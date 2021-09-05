TV Q&A: A crash course in streaming TV

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: I am a senior long past Social Security age. My question is: What exactly is meant by "streaming" as I see it so often about shows. I have a regular TV with cable and really don't know if I can watch programs that "stream.” P. S. I do not have children or grandkids to explain.

A: To start with, here’s one explanation of streaming from Verizon: “Streaming refers to any media content – live or recorded – delivered to computers and mobile devices via the internet and played back in real time. Podcasts, webcasts, movies, TV shows and music videos are common forms of streaming content.”

In other words, it’s a way of receiving content other than from over-the-air broadcast signals or cable, and as such it involves a different delivery system. To watch streaming programs, you need an internet connection (wired or wireless) to your TV set, computer, phone, tablet or other device. How you connect the two is a different question. You may be doing it via an app in your phone, by a Roku device attached to your TV, through the streaming services built into your smart TV (if you have one) or by connecting your internet-bearing computer to your TV set.