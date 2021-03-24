Congress questions Texas officials about power grid failure

I have had very positive female support in my life, but the real truth is that my mother was a narcissist and was incapable of loving me. In fact, she really disliked me from the moment I was born, because I was a Taurus and so was the guy who left her at the altar (not my dad). I got all that negative projection from the day they brought me home. And it’s not because I was adopted, and she never had that bond a woman gets from carrying a child. She was kind to my sister, who was also adopted. The truth was that she didn’t want to bond with me, and she let me know it every chance she got. That’s what a narcissistic parent does.