Colorado to auction off cannabis-themed license plates
Colorado to auction off cannabis-themed license plates

  • Updated
Photo 1

Medical marijuana being grown in Warren, Mich.

 WILLIAM ARCHIE, DETROIT FREE PRESS

DENVER — Cannabis-themed license plates in Colorado are being auctioned off to the highest bidder in a fundraiser for the Colorado Disability Funding Committee.

The state is auctioning off the rights to 14 state license plates with cannabis-themed phrases, including “BONG,” “GANJA,” “TEBGRIDY” and “HASH,” KUSA-TV reported.

A license plate with “ISIT420,” a reference to slang for smoking pot, has so far garnered bids of more than $6,500, making it the highest in demand. Bids are being collected until 4:20 p.m. on April 20, a day that is considered the unofficial “ pot holiday.”

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis applauded the effort in a statement, saying the state is “proud of its creativity and ingenuity.”

Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera said she was looking forward to seeing which license plate makes the most money.

Winning bidders will be able to use the configuration of letters and numbers they chose on a novelty plate of their choosing, but must pay registration fees, personalized plate protection fees and the costs for potential designer backgrounds. The rights can be used at a later date if needed.

The Colorado Disability Funding Committee said it would use the funding to support new and innovative programs for the state’s disability community. No further information on those initiatives was immediately available.

