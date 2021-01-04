Bid to address health costs by 3 corporate giants is over

Health care costs have grown faster than wages and inflation for years, stressing families and employers. Haven’s founders cautioned from the outset that the company had a tough task, and they didn’t expect quick solutions.

They had several priorities for the company. They wanted it to look for ways to help employees make better choices for their care and give them the best options available.

They also wanted Haven to develop better programs for improving health and dealing in particular with obesity and smoking, which account for chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease and depression.

A Haven spokeswoman said the company made progress in a number of areas. It started new designs for health care benefits that eliminated patient out-of-pocket payments like deductibles and coinsurance and encouraged access to primary care.

She said Haven also identified areas for cutting prescription drug costs and “tackled issues relate to fraud, waste and abuse.”

Amazon said in a statement Monday that Haven “worked very well” as a place to come up with ideas and test them, but added: “Now that we’re ready to implement, we realize that doing so independently makes the most sense.”

Amazon, JP Morgan and Berkshire Hathaway also plan to keep collaborating informally.

