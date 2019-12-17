'Ant Man' playing big

Second-year coach Tom Crean also knew how important it was to land a player of Edwards' caliber.

Not just for what he could do on the court, but how he would change the perception of Georgia basketball for potential recruits in the years to come.

“There's no question it's a huge thing,” Crean said. “It made being at Georgia cool.”

With the NBA beckoning, Edwards' time with the Bulldogs will surely be short.

After nine games, it's not yet clear how lasting his mark will be on Georgia basketball.

Ant Man leads the team in scoring with a nearly 20-point average, but he's not surrounded by as much talent as he would have been with the Jayhawks or the Wildcats or the Tar Heels.

Georgia (6-3) lost by 19 points to Dayton and is coming off a 20-point blowout at Arizona State. The Bulldogs' other setback was to No. 15 Michigan State, but Edwards gave a tantalizing glimpse of his potential in that one, scoring 33 of his 37 points in the second half.

Edwards doesn't want to be a one-man team. He tries to get those around him involved in the offense, a trait that has drawn some push-back from his coach.