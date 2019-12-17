'Ant Man' playing big

ATHENS, Ga. — Football rules the athletic landscape at Georgia.
It would take a superhero to swipe away some of that attention.
Enter the Ant Man.
Stopping off in Athens for a one-season layover on his way to the NBA, Anthony Edwards has readily accepted an enormous challenge:
Make basketball relevant at the home of the Dawgs.
“It's just a great place, man,” Edwards said. “I felt the atmosphere and was like, ‘This is where I need to be.’"
Surprising words from a 6-foot-5 guard who is projected as one of the top picks — perhaps even No. 1 — in next year's NBA draft.
He had his choice of blue-blood programs coming out of high school in Atlanta, including Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina.
Instead, Ant Man went with a team that lost 21 games last season — including a dismal 2-16 mark in the Southeastern Conference.
A school where football is king.
“I thought he was playing with me,” said senior Tyree Crump, who helped recruit Edwards and developed an instant rapport with him. “He was like, ‘No, I’m really coming to Georgia.' That's what we needed."
Second-year coach Tom Crean also knew how important it was to land a player of Edwards' caliber.
Not just for what he could do on the court, but how he would change the perception of Georgia basketball for potential recruits in the years to come.
“There's no question it's a huge thing,” Crean said. “It made being at Georgia cool.”
With the NBA beckoning, Edwards' time with the Bulldogs will surely be short.
After nine games, it's not yet clear how lasting his mark will be on Georgia basketball.
Ant Man leads the team in scoring with a nearly 20-point average, but he's not surrounded by as much talent as he would have been with the Jayhawks or the Wildcats or the Tar Heels.
Georgia (6-3) lost by 19 points to Dayton and is coming off a 20-point blowout at Arizona State. The Bulldogs' other setback was to No. 15 Michigan State, but Edwards gave a tantalizing glimpse of his potential in that one, scoring 33 of his 37 points in the second half.
Edwards doesn't want to be a one-man team. He tries to get those around him involved in the offense, a trait that has drawn some push-back from his coach.
“He needs to come in every day with an attack mentality,” Crean said. “You’ve got to take what the defense gives you but sometimes, when you're talented like that, you have to attack a little bit more.”
Though Edwards' signing led to a boost in ticket sales for the basketball team, there's no doubt that football still dominates on this campus.
The Bulldogs are largely known as the school where Dominique Wilkins played for three seasons in the early 1980s, launching his high-flying, Hall of Fame career. Wilkins retired from the NBA two years before Edwards was born.