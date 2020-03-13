Announcing a new Event Calendar for Journalstar.com!

Greetings!

The Lincoln Journal Star is excited to announce a new calendar is coming soon to Journalstar.com. This new user-friendly and reader-friendly calendar will allow you to submit your events directly onto the website or upgrade your event listing to syndicate it across dozens of other events websites. It also allows premium listings to be featured on the home page and Entertainment sections of our website in addition to the Events page. This gives your event the opportunity to be seen by more local eyes.

Your upcoming events – including any more you submit between now and the launch of our new calendar - will be automatically migrated to the new platform under your new account. We will send you an email in the next 1-2 weeks from the email address noreply@evvnt.com, similar to the attached image. We invite you to follow the link in that email to set up your new account, review and edit event information, or post new events going forward.

The new calendar will go live between 3/19-3/24. We’re excited to enhance our ability to be the hub for things to do in Lincoln.

For any questions, please email calendars@journalstar.com and we will be happy to assist!