West congratulated for 20 years with News Link

News Link congratulates Tony West for reaching the 20-year mark. He graduated from UNL in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Prior to joining News Link Dec. 6, 1999, he worked for the Beatrice Daily Sun newspaper.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

West has proven time and time again to be an invaluable asset to News Link. For many years, he managed a multitude of accounts on the West Coast, routinely traveling throughout the state of California. Later, as the company expanded to the East Coast, he was chiefly responsible for News Link’s rapid growth in markets ranging from New York to Florida.

In recent years as Manager Quality Production, West directly oversees every product produced by News Link and was honored as the company’s employee of the month for December. A solid man of God, husband and father, News Link is blessed to have him as an integral part of the company.

Since the company’s founding in 1985, News Link has served companies and organizations across North America