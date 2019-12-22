New members join Nebraska Community Foundation board

Nebraska Community Foundation is pleased to welcome two exceptional individuals to serve on its volunteer board of directors.
Cindy Huff of McCook, Nebraska is a retired school superintendent after 32 years of service to public schools in central and southwest Nebraska. Huff’s career included positions as a teacher, coach, principal, and superintendent. She continues her connection to public education through her affiliation with the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association as an educational consultant, conducting superintendent searches and Board of Education development opportunities.
Huff earned a B.S, M.S., and Specialist degrees from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Always leading with her heart, Huff was committed to her students by living her motto: Leadership first, management second. Today she enjoys continued interaction with public schools and the communities where she has worked and still refers to each as home.
In addition to her service on the board of Nebraska Community Foundation, Huff will continue to serve as volunteer chair of NCF’s affiliated fund, the McCook Community Foundation Fund. With more than $3.7 million in endowed assets, McCook Community Foundation Fund plays a major role in making quality-of-life investments that are attracting young families to southwest Nebraska.
Cindy Huff and her husband, Tom, have six children, eight grandchildren, and four dogs. Huff says she continues the hunt for that ever-elusive master angler walleye and enjoys exploring the world through the eyes of her grandchildren.
John Miyoshi is a retired conservation manager who resides in Wahoo, Nebraska. Originally from Nebraska City, Miyoshi earned B.S. and M.S. degrees from the University of Nebraska College of Agriculture and a Teaching Certification in Agricultural Education.
Miyoshi taught high school vocational agriculture and coached basketball and was later a University of Nebraska agricultural extension agent. He spent the last 33 years of his career with the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District, including 23 years as general manager.
Under Miyoshi’s leadership the NRD constructed several major watershed and flood damage reduction projects, including Lake Wanahoo. He has worked on legislation for the benefit of groundwater quality and quantity and served for 24 years representing NRDs on the statewide Geographical Information System Committee.
He is currently president of the Fremont Rod and Gun Club, president of the Wahoo Lions Club, an active member of Wahoo Lodge #59 Ancient and Free and Accepted Masons, and a member of the Omaha Scottish Rite. He is also an active leader in preservation and relocation of Japanese Hall from downtown Scottsbluff to the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gehring.
Miyoshi and his wife Carol have raised four children and have eight grandchildren who all live within 30 miles of Wahoo. His hobbies include hunting, fishing, and coin collecting, dealing, and appraising.
About Nebraska Community Foundation
Celebrating its 25th year of strengthening our hometowns, Nebraska Community Foundation unleashes abundant local assets, inspires charitable giving and connects ambitious people to build stronger communities and a Greater Nebraska.
In the last five years, 44,476 contributions have been made to NCF and its affiliated funds. Since 1994, NCF has reinvested $355.3 million in Nebraska’s people and places. For information, visit NebraskaHometown.org.