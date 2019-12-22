New members join Nebraska Community Foundation board

Nebraska Community Foundation is pleased to welcome two exceptional individuals to serve on its volunteer board of directors.

Cindy Huff of McCook, Nebraska is a retired school superintendent after 32 years of service to public schools in central and southwest Nebraska. Huff’s career included positions as a teacher, coach, principal, and superintendent. She continues her connection to public education through her affiliation with the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association as an educational consultant, conducting superintendent searches and Board of Education development opportunities.

Huff earned a B.S, M.S., and Specialist degrees from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Always leading with her heart, Huff was committed to her students by living her motto: Leadership first, management second. Today she enjoys continued interaction with public schools and the communities where she has worked and still refers to each as home.

In addition to her service on the board of Nebraska Community Foundation, Huff will continue to serve as volunteer chair of NCF’s affiliated fund, the McCook Community Foundation Fund. With more than $3.7 million in endowed assets, McCook Community Foundation Fund plays a major role in making quality-of-life investments that are attracting young families to southwest Nebraska.