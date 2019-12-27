You are the owner of this article.
Jim and Susanne Blue to be honored
Jim and Susanne Blue to be honored

Jim and Susanne Blue

(Left to right) Jim and Susanne Blue select their bowls while sharing a light moment with Scott Young, executive director of the Food Bank of Lincoln, at an Empty Bowls fundraising luncheon for the Food Bank of Lincoln. The Blues have been selected to be honored at the 2020 Statehood Day Banquet on Feb. 29 in the State Capitol Rotunda.

 FILE PHOTO BY MARK SCHWANINGER, NEIGHBORHOOD EXTRA EDITOR

The NEBRASKAland Foundation Board of Directors recently selected Jim and Susanne Blue of Lincoln among individuals to be honored at the 2020 Statehood Day Banquet on Febr. 29 in the State Capitol Rotunda.

The NEBRASKAland Foundation was founded in 1962 by Gov. Frank Morrison to promote Nebraska. Among its various activities is responsibility for organizing and conducting the Statehood Day Banquet to celebrate Nebraska’s entry into the federal union as a state on March 1, 1867. The foundation’s motto is: Celebrate, Educate, Promote Nebraska.

The careers of Jim and Susanne Blue have centered on helping the needy in southeast Nebraska. Jim joined an organization in 1991 that eventually became Cedars Home for Children. His passion to serve led to him becoming president and CEO of Cedars in 1998. With over 200 employees, Cedars provides services to thousands of children and youth.

Susanne’s profile is similar. Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach was formed in 1992 to provide support to those in need. Susanne was hired as executive director in 1999, and she has led Matt Talbot in serving the needy ever since.

For information about purchasing individual tickets or a table, call 402-499-7897.

