Jim and Susanne Blue to be honored

The NEBRASKAland Foundation Board of Directors recently selected Jim and Susanne Blue of Lincoln among individuals to be honored at the 2020 Statehood Day Banquet on Febr. 29 in the State Capitol Rotunda.

The NEBRASKAland Foundation was founded in 1962 by Gov. Frank Morrison to promote Nebraska. Among its various activities is responsibility for organizing and conducting the Statehood Day Banquet to celebrate Nebraska’s entry into the federal union as a state on March 1, 1867. The foundation’s motto is: Celebrate, Educate, Promote Nebraska.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The careers of Jim and Susanne Blue have centered on helping the needy in southeast Nebraska. Jim joined an organization in 1991 that eventually became Cedars Home for Children. His passion to serve led to him becoming president and CEO of Cedars in 1998. With over 200 employees, Cedars provides services to thousands of children and youth.

Susanne’s profile is similar. Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach was formed in 1992 to provide support to those in need. Susanne was hired as executive director in 1999, and she has led Matt Talbot in serving the needy ever since.

For information about purchasing individual tickets or a table, call 402-499-7897.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.