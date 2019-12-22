Liesveld joins United Way as executive director

United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County is pleased to announce that Meagan Liesveld of Lincoln has been named executive director effective February 3, 2020. Liesveld has been with CEDARS for 15 years, serving as executive vice president for the last three.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to bring a professional of Meagan’s caliber to join United Way. We believe she brings the experience, strengths, commitment and leadership that will complement those of our team,” stated Board President Linda Robinson Rutz.

Robinson Rutz also noted that Liesveld’s experience working at a partner agency brings another dimension and valuable insight to the longtime partnership between local human services agencies and United Way.

Liesveld succeeds Brian Wachman, who retired in September after 30 years with the United Way organization, 16 of those as executive director in Lincoln.

United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County improves lives by mobilizing the caring power of Lincoln and Lancaster County. To learn more about United Way and its mission, visit unitedwaylincoln.org.