DISTRICT COURT
Second-degree assault
Johnson, Kenneth L. III, 40, Lincoln, 4 to 8 years prison. (Strong)
Third-degree domestic assault
Hillman, Steven K., 30, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Maret)
Secaida Garcia, Wilson N., 39, Lincoln, 1 year plus 180 days prison. Also attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony. (Jacobsen)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Schneider, Dennis, 74, Papillion, 25 to 30 years prison. (Mellor)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
McCray, Deverious S., 41, transient, 5 years, 6 months prison, license revoked 2 years. Also possession of a controlled substance, 2 counts theft-shoplifting $0-$500, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. (Post)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Krasser, Shane L., 32, 18 months’ probation. (Strong)
Jiminez, Jorge L. 31, Lincoln, $1,000 fine. (Maret)
Casillas, Odyssey N., 38, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Post)
Bailous, Anthony L., 58, Lincoln, 360 days jail, 2 counts. (Nelson)
Burglary
Mohamed, Ibsa A., 21, transient, 1 to 3 years prison. (Jacobsen)
Commit child abuse intentionally/no injury
Salomon, Roseanne E., 22, Lincoln, 3 years prison. (Mellor)
Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
Sabin, Jake E., 43, Lincoln, 18 months prison, license suspended 15 years. Also DUI-alcohol-second offense. (Jacobsen)
Escape when under arrest on felony charge
Meyer, Richard J. 38, Lincoln, 2 to 4 years prison. (Post)
Fail to appear when on bail for felony
Grutel, Christopher T., 41, Omaha, 245 days jail. (Ideus)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug
Britain, Jamie E., 47, Lincoln, 3 to 5 years prison. Also possession of a controlled substance. (Jacobsen)
Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest
Pokorney, Isaiah L., 21, transient, 365 days jail, 24 months probation. Also attempt of a class 4 felony. (McManaman)
Possession of a controlled substance
Partsch, Shane P., 51, Lincoln, 30 to 36 months prison. Also carrying a concealed weapon. (Nelson)
Blythe, Garrett A., 37, Lincoln, 30 months prison, 2 counts. Also resisting arrest. (Ideus)
Groce, Willie L., 50, transient, 240 days jail. (Post)
Winters, Nehemiah E., 46, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Jacobsen)
Clark, Austin R., 29, transient, 365 days jail. (McManaman)
Bordeaux, Kenneth L. Jr., 45, Lincoln, 24 months prison, 2 counts. Also carrying a concealed weapon. (Mellor)
London, Sara A., 34, Lincoln, 120 days jail. (Jacobsen)
Possession of burglar’s tools
Wah, Kyaw S., 21, Omaha, 365 days jail. (Jacobsen)
Possession of firearm while committing a felony
Debose, Monterell D., 19, Lincoln, 8 to 12 years prison. (Ideus)
Violate sex offender registration act
Smith, Tony D., 40, Lincoln, 5 to 9 years prison, license revoked 2 years. Also, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving while revoked/refusal, DUI-alcohol, tamper with or circumvent interlock. (Jacobsen)