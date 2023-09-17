Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Third-degree assault
Ewings, Tyson L., 25, Lincoln, 7 years, 8 months prison to 11 years prison. Also attempt of a class 1/1A/1B/1C/1D felony, theft-unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999. (Nelson)
Second-degree assault
Palmateer, Jason C., 41, Lincoln, 6-10 years prison. (McManaman)
People are also reading…
Vazquez, Felipe G., 20, no hometown listed, 17-20 years prison. (Jacobsen)
Third-degree domestic assault
Walton, Billy W., 34, Lincoln, 9-12 months prison. (Jacobsen)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Patchin, Kyle A., 35, transient, 18 months plus 90 days jail. Also attempt of class 4 felony. (Jacobsen)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Ybarra, Rudey J. Requeo, 28, Lincoln, 4 years probation. (Jacobsen)
Buchanan, Jason O., 46, Lincoln, 1 year probation. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Phimvongsa, Khaophone, 43, transient, 240 days jail. Also false reporting. (Nelson)
Melnick, Jason M., 39, Lincoln, 90 days jail. (Strong)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug
Kaster, Jeremy S., 39, Tecumseh, 5-12 years prison. (Nelson)
Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest
Maahs, Ian M., 41, Lincoln, 1 year probation. (Maret)
Robbery
Miles, Kenneth J., 32, Lincoln, 10-15 years prison. (Nelson)
First-degree sexual assault of a child
Monterroso, Alvaro F., 33, Lincoln, 60-90 years prison. (Nelson)
Sex offender registry act violation
Johnson, Charlie R. Jr., 52, Lincoln, $1,000 fine. (Maret)
Terroristic threats
Wilson, Trevor S., 27, Lincoln, 2 years prison. Also resisting arrest. (Strong)
Theft by shoplifting $0-$500
Stanley, Marion P., 32, Lincoln, 3 years, 3 months prison, 2 counts. Also disturbing the peace. (Nelson)
Theft by shoplifting $1,500-$4,999
Penfield, Nicole, 29, York, 27 months plus 180 days prison, 2 counts. Also 2 counts possession of controlled substance. (McManaman)