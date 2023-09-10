Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Third-degree domestic assault
Winchester, Richard J., 51, Lincoln, 5 years prison. Also second-degree false imprisonment, violating protection order. (Nelson)
Wolf, Eric H., 53, Lincoln, 20 months prison. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Riley, Donald I. Jr., 45, transient, 4-8 years prison. (Nelson)
Danielsen, Tanner A., 31, Lincoln, 70-90 years prison. Also first-degree sexual assault. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Velder, Jason L. Jr., 28, Lincoln, 100 days jail. (Strong)
Larsen, Chase Z., 33, Lincoln, 4 years, 9 months-9 years prison, 2 years revoked license. Also possessing burglar's tools, possession of controlled substance, committing child abuse intentional/no injury, operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest, theft by receiving stolen property $5,000-plus. (Jacobsen)
Refuse to submit to test
Feshaye, Yonas R., 37, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 3 years probation, license revoked 5 years, INTR, $1,000 fine. (Strong)
Escape when under arrest on felony charge
Viktora, Tabitha J., 37, Lincoln, 1-2 years prison. (Ideus)
Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest
Orton, James L., 39, Beatrice, 30 months prison, license revoked 2 years. (Jacobsen)
Possess firearm by prohibited person
Johnson, Kriss M., 31, Lincoln, 6-10 years prison. (Post)
Possession of a controlled substance
Gonzalez, Reynaldo Jr., 32, Lincoln, 1-2 years prison. (McManaman)
Allen, Robert P., 38, Lincoln, 30 months prison. Also attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony, attempt of a class 4 felony, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. (Jacobsen)
Resisting arrest
Mueller, Derek A., 40, Lincoln, 24 months prison. (McManaman)