DISTRICT COURT
Third-degree domestic assault
Webster, Leonard C., 44, transient, 365 days prison. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Raya, Arturo, 34, Lincoln, 4-9 years prison, 15 years revoked license, $1,000 fine. Also DUI-alcohol. (Strong)
Pool, Jairius I., 23, Lincoln, 4-8 years prison. (Post)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Badberg, Jered T., 24, Lincoln, 15-20 years prison. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Kelly, Alexis N., 19, Lincoln, 2 years prison. Also motor vehicle homicide-reckless/willful. (Mellor)
McGrigg, Dexter D., 38, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Strong)
Possess money while violate 28-416(1)
Lopez, Cailey N., 19, Lincoln, 200 days jail. (Nelson)
Driving under the influence - .08 breath
Spaulding, Tommy R., 33, Chandler, Arizona, 90 days jail, 4 years probation, 15 years revoked license. (Jacobsen)
DUI-cause serious bodily injury
Smith, Dalton J., 28, Lincoln, 24 months prison, 5 years revoked license. (Strong)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug
Zeiger, Matthew C., 44, Lincoln, 3-8 years prison. (Post)
Possession of a controlled substance
Garcia, Moises B., 33, Lincoln, 1 year prison. (Strong)
Hilton, Lyle J., 52, Lincoln, 12 months prison. (Strong)
Second-degree sexual assault
Harris, Dangelo M., 24, transient, 5-10 years prison. (Strong)
Assault by strangulation/suffocation
Oliver, Ronald O., 59, Lincoln, 3 years prison. (Nelson)
Violate a protection order
Awoul, Awoul D., 32, transient, 365 days prison. (Strong)