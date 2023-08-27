Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Accessory to a class 2 or 2A felony
Kleineweber, Nicole A., 26, Crete, 8-13 years prison. Also manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug. (Strong)
Second-degree sexual assault
Alsaad, Mohammed F., 29, Lincoln, 21-23 years prison. Also assault by strangulation or suffocation. (Post)
Third-degree domestic assault
Colmenero, Brayan, 22, Lincoln, 24 months probation. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Walkingbull, Robert A., 44, transient, 4-8 years prison. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Buls, Jeremiah M., 36, Lincoln, 36 months probation. (Strong)
Rodriguez, Johnny J., 37, transient, 30 months jail-6 years prison. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Rice, Brandon W., 36, Lincoln, 3 years prison. (Post)
Possess child pornography-age 19 & over
Olney, Terry L., 58, Lincoln, 3-6 years prison. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Ross, Khalil, 31, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Jacobsen)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Light, Mark A., 42, Lincoln, 1 year prison. (Maret)
Johnson, Zodell C., 22, Lincoln, 180 days jail, 90 days jail, 2 counts. (Post)
Rose, Joseph W., 43, Lincoln, 180 days prison. (Post)
Wheeler, Vanessa R., 28, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 70 days jail. (McManaman)
Driving under the influence-0.15+ or refusal
Sah, Doh, 37, Lincoln, 120 days jail, 4 years probation, 15 years revoked license. (Jacobsen)
Driving under the influence–cause serious bodily injury
Bartels, Justin J., 31, Tecumseh, 3 years prison, 8 years revoked license. (Nelson)
Manslaughter
Alexander, Steven A., 35, Lincoln, 35-50 years prison. Also using deadly weapon to commit a felony. (Nelson)
Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest
Marcoe, Kristopher P., 41, Alvo, 2 years prison. (Maret)
Earnest, Anthony, 31, Lincoln, 4 years and 150 days prison, 3 years revoked license. Also resisting arrest, willful reckless driving. (Maret)
Possession of a controlled substance
Jauken, April C., 42, Lincoln, 300 days prison. Also second-degree criminal trespassing. (Nelson)
Theft by shoplifting $0-$500
Sonthana, Thongphanh, 52, Lincoln, 52, 2 years probation. Also criminal impersonation/(1)(c). (Maret)
Theft by shoplifting $501-$1,499
Thompson, Curtis C., 19, Lincoln, 70 days jail, 2 years probation. Also minor in possession-under 19, first-degree criminal trespassing, criminal mischief-$0-$500. (McManaman)
Theft by deception $1,500-$4,999
Dennis, Bradley A., 20, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Nelson)
Violate protection order
Pena, Jacob S., 25, Lincoln, 18 months jail, 2 counts. Also third-degree domestic assault. (McManaman)