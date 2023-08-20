Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Third-degree assault
Arevalo Lozano, Miguel A., 22, Tecumseh, 1 year prison. (Maret)
Third-degree assault
Austin, Marcel D., 21, Lincoln, 180 days jail, 2 years probation. Also assault public safety officer w/bodily fluid, resisting arrest. (Post)
Duol, Nyadak G., 18, Lincoln, 180 days jail, 2 years probation. Also theft by unlawful taking $501-$1,499. (Post)
Third-degree domestic assault
Billie, Michael L., 30, Norfolk, 28 months prison. (McManaman)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Glandt, Christian T., 47, Lincoln, 2-5 years prison. (McManaman)
Perez, Tony T., 35, Crete, 6-16 years prison. Also theft by receiving stolen property $5,000+. (Post)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Scerini, Brandon L., 31, Lincoln, 6 years prison. Also false imprisonment. (Maret)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Watford, Danyelle L., 43, Lincoln, 565 days prison. Also assault by confined person – no weapon. (McManaman)
Miller, Robert L., 36, transient, 90 days jail. (Post)
Love, Tina M., Sutton, 70 days jail, 24 months probation. (McManaman)
Commit child abuse intentionally/ injury
Demers, Crystal L., 41, York, 30-50 years prison. Also first-degree assault. (McManaman)
Commit child abuse negligently/no injury
Anderson, Courtney L., 30, Lincoln, 240 days prison. (Post)
Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal
Burkhardt, Kyle D., 28, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Post)
Bischof, Gregory J II., 59, Lincoln, 3 years prison, 15 years revoked license. (Jacobsen)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug
McLean, Irina A., 37, Lincoln, 3-5 years prison. (Nelson)
Second-degree murder
Wright, William T., 56, transient, 2 life sentences, 2 counts. (Ideus)
Possession of a controlled substance
Tatum, Matthew J., 49, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Maret)
Shirley, Alejandra N., 26, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Maret)
Terroristic threats
Rollie, Curtis H., 44, Lincoln, 18-28 years prison. Also possess firearm by prohibited person. (Ideus)
Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999
Bussinger, Shayla K., 33, Lincoln, 24 months prison. (Strong)
Therien, Tetus J., 42, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Maret)