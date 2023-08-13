Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Third-degree assault
Bouchard, Harley S., 63, no hometown listed, 365 days prison. (Strong)
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Palmer, Jonathan J., 31, Tecumseh, 2-6 years prison, 2 counts. (McManaman)
Second-degree assault
People are also reading…
Plagman, James L., 46, Lincoln, 15-20 years prison. (McManaman)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Avidano, Michael L., 33, transient, 360 days jail, 2 counts. (Ideus)
Driving under the influence-0.08 breath
Scherer, Mitchell L., 41, Lincoln, 16 months prison, 15 years revoked license. (Post)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug
Johnson, Norma G., 42, Lincoln, 5 years probation, 84 days jail. (McManaman)
Sandoval, Erick B., 29, Omaha, 10-18 years prison. Also attempt of class 1/1A/1B/1C/1D felony. (Strong)
Possession of a controlled substance
Thomas, Sherry L., 39, Lincoln, 12 months prison. (Strong)
Burns, Rayquan Z., 34, Lincoln, 300 days jail. (McManaman)
Terroristic threats
Coleman, Bradley L., 39, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Maret)
Theft by shoplifting $0-$500
Wilkinson, Dietra L., 61, Lincoln, 30 months prison. Also two counts possession of controlled substance. (Strong)
Violate protection order
Meyer, Gary, 47, Lincoln, 220 days jail. (Ideus)