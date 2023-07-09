Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Third-degree assault
Othon, Cesar A., 33, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 70 days jail. (McManaman)
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Jankowski, Devlin M., 34, hometown not listed, 18 months–3 years prison, 2 counts. (Jacobsen)
Second-degree assault
Briggs, James M. Jr., 25, Tecumseh, 20-24 years prison, 2 counts. (McManaman)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Baxter, Thomas H. Jr., 39, transient, 6-12 years prison. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Graham, Laura L., 34, Lincoln, 3 years prison, $2,500 fines. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Tanner, Jeremiah D., 30, Lincoln, 22 months prison, 2 counts. (McManaman)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug
Redshaw, Derek D., 50, Lincoln, 10-15 years prison. (Ideus)
Possession of a controlled substance
Nguyen, Huy T., 27, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Post)
Lange, Shannon M., 34, Lincoln, 36 months probation. (Strong)
Possession of marijuana more than one pound
Rush, Deontrey D., 22, Lincoln, 270 days jail. Also possess money while violate 28-416(1). (Nelson)
Pollay, Paul C., 49, Willits, CA, 18 months prison. (Nelson)
Resisting arrest
Nelson, Jason T. Sr., 41, transient, 2 years and 3 months prison. Also theft by deception $501-$1,499. (Jacobsen)
Theft by receiving stolen property $1,500-$4,999
Grant, Mikayla M., 38, Lincoln, 18 months probation. (Ideus)
Violate protection order
Grove, Robert D., 20, Lincoln, 425 days prison, 2 counts. Also third-degree domestic assault. (Jacobsen)