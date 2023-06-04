Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Second-degree assault
Salazar, Joshua, 31, transient, 21-38 years prison. Also 2 counts attempt of a class 2 felony, resist arrest using deadly weapon. (Ideus)
Third-degree assault
Cerna, Brian T., 25, no hometown listed, 1 year prison. (Maret)
People are also reading…
Collins, Robin L., 36, Raymond, 2 years prison, 2 years revoked license, Also operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of controlled substance. (Ideus)
Morris, Jesean T., 29, transient, 6-12 months prison. (Post)
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Rohrs, Elliott A., 25, Lincoln, 1-2 years prison. (Nelson0
Second-degree domestic assault
Wells, India, 22, Omaha, 120 days jail. (Post)
Third-degree domestic assault
Gill, Karmen J., 25, Lincoln, 270 days jail, 2 years probation. Also third-degree assault, assault by confined person-no weapon. (Maret)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Harvell, Tyson, 42, Lincoln, 3-5 years prison. (Maret)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Cleary, Kaiden R., 20, Lincoln, 3 years probation. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Williams, Jarvel J., 33, Lincoln, 455 days prison. Also disturbing the peace. (Maret)
Smith, Tony J., 45, transient, 270 days jail. (McManaman)
Holt, Kayla M., 32, transient, 725 days prison, 3 years probation, 2 counts. Also theft by shoplifting $1,500-$4,999, sex offender registration act violation. (McManaman)
Garrett, Robert T., 49, no hometown listed, 4 years prison. Also possession of a control substance, resisting arrest. (Maret)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug
Schroeder, Karina F., 23, Ida Grove, IA, 42 months probation. Also second-degree forgery $1,500-$5,000. (Ideus)
Possession of a controlled substance
Emal, Cole A., 35, Lincoln, 45 days jail. Also carrying concealed weapon. (McManaman)