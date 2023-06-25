Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Arkulari, Hank J., 47, Lincoln, 9 months jail. Also theft by deception $0-$500. (Jacobsen)
Moore, Timothy A., 58, Roca, 75 days jail. (Jacobsen)
Driving under the influence-0.08 breath
Rios, Juan M., 46, Omaha. (Jacobsen)
Manslaughter
Jelinek, Briana F., 32, transient, 10-15 years prison. (Strong)
Possession of a controlled substance
Tierney, Cody, 27, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Nelson)
Peterson, Ashley E., 33, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Maret)
Refuse to submit to test
Romez Braggs, Lacherro R Jr., 27, 3 years prison. (Maret)