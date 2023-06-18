Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Escape when under arrest on felony charge
Jones, Lajuan, 43, Lincoln, 4 years prison. (Maret)
Third-degree assault
Miller, Josh E., 43, Lincoln, 360 days jail. Also violate protection order. (Strong)
Williams, Malaki D., 19, Lincoln, 990 days prison, 2 counts. Also second-degree false imprisonment, carrying concealed weapon, theft by unlawful taking $0-$500. (Post)
Gonzalez, Jonathan D., 26, Tecumseh, 1 year prison. (Ideus)
Third-degree domestic assault
Savago, Robert D., 30, Tecumseh, 36 months prison. (Strong)
Trevino, Sylvester, 33, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (McManaman)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Tang, James C., 29, Lincoln, 4-6 years prison. (Mellor)
Taylor, Delbert. R., 64, Lincoln, 42-48 years prison. Also third-degree sexual assault of a child. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Murrell, Keanu D., 23, Lincoln, 60-72 months prison, 2 counts. (Strong)
Simms, Edward M., 58, Lincoln, 2-3 years prison. (McManaman)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Williams, Titus D. Jr., 27, Lincoln, 24 months prison. (Strong)
Maxson, Raymond, 71, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Ideus)
Graber, Leslie J., 35, Lincoln, 18-24 months prison. (McManaman)
Shavlink, Matthew L., 30, transient, 1 year prison. (Jacobsen)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Vanosdol, Brianna J., 27, Lincoln, 120 days jail. Also 2 counts attempt of class 3A or class 4 felony. (Ideus)
Kuany, Bhan J., 28, Omaha, 2 years prison. Also theft by deception $501-$1,499. (Maret)
Wright, Daemon A., 28, Lincoln, 365 days prison. Also theft by shoplifting $0-$500. (Mellor)
Driving under the influence .08 breath
Lancaster, Blair A., 48, Lincoln, 90 days jail. (Post)
Possession of a controlled substance
Thuesen, Melissa A., 33, Kenosha, WI, 24 months probation. (Strong)
King, Timothy E., 65, Lincoln, 300 days jail. Also attempt of class 4 felony. (Jacobsen)
Zollars, Derrik J., 31, transient, 3 years prison. Also theft by unlawful taking $1,500-44,999, Sex Offender Registry Act violation. (Maret)
Theft-extortion $1,500-$4,999
Fowler, Ashley E., 34, York, 20-24 months jail. (Strong)
Violate protection order
Dennis, Stephan M., 24, transient, 2 years prison. (Maret)
Tampering with evidence
Lower, Hannah G., 26, Lincoln, 18 months probation. (Strong)