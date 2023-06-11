Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Third-degree domestic assault
Hall, Christopher J., 32, transient, 2 years prison. Also second-degree false imprisonment. (Mellor)
Rivas, Victor M., 39, Lincoln, 300 days prison. (McManaman)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Tinsley, Marckiues, 24, transient, 15-17 years prison. Also commit child abuse intentional-no injury. (McManaman)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Sebby, Kristie, 41, Lincoln, 90 days prison. (Jacobsen)
Possession of a controlled substance
Padilla, Angela M., 44, Lincoln, 220 days jail, 3 counts. Also tamper with physical evidence. (McManaman)
Hamilton, Aliyana M., 26, Lincoln, 66 months prison. Also terroristic threats, attempt of a class 4 felony, assault by confined person-no weapon. (Post)