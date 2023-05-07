Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Escape
Duckett, Keith A., 26, hometown not listed, 9-18 months prison. (McManaman)
Third-degree domestic assault
Stroman, Jesse B., 30, Lincoln, 4 years prison. Also assault by strangulation or suffocation, terroristic threats. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Walls, Deangelo W., 36, Lincoln, 180 days prison. (Jacobsen)
Driving under the influence-0.08 blood
Lopez, Javier, 48, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 15 years revoked license, 36 months probation. (Strong)
Driving under the influence - .08 breath
Clay, Vincent D., 47, Lincoln, 8-12 years prison, 15 years revoked license. (Ideus)
Manslaughter
Will, Dylan K., 23, Lincoln, 14-20 years prison. (Ideus)
Theft by shoplifting $501-$1,499
Engler, Byron R., 71, Lincoln, 18 months probation, 90 days jail. (Jacobsen)