Courts 5/8

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Third-degree assault
Rouch, Anthony D., Lincoln, 18, 1 year probation. Also obstruct a peace officer, possession of controlled substance. (Maret)
Foster, Tyler, 20, Chattanooga, Tenn., 365 days prison. (Nelson)
Third-degree domestic assault
People are also reading…
Hromek, Phillip M., 35, Lincoln, 365 days prison. Also second-degree false imprisonment. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Dennis, Stephan, 24, Lincoln, 4-8 years prison. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Sheppard, Jeffrey A., 34, Lincoln, 535 days jail, 4 counts. Also carrying concealed weapon. (Ideus)
Sisneros, Johnathan G., 44, transient, 1 year probation. (Maret)
Daniel, Keithen A., 59, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Mellor)
Intrude on person without consent
Moradi, Darakhshan, 40, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Mellor)
Driving under the influence-alcohol
Dhal, Joseph G., 45, Lincoln, 30 days jail, 30 months probation, 2 years revoked license. (Strong)
Drive under suspension/before reinstated-state
Smith, Hezekiah P., 35, Lincoln, 90 days jail. (Jacobsen)
Possession of a controlled substance
Hicks, Kelvin R., 52, transient, 365 days jail. (Maret)
Jochum, Brittney K., 35, transient, 365 days jail. (Mellor)
Violate protection order
Schmidt, Billie J., 49, Lincoln, 300 days jail. (Jacobsen)
Refuse to submit to test
Hoyt, Patrick L., 38, Lincoln, 365 days prison, 15 years revoked license. (Mellor)