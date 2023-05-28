Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Third-degree assault
Hopkins, Matthew S., 41, Lincoln, 2 years prison. Also obstruct peace officer, commit child abuse negligently/no injury. (Mellor)
Rife, Tyrone E., 44, Lincoln, 4 years and 6 months prison. Also theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999, theft by unlawful taking $501-$1,499. (Strong)
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Millner, John, 41, no hometown listed, 24-36 months prison. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Shannon, Jodeci C., 31, Lincoln, 3 years prison. (Mellor)
Stark, Mason, 26, Lincoln, 2 years probation. Also theft by unlawful taking $0-$500. (Maret)
Chavez, Emanuel, 22, Lincoln, 27-37 years prison. Also first-degree sexual assault/minor, enticement by electronic communication device. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Znamenacek, Karel F. Jr., 79, Lincoln, 20 months to 5 years prison. (Mellor)
Phillips, Noah, 22, Lincoln, 4 years prison, 2 counts. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Morin, Jason A., 43, Lincoln, 250 days jail. (Strong)
Spencer, Marcus, 39, Lincoln, 365 days prison. Also assault by confined person-no weapon. (Maret)
Attempted driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
King, Scott J., 52, Lincoln, 2 years prison, 15 years revoked license. (Maret)
Fail to stop/render aid
Bruton, Nicole I., 35, transient, 3 years prison, 15 years revoked license. (Maret)
Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest
Kempcke, Jayden R., 23, Lincoln, 485 days prison, 2 years revoked license. Also DUI-alcohol, 2 counts reckless driving. (McManaman)
Alwaely, Haider, 21, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 1 year and 3 months revoked license, 30 days jail. Also willful reckless driving. (Ideus)
Tickle, Trey L., 32, Lincoln, 34-36 months prison, 1 year revoked license. Also possession of deadly weapon by prohibited person. (Strong)
Possession of a controlled substance
Anderson, Jesse J., 35, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Maret)
Curry, Zikemo, 22, Lincoln, 24 months probation. Also carrying concealed weapon. (Strong)
Jefferson, Jermaine, 30, Lincoln, 36 months jail. Also attempt of class 3 or 3A felony. (Strong)
Huff, Priscilla V., 35, transient, 360 days jail, 5 years probation. Also attempt of a class 2 felony, carrying concealed weapon. (Jacobsen)
Fischer, Samantha J., 30, Lincoln, 4 years probation. Also theft by shoplifting $501-$1,499. (Mellor)
Possession or receiving stolen firearm
Libardo, Robert D., 29, transient, 42-72 months prison. Also carrying concealed weapon. (Strong)
Terroristic threats
Burling, Patrick E., 34, Lincoln, 19-26 years prison, 2 counts. Also resisting arrest using deadly weapon. (Mellor)
Nicewonder, Michael L., 35, Polk, 18 months jail. (Strong)
Theft by deception $501-$1,499
Batts, John W., 43, 270 days jail. (Nelson)
Theft by deception $1,500-$4,999
Givens, Briana M., 28, Omaha, 1 year prison. (Mellor)
Theft by receiving stolen property $1,500 - $4,999
Than, Tun, 23, Lincoln, 2 years prison, 2 counts. (Maret)
Violate protection order
Brindley, Braxton M., 33, Nebraska City, 1 year and 6 months prison, 2 counts. (Mellor)