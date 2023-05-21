Related to this story

Most Popular

Courts 5/15

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts 5/8

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Real estate records, 5/14

Mendoza, Cita E to Cedeno, Sandry Oquendo & Romero, Lissette Oquendo, 9200 W Denton Rd. (Denton), $120,000.