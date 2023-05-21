Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Third-degree assault
Brox, Eric L., 66, Lincoln, 10-12 months prison. (Mellor)
Mattison, William V., 21, Lincoln 2 years probation, 1 year revoked license, 90 days jail. Also operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest, DUI-0.08-blood. (Post)
Hassan, Asaad A., 35, Lincoln, 12 months probation. (Ideus)
Edwards, Shannon G., 29, Lincoln, 630 days prison. Also false imprisonment, third-degree domestic assault. (Post)
Second-degree assault
Burns, Shane T., 36, Tecumseh, 10-15 years prison. (Mellor)
Third-degree domestic assault
Guy, Ahmi W., 44, Lincoln, 600 days prison. Also commit child abuse negligently/no injury. (McManaman)
Third-degree assault of an officer/health care professional
Cullen, Jacob T., 27, Lincoln, 2-3 years prison. (Jacobsen)
Louis, Joe IV., 26, Tecumseh, 4-6 years prison, 2 counts. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Martinez, Jose L., 21, Laredo, TX, 20-30 years prison. (Mellor)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Danaher, Michael J., 34, transient, 2-4 years prison. Also possession of controlled substance. (Jacobsen)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Thompson, Darrel D., 48, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Maret)
Cox, Jack P., 32, Missoula, MT, 24 months probation, 3 counts. (Strong)
Manslaughter
McPeak, Timothy L., 55, Lincoln, 8-10 years prison. (Maret)
Larsen, Joshua A., 35, Lincoln, 23-26 years prison. Also assault of healthcare professional, first-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats. (Mellor)
Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest
Pinto, Malik, 23, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 30 days revoked license. Also willful reckless driving, obstruct a peace officer. (Post)
Athey, Jalen M., 24, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Maret)
Possession of a controlled substance
Rook, Trevor L., 24, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 365 days prison. Also possession of machine gun/short rifle/shotgun. (Mellor)
Hawkins, Young D., 55, transient, 335 days jail. (Ideus)
Serrano, Ramon O., 43, Lincoln, 4 years probation, 360 days jail. Also manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug. (Jacobsen)
Helmstadter, Davion S., 22, Lincoln, 30 months probation. (Jacobsen)
Possession of marijuana more than one pound
Vang, Fong, 37, Fresno, CA, 2 years prison. (Nelson)
Possession of deadly weapon by prohibited person
Johnson, Julius L., 32, Lincoln, 12-18 months prison. (Strong)
Resisting arrest
Thomas, Michael R., 45, Lincoln, 48 months prison. Also possession of deadly weapon by prohibited person, attempt of class 4 felony. (Strong)
Freriks, Jack L., 26, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Ideus)
Terroristic threats
Welsh, Joseph M., 39, transient, 1 year prison. (Ideus)
Clemons, Larenzo A., 26, Lincoln, 48-84 months prison. Also 3 counts attempt of class 2A felony. (Strong)
Theft by shoplifting $501-$1,499
Kotlarz, Kenneth M., 53, Lincoln, 30 days jail. (Jacobsen)
Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999
Mejia, Kaleena, 23, Lincoln, 6-12 months prison. (Jacobsen)
Violate protection order
Esparza, Shyanna E., 28, transient, 180 days jail. (Strong)