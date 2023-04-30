Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Escape when under arrest on felony charge

Harris, Torrien A., 21, transient, 12-14 months prison. (Mellor)

Second-degree false imprisonment

Stone, Trevor R., 25, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 70 days jail. (McManaman)

Carry concealed weapon

Sellers, Sarah J., 38, Ukiah, CA, 420 days prison. Also possession of marijuana more than one pound. (McManaman)

Accessory to a class 2 or 2A felony

Bordeaux, Sonya M., 20, Lincoln, 3 years prison. (Nelson)

Third-degree assault

Bell, Terrell V. Jr., 37, transient, 365 days prison. Also criminal mischief $0-$500. (Mellor)

Reyes, Esteban G., 53, transient, 545 days prison. Also possession of controlled substance. (Strong)

First-degree sexual assault/forcible

Sell, Andrew J., 37, Lincoln, 35-45 years prison. (Mellor)

Assault-cause bodily injury to person

Bills, Merry B., 41, transient, 2 years prison. Also first-degree criminal trespassing. (Nelson)

Assault by a confined person-no weapon

Grant, Jeremy L., 34, no hometown listed, 2-3 years prison. (Ideus)

Third-degree domestic assault

Kiser, Joseph J., 47, Lincoln, 300 days jail. (Ideus)

Green, Travon S., 27, Lincoln, 7 years prison, 2 years revoked license. Also two counts operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of controlled substance. (Nelson)

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Winchell, Ryan E., Harvard, 5 years probation. Also possession of deadly weapon by prohibited person. (Post)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Hansen, Curtis J., 61, Beatrice, 24 months prison, 15 years revoked license. Also drive while revoked from DUI/refusal, DUI-alcohol. (McManaman)

Amadou, Leanne M., 41, Waverly, 720 days prison, 5 counts attempt of class 4 felony. Also false reporting. (Mellor)

Cozine, Debra J., 36, Lincoln, 24 months probation, 60 days jail. (Post)

Commit child abuse negligently/ injury

Acanda, Anel G., 45, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Mellor)

Driving under the influence-0.15+ or refusal

Salem, Seth T., 38, Omaha, 3 years prison, 15 years revoked license. (Maret)

Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal

Roberts, Travis W., 48, Lincoln, 270 days jail, 15 years revoked license. (Mellor)

Witt, Jeffrey A., 38, Lincoln, 250 days jail, 4 years probation, 15 years revoked license. Also drive without ignition interlock with 0.02+. (McManaman)

Gray, Sondra M., 42, Lincoln, 35–39 years prison, 15 years revoked license. Also 2 counts second-degree assault, 2 counts using deadly weapon to commit a felony. (McManaman)

Drive without ignition interlock

Nguyen, Nho L., 51, Lincoln, $1,000 fines, 360 days jail, 15 years revoked license. Also DUI-.08 breath. (McManaman)

Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug

Hernandez-Perez, Heriberto D., 32, Perry, Iowa, 25-30 years prison. (Maret)

Burnham, Andrew J., 38, transient, 11-24 years prison. Also possession of firearm with FEL 2 drug violation. (Nelson)

Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense a controlled substance

Murry, Stacy L., 46, Lincoln, 2-6 years prison. (McManaman)

Walton, Billy W., 34, Lincoln, 6-8 years prison, 2 counts. (Nelson)

Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest

Baucke, Kashayla K., 23, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 1 year revoked license, 20 days jail. Also reckless driving. (McManaman)

Possession of a controlled substance

Truong, Rocky, 29, Lincoln, 1 year prison. (McManaman)

Mixan, Anthony J., 25, transient, 180 days jail, 2 counts. (Post)

Possess firearm by prohibited person

Harris, Patrick E., 34, Lincoln, 3-8 years prison. (Nelson)

Sex offender registry act violation

Thomas, William L., 39, Lincoln, 200 days jail. (McManaman)

Nix, Casey B., 39, transient, 2 years prison. (Nelson)

Terroristic threats

Nyagesuka, Dennis O., 40, Lincoln, 4 years and 9 months prison. Also first-degree criminal trespassing. (Nelson)

Theft by deception $1,500-$4,999

Krisel, Matthew, 35, Council Bluffs, 6 years prison. Also 2 counts theft by receiving stolen property $1,500-$4,999. (McManaman)

Violate protection order

Jones, Jermond T. Sr., 37, transient, 365 days prison. (Nelson)

Criminal mischief $1,500-$4,999

Stanley, Nathan L., 26, Lincoln, 4-7 years prison. Also burglary. (Nelson)