Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Accessory to a class 2 felony
Beem, Averi E., 19, Lincoln, 3 years probation. (Nelson)
Third-degree assault
Brown, Timothy A., 53, Lincoln, 2 years prison, 2 counts. (Mellor)
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
McDaniel, Zachery L., 32, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Post)
Third-degree domestic assault
Vargas, Alex N., 22, Crete, 365 days prison. (Nelson)
Hopper, Anthony J., 36, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Nelson)
Winchester, Richard J., 50, Lincoln, 4 years prison. Also violating protection order. (Maret)
Sazama, Nathan O., 40, Lincoln, 105 days jail, 18 months probation. (Mellor)
Brooks, Ashley K., 27, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Strong)
Delaney, Joey C., 33, Lincoln, 48 months prison. Also assault by strangulation or suffocation. (McManaman)
Walls, Deangelo W., 36, Lincoln, 360 days prison. Also commit child abuse negligently/no injury. (Jacobsen)
Domestic assault-intentional cause body injury
Gibson, Elijah L., 27, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Maret)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Hart, Lawrence, 42, Lincoln, 5-10 years prison. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Alzapiedi, Joshua M., transient, 5 years probation.
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Jones, Antonio E., 23, Lincoln, 360 days prison. (Post)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Saunsoci, Louis J., 25, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Post)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Hruby, Wilda R., 32, transient, 360 days jail, attempt of class 4 felony, 3 counts. (McManaman)
Portsche, Tod D., 61, Lincoln, 2 years, 120 days prison-5 years, 120 days prison. Also possessing firearm while committing felony. (McManaman)
Burton, Daniel T., 36, Lincoln, 540 days prison. Also resisting arrest. (Post)
Groce, Willie L., transient, 180 days jail. (Jacobsen)
Elstun, Michael A., 41, Lincoln, 90 days jail. (Strong)
Attempted driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
Gray, Johnathan O., 44, Lincoln, 30 months, 30 days prison 48 months, 60 days prison, 15 years and 6 months revoked license. Also possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest, refuse to submit to test, false reporting. (Jacobsen)
Possession of a controlled substance
Coleman, Marcell, 51, no hometown listed, 120 days jail. (McManaman)
Green, Peautray L., 56, Lincoln, 9 years, 6 months prison–16 years prison. Also possession of firearm by prohibited person. (Post)
Nix, Gavin A., 34, Lincoln, 4 years prison, 2 counts. (Maret)
Resisting arrest
Newsom, Morgan L., 32, York, 7 years prison. Also theft by shoplifting $0-$500 2 counts, theft by shoplifting $501-$1,499, false reporting. (Maret)
First-degree sexual assault
Casad, Andrew K., 65, Lincoln, 3 counts, 47-63 years prison. Also third-degree sexual assault of a child. (Ideus)
Carter, Diego D., 49, Lincoln, 36-48 years prison. Also commit child abuse intentional/no injury. (Post)
Sex offender Registry Act violation
Carter, Glenn A., 56, transient, 2 years prison. (Post)
Terroristic threats
Weatherly, Brady W., 34, transient, 2 years prison. (Maret)
McBurnett, Howard W. III., 34, Lincoln, 24 months prison. (Strong)
Theft by shoplifting $0-$500
Logan, Keith A., 54, Lincoln, 270 days jail. Also false reporting, possession of controlled substance. (McManaman)
Second-degree forgery $1,500-$5,000
Moran, Alejandro J., 33, Lincoln, 180 days prison. (Post)
Criminal possession of 2-3 financial transaction devices
Williams, Keith M., 37, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Mellor)
Escape while under arrest on felony charge
Manzer, Christopher, 48, no hometown listed, 1-2 years prison. (Mellor)