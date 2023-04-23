Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
False Reporting
Ruel, Jeanette, 43, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Mellor)
Third-degree assault
Sidney, Jaquan K., 18, Lincoln, 3 years prison. Also unlawful possession of firearm by juvenile offender. (Maret)
Watts, James, 36, Omaha, 365 days prison. (Maret)
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Enquist, Michael B., 30, no hometown listed, 12 months prison. (Post)
Second-degree assault
Francis, Corey D., 36, transient, 5-8 years prison. (Nelson)
Third-degree domestic assault
Pietenpol, Brendan, 27, transient, 42 months prison. Also third-degree assault of an officer/health care professional. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Stowers, Steven R., 48, Lincoln, 4 years probation, 21 days jail. (Post)
Cardinel, Daniel L. Sr., 44, Forsyth, MO, 2 years prison. (Ideus)
Robinson, Rasheda J., 32, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Maret)
Carr, Michael A., 43, transient, 6 years prison, 2 counts. (Nelson)
Possession of a controlled substance
Umphenour, William J., 32, Lincoln, 4 years prison, 2 counts. (Nelson)
Galbraith, Alex N., 30, Omaha, 2 years probation. (Maret)
Matthews, Jeremy J., 22, Lincoln, 226 days jail, 2 years probation. Also theft by unlawful taking $501-$1,499. (Post)
Possession of marijuana more than one pound
Salyers II, Gregory B, 33, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Maret)
First degree sexual assault
Gies, Isaiah P., 33, Lincoln, 37-48 years prison. Also attempt of class 2A felony. (Mellor)
Theft by unlawful taking $501-$1,500
Cruz, Angel R., 31, Lincoln, 18 months probation. Also first-degree criminal trespassing. (Nelson)