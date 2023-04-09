Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Saunders, Mason W., 29, transient, 17-24 years prison. Also possess firearm by prohibited person, assault by strangulation or suffocation, third–degree domestic assault. (Strong)
Third-degree domestic assault
Garza, Santana, 28, Lincoln, 5 years prison. Also possession of deadly weapon by a prohibited person. (McManaman)
People are also reading…
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Partee, Tyree D., Lincoln, 29, 3 years probation. (Maret)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Bivens, Steven, 33, Ulysses, 2 years prison. (Maret)
Sexual assault/incompetent-1st degree
Edwards, Sheldon L., 30, transient, 24-32 years prison. Also attempt of a class 2 felony. (Strong)
Terroristic threats
Salamanca, Jesse R., 25, Lincoln, 6-15 years prison, 2 counts. (Post)
Yager, Nicholas R., 43, Sprague, 36 months prison. Also possession of controlled substance. (Post)
Golden, John W., 51, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Post)
Theft by deception $501-$1,499
Woody, Jimmy R., 36, Omaha, 180 days jail. (Post)
Theft by receiving stolen property $1,500 - $4,999
Straub, Seth J., 24, Lincoln, 2-6 years prison. Also escape when under arrest on felony charge. (Post)