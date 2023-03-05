Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Carry concealed weapon
Beck, Nolan J., 27, Lincoln, 322 days jail. (Post)
Third-degree assault
Yost, Christopher J., 25, Lincoln, 260 days jail, 18 months and 30 days revoked license. Also DUI-.08 breath, reckless driving, leave accident-fail to furnish info first. (Post)
Earnest, Anthony W., 30, Lincoln, 4 years prison, 15 years revoked license, $1,000 fine. Also DUI-cause serious bodily injury. (Maret)
Wyman, Thomas A., 45, transient, 2 years prison. Also attempt of class 4 felony. (Ideus)
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Garnica, John J., 39, Tecumseh, 2-3 years prison. (Ideus)
Third-degree domestic assault
Jennings, Eric D., 49, transient, 360 days jail. (Jacobsen)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Jones, Terry, 25, Lincoln, 3-5 years probation. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Harrington, James A., 42, transient, 2 years probation. (McManaman)
Montalvo, Adian R., 19, Omaha, 2 years probation. (Jacobsen)
Commit child abuse negligently/no injury
Qasim, Darweesh S., 42, Lincoln, 24 months probation. (Strong)
Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
Kummer, David A., 67, Omaha, 1-2 years prison, 15 years revoked license. (Jacobsen)
Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest
Overstreet, Kaleb I., 25, Lincoln, 364 days jail, 2 years revoked license. (Otte)
Possession of a controlled substance
Tobin, Christopher A., 37, Lincoln, 30 months prison, 1 year revoked license. Also operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest. (Strong)
Buckendahl, Ami M., 42, Norfolk, 364 days jail, 2 counts. Also attempt of class 4 felony. (Otte)
Meier, Bradley, 40, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Maret)
Resisting arrest
Gholson, Markus L., 30, Lincoln, 2 years prison, 12 months probation. (Ideus)
Theft by unlawful taking over $5,000
Barnts, Kendra J., 25, transient, 18 months to 3 years prison. (Jacobsen)
Labor/sex trafficking-benefit from
Rivas, Jose I., 28, Lincoln, 10-12 years prison. (Ideus)