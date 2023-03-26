Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Escape
Taylor, Ronald R., 55, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Ideus)
Third-degree assault
Ledesma, Aundrea R., 36, Lincoln, 1 year probation. (Maret)
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Calderon, Pedro, 47, no hometown listed, 180 days jail. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Wood, Brett, 61, Lincoln, 4 years probation. (Mellor)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Crear, Grantt A., 18, Lincoln, 36 months probation. Also possessing or receiving stolen firearm. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Upchurch, Daniel, 55, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 15 years revoked license. Also driving while revoked from DUI/refusal, false reporting. (Maret)
Jensen, Ryan D., 45, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Maret)
Rosario, Alexis O., 39, Lincoln, 365 days prison, $1,000 fine, 15 years revoked license. Also DUI-alcohol. (Mellor)
Harmoza, Amy E., 31, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Maret)
Scholtes, Kelsey M., 31, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 36 months probation, 3 counts. (Post)
Martell, Marquise K., 29, Jefferson City, MO, $1,000 fine. (Nelson)
Commit child abuse negligently/no injury
Aesoph, Sheena E., 37, Nebraska City, 36 months probation. Also possession of controlled substance, theft by shoplifting $0-$500. (Strong)
Possession of a controlled substance
Craig, Candice D., 35, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Ideus)
Possession of firearm by prohibited person
Johnson, Deante L., 29, Lincoln, 3-12 years prison. (Post)
Theft by shoplifting $501-$1,499
Mosley, Melvin C., 25, Lincoln, 18 months probation. (Post)
Violate sex offender registration act
Gillander, Joshua L., 48, Lincoln, 18 months probation. (Jacobsen)