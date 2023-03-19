Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Third-degree assault
Moradi, Parviz, 43, Lincoln, 200 days jail, $500 fine. (Nelson)
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Alone, He W., 43, Lincoln, 35 to 36 months prison. (Post)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
People are also reading…
Crabtree, Joshua L., 36, Lincoln, 6 to 11 years prison. Also carrying a concealed weapon, driving while revoked from DUI/refusal, possessing a controlled substance. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Waltman, Glenn E., 61, 12 to 18 years prison. (Post)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Gilmore, Deangelo A., 25, Greenville, Illinois, 7 days jail, $1,000 fine. Also misdemeanor false reporting. (Jacobsen)
Staples Bowden, Allison W., 63, Lincoln, 1 year probation. (Mellor)
Burglary
Stubblefield, Robert R., 28, Lincoln, 9 to 13 years prison. Also possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. (Maret)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug
Cink, Darren J., 56, Lincoln, 2 to 4 years prison. (Jacobsen)
Possession of a controlled substance
Lofton, Richard L., 39, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 2 counts. (Ideus)
Bell, Janella T., 58, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Jacobsen)
Cameron, Clarissa M., 28, Lincoln, 200 days jail. (Nelson)
Resisting arrest
Daluca, Cody J., 40, transient, 18 months prison. (Jacobsen)
Second-degree sexual assault
Wheeler, Xavier R., 23, Lincoln, 4 to 12 years plus 720 to 730 days prison, 2 count. Also third-degree assault. (Post)
Violate sex offender registration act
Hendrickson, Paul J., 42, transient, 2 years prison. (Ideus)
Violate protection order
Mace, Roger D., 49, Lincoln, 545 days prison, 2 counts. (Ideus)