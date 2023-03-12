Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Lorot, Angelo J., 20, transient, 30 months prison. (Ideus)
Third-degree domestic assault
Hansen, James O., 58, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Post)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Jenkins, Daniel T., 31, Beatrice, 2 years and 6 months to 6 years. Also possession of controlled substance. (McManaman)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Proulx, Donald A. Jr., 39, Lincoln, 1 year prison. (Post)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Thornton, Richard E. Jr., 27, transient, 300 days jail. (Mellor)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Enevoldsen, Scott M., 39, Lincoln, 1 year prison. Also carrying concealed weapon. (Maret)
Ashenbramer, Kari L., 55, Lincoln, 1 year probation. (Ideus)
Harshbarger, Richard A., 42, Lincoln, 180 days prison. Also carrying concealed weapon, obstruct a peace officer. (Ideus)
Possession of a controlled substance
Oneal, Everette L., 64, Lincoln, 180 days prison. (Mellor)
Hofeling, Kathy E., 41, transient, 6 months jail. (Jacobsen)
Possession of marijuana more than one pound
Jones, Lisa A., 36, Ukiah, CA, 360 days jail. (McManaman)
First-degree sexual assault/incompetent
Gozo, Mensah F., 60, Lincoln, 40 to 50 years prison. Also criminal child enticement. (Ideus)
Third-degree sexual assault of a child
Sanchez, Isaac A., 23, Lincoln, 3 years prison. (Ideus)
Terroristic threats
Rodriguez, Raymundo M., 26, Lincoln, 270 days jail. (McManaman)
Palma, Samuel, 23, Lincoln, 10 to 15 years prison. Also second-degree assault. (Mellor)
Theft by unlawful taking $501-$1,499
Haynes, Craig M., 41, Blue Springs, MO, 20 months prison. Also possession of burglar’s tools. (Mellor)