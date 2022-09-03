Real estate records, 9/4

Hornung, Billy J to Grace Home Solutions LLC, 1420 Rose St., $72,500.
Huetson, Norma J to Terry, James D & Sondra M, 5001 S 71st St., $320,000.
Israel, Jarryd & Christa to Dormann, Sheila, 3105 Rawhide Dr., $400,000.
Johnson, Kenneth L Estate to Abdalla, Mohammed M & Mohamed, Islam & Ali, Mohamed A, 4312 Judson St., $196,250.
Keenan, Michael J & Donna J to Rp Holdings LLC, 2509 S 17th St., $181,500.
Kessler, Shawn P to Fauver, Christopher R, 301 W Jennifer Dr., $280,000.
Klein, Liying Q to Baird, Zachary & Kristi, 417 N 24th St., $155,950.
Kreifels, Jordan J to Andrews, Emily & Matthew, 4420 Neumann Ln, $410,000.
Kreifels, Rachel L to Andrews, Emily & Matthew, 4420 Neumann Ln, $410,000.
L A Real Estate LLC to Momepa Properties LLC, 2252 Orchard St., $488,500.
Lacy, Wanda J to Barber, Patti K, 3211 S 83rd St., $315,000.
Lauritsen, David & Anne to Maisch, Gregory R & Susan L, 8908 S 71st St., $420,000.
Legends Venture LLC to Prairie Home Builders Inc, 7340 N 9th St., $65,500.
Lima, Yordany Alfonso & Montero, Oramis M Pena to Mccall, Laurie, 729 Folsom Ln, $191,250.
Luehring, Shari K Estate to Patefield Investments LLC, 717 Carlton Dr., $213,400.
Luke 12:48 LLC to Rhodes, Trisha & Johnson, Michael R, 3120 Vine St., $185,000.
Lutz, Janice L to Janssen, Megan F & Phillip, 3804 Cabo Dr., $280,000.
Marsh, Susan M to Living Trust 3183, 7910 Lowell Ct, $360,000.
Mazour, Richard J & Deborah L to Whitmer, Kristi J, 9615 Autumn Meadow Ln, $808,500.
McCoy, Edward & Shelley Trust to Mccoy, Spencer, 4701 Hillside St., $230,000.
McGonigle, Mitchell & Ashley to Klug, Skyla V & Eslick, Hayden, 4800 S 40th St., $205,000.
Meents, Jason & Sara R to Haddad, Yusef I & Rebekah J, 2540 N 82nd Ct, $399,500.
Meinecke, Louis A & Karen L Estates to Taghvaeian, Saleh & Abrishami, Khatoon, 3000 Pointe Cir, $478,000.
Morrow, Mary B Estate to Alvarado, Danny Acosta, 1740 W Q St., $189,000.
Mowinkel, Derek Taylor & Anderson, Taylor Irene to Christiansen, Tyler & Anne, 1515 Morton St., $307,000.
Mumm Enterprises LLC to Jgb Investments LLC, 4949 N 26th St., $750,000.
Namkung, Min to Waldbaum, Carla, 8018 S 36th St., $380,000.
Neighborhoods Inc D/B/A Neighborworks Lincoln to Kitterer, Li, 4825 Goldenrod Ln, $200,000.
New Traditions Home And Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Lechner, Blake, 1600 SW 28 St., $245,105.
Nickell, Kevin to Gadeken-long, Amber, 422 B St., $120,000.
Parsons, Makaela D to Rothchild, Shane & Amber, 7901 Trendwood Dr., $305,000.
Pederson, Catherine Estate to Poskochil, Michael L & Mary P, 7511 W Rio Rd., $167,000.
Perrett, Eli to Jacobo, Ramona & Gergue, Mucio Flores, 4107 N 23rd St., $240,000.
Pfeiffer, Matthew to Juracek, Rachel & Donscheski, Justin, 17200 O St., $435,000.
Poulsen, Steve & Casondra to Leach, Greta A & Barry, Elizabeth M, 9205 SW 27th St., $497,000.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Dorais, John S & Joan M, 2856 N 86 St., $335,295.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Flaxman, Karen Lee Living Trust, 6141 S 87th St., $366,520.
Rajewich, Pamela K Estate to Tidwell, Stephen & Jamera, 7916 Bancroft Ave, $339,900.
Remington Homes LLC to Schlamann, Jadyn E & Dayne M, 11929 N 143rd St. (Waverly), $323,580.
Remington Homes LLC to Dancy, Tavius & Gagner, Timmatha, 1321 Julesburg Dr., $358,925.
Roehrs, Garrett to Poore, Joshua T & Schnell, Jaime R, 2746 Sewell St., $300,000.
Ross, Troy R & Darcie R Joint Revocable Trust to Dougherty, Thomas, 745 S St., $105,000.
Salt Valley Homes LLC to Wright, Andrew H & Dawn M, 1914 N Gate Rd., $230,000.
Sandall, Delores to Hornung, Cynthia, 5211 Ranchview Ct, $306,500.
Scdoris, Brandon & Whiting, Marisa to Lechtenberg, Eric J, 310 S Harrison St. (Hallam), $255,000.
Scheer, Danielle D to Tobey, Jesse M, 5811 S 52nd St., $240,000.
Schell, Jeffrey L to Crounse, Brandon, 1940 W Q St., $155,000.
Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Tnt 1109 LLC & Tnt 1121 LLC, 912 W Desert Vista Dr., $402,500.
Schreiber, Joyce Estate to Mizerski, Alex & Jessica, 4031 Linden St., $212,000.
Schroeder, Barbara A Revocable Trust to Real Growth LLC, 2324 Marilynn Ave, $250,000.
Sgs Holdings LLC to Land Shark Development LLC, 1701 Windhoek Dr. (Unit #2), $3,300,000.
Sgs Holdings LLC to Land Shark Development LLC, 1701 Windhoek Dr. (Unit #1), $3,300,000.
Shkolnick, Marc J to Cheever, Andrew B & Edelmaier, Courtney K, 7515 Blanchard Blvd, $335,800.
Silverstrand, Betty A to Lind, Zachery, 5147 W Raymond Rd. (Raymond), $195,000.
Sisel, Cheryl R to Dalton, Forrest D Jr, 3341 Renegade Blvd, $395,000.
Sneckenberg, Patrick R Sr & Mary C to Gorji, Thomas, 5739 NW 14th St., $229,500.
Sorensen, Rochelle Rhiannon & Stewart, Neal Albert to Baird, Jason & Krista, 2250 NW 46th St., $272,000.
Sound Properties LLC to Orozco, Claudia, 1240 Butler Ave, $125,000.
Storer, Braden Wayne & Alyssa Jean to Voboril, Jane M & Briggs, Kim L, 3430 Hillside St., $285,000.
Swanson, Derek & Lauren M to Duncanson, Weston & Chelby, 1800 SW 33rd St., $305,000.
Swanson, Ronald W & Terri L C to Fleege, James & Lydia, 3535 L St., $245,000.
Thomas, Brenda to Rady Family Trust, The, 727 Dale Dr., $241,000.
Thomas, Jonathan Patrick to Nyne LLC, 3500 S 38th St., $180,000.
Thompson, Judith L Revocable Trust to Jahn, Joni R, 5414 Grand Oaks Pl, $281,200.
Thompson, Verne E to Smith, Paul E & Patricia E, 2425 Folkways Blvd (Unit #233), $55,000.
Thorson, Bruce to Brian Lehmann - 1815 Dakota St. LLC, 1815 Dakota St., $232,000.
Timber Ridge Homes Inc to Shkolnick, Mare J & Christine R, 1312 E 12th St. (Hickman), $640,479.
Topil, Roselee Trust to Kearney, Kurt J & Kelly J, 12101 W Wendy Ln, $440,000.
Union Bank & Trust Company Trustee to Brian Lehmann 1822 Morningside Dr. LLC, 1822 Morningside Dr., $214,900.
Wagner, Lee E & Donna M to Farlee, Steven & Kathy & Chase, 800 Groveland St., $245,000.
Walk, Taryne Marie to Mcpeak, Martin J & Carla D Revocable Trust, 7522 Nashway Rd., $365,000.
Wiechert, Jarrod W & Amy L to Wieberdink, Darrel & Jan, 1909 Timber Ridge Rd., $317,500.
Wildman, Matthew W & Kelsey L to Trompke, Renee, 410 N 86th St., $260,000.
Williams, Jennifer J to Epp, Marcus & Anita, 210 Blue Sage Blvd, $490,000.
Wing, Thomas E Estate to Vensky, Travis W & Martin, Hannah E, 1903 Normandy Ln, $165,000.
Winroth, Latoya to Groeteke, Jeremy, 2218 Independence Dr., $245,000.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Dong, Sheng Qun & Li, Xiu Ming, 6310 SW 8th St., $269,900.
Acorn Properties LLC to Corrigan, Hillary & Dennis, 5810 S 30th St., $339,000.
Adams, Julie A Trust, The to Rockawesome LLC, 1001 O St. (Unit #506), $330,000.
Adams, Julie A Trust, The to Rockawesome LLC, 1001 O St. (Unit #406), $330,000.
Althouse Properties LLC to Hrg Properties LLC, 705 S 21st St., $125,000.
Aspen Builders Inc to Remington Homes LLC, 14320 Valentine St. (Waverly), $68,000.
Aura Home Solutions LLC to District 33 LLC, address unspecified, $500,000.
Aura Home Solutions LLC to District 33 LLC, 1356 S 33rd St., $500,000.
Aura Home Solutions LLC to District 33 LLC, 3309 B St., $500,000.
Bankhead, Britten L to 4hlg LLC, 5111 S 80th St., $275,000.
Baumbach, Terry A Estate to Marfisi, John & Stacey, 3309 S St., $130,000.
Beede, Kristin to Bruss, Lucas, 635 Harrison St. (Bennet), $230,000.
Bell, Kirk W Estate to Klein, Jacqueline D, 6510 Hartley St., $120,000.
Bennett, Arlene J Estate to Red State Commercial Investment Properties LLC, 6830 Francis St., $150,000.
Biggs, Taylor W & Neesen, Brooke A to Nyhoff, Travis & Meagan, 760 W Springer St., $308,500.
Blaha, Alan R Revocable Trust to Wargo, Cynthia D, 4820 Sinclair Ct, $340,000.
Blankenau, Lisa R & Thomas G to Moser, Shane M & Corinna G, 6754 Old Dominion Rd., $700,000.
Blazek, Michelle R to Monita, Johnathan Jesus, 4830 Leighton Ave, $219,000.
Bottger, Sean & Alyssa Revocable Living Trust to Hagan, Terry & Stephens, Christine, 4844 Martin St., $348,000.
Brawner, Stephanie R to Sheibal, Richard A Iii & Mahan, Bethany J, 3126 S 41st St., $200,000.
Brookhouser, Tamela A to Osborne, Gary J, 1121 Carlos Dr., $1.
Buel Land Development Corp to Eigsti, Nathan & Heather, address unspecified, $139,900.
Burns, Jordan to Mayse, Kelley, 912 S 49th St., $225,000.
Burns, Ross to Burns, Jordan & Jillian, 2672 SW 17th St., $280,000.
Chmelka, Kenneth Charles to Lambert, Alexis & Dack, 843 New Hampshire St., $137,000.
Cifuentes, Jacobo I & Clara Helen to Mimick, Lori, 5343 Francis St., $190,000.
Clm Homes LLC to Plaster, William & Patricia, 1816 NW 55th St., $402,500.
Clowes, Jessica M to Clowes, Michael, 6320 Walker Ave, $196,000.
Coan, Maxwell T & Brea R to Lane, Scott & Amber, 1625 SW Derek Ave, $342,500.
Cooney, Christine to Homemade Holdings LLC, 2323 S 35th St., $133,100.
Cottrell Enterprises LLC to Lords Of Land LLC, 1412 Kingston Rd., $252,000.
Cowles, Jesse & Abby to Thompson, Jennifer A, 6720 Blue Ridge Ln, $562,435.
Crc Enterprises LLC to Bugarin, Brandon B & Kelsey L, 9105 S 1st St., $510,000.
Curry, Cynthia A to 5011 Flats LLC, 5035 N 26th St., $150,000.
Daake, Matthew S to Brokering, Joshua D & Dorothy D, 109 W 5 St. (Hickman), $150,000.
Dakan, Danny to Weaver, Casey & Nick, 2336 N 62nd St., $206,000.
Danekas, Susan K to Shively, Kaleb & Lyndsee, 2007 SW 23rd St., $299,500.
Dexter, Jerry W Revocable Trust to Smith, Timothy D & Kathy M, 14630 Eastbourne St. (Waverly), $339,500.
Dexter, Josephine Ann Revocable Trust to Smith, Timothy D & Kathy M, 14630 Eastbourne St. (Waverly), $339,500.
Dial-hwy 77 LLC to Swv Apts Lp, 6760 SW 4th St., $1,482,800.
Donner, Adam & Kathleen to Arth, Jill M Revocable Trust, 5505 Ellendale Rd., $675,000.
Droptine Farms LLC to Osman, Elfateh & Jodi M, 7433 N 11 St., $489,900.
Duane Hartman Investments Inc to Brynnco Property Solutions LLC, 1773 N 29th St., $68,000.
Eliker, Deanna S to Rothfuss, Mark & Rebecca, 4030 N 57 St., $200,000.
Erickson Homes LLC to Baden, Shawn & Jessica, 923 W Desert Vista Dr., $498,845.
Ernst, Nancy L Revocable Trust to Vanroekel, John, 5817 Berkeley Dr. (Unit #2), $313,000.
Evans, Daniel & Marilyne to Kim, Sangjun & Lee, Jungmin, 3015 Williamsburg Dr., $360,000.
Ewoldt, Cay to Rocket Meow Investments LLC, 1834 S 11th St., $155,000.
Ez Living LLC to Hamza, Qassim & Hadi, Rolan, 4225 N 72nd St., $165,000.
Fett, Kylon T to Schoenrock, Douglas R & Allen, Shelia G, 1101 Jayci Ln (Princeton), $30,000.
Fitz, Terry C & Catherine L to Willman, Eric B & Rebekah C, 7030 Dudley St., $265,000.
Gill, Shannon K to Meyer, Trenton W, 7630 S 64th St., $490,000.
Groshans, Daniel R & Sandra L to Mares, Cheryl, 5220 W Zeamer St., $173,400.
Hart, Samuel A & Erin R to Mandl, Delbert L & Elizabeth A, 9101 Mohave Dr., $449,900.
Heise, Christopher J & Rachel H to Lundeen, Jon H & Kari C, 8930 Shadow Creek Ln, $545,000.
Henggeler, James J & Kathleen A to Kucera, Richard V & Leota L, 7105 Zagros Ct, $510,000.
Henrichs, Sarah D to Lambert, Alexis & Dack, 701 D St., $140,000.
Hiatt, Steven L & Wendy S to Wooten, Tonya R, 800 N 33rd St., $195,000.
Hintsala, Richard L to O-ne Metro Holdings LLC, 3700 S 33rd St., $218,500.
Holloway, Jerenda L & Hitz, Jill L to Myrick, Shavonte Sierra, 5441 W Chancery Rd., $309,000.
Hoover's Realty Investments LLC to Cf2pl3 LLC, 2980 Dudley St., $320,000.
Hoppes, Craig D to Nicholson, Megan, 2440 NW 44th St., $280,000.
Hornung, Todd A & Lisa A to Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc, 12000 S 54th St., $371,700.
Horton, Darcie & Downey, Brian to Lauer, Brandon & Brittnie, 900 Titan Dr. (Hickman), $295,000.
Hottovy, Arnold L & Kathleen E to Apex Medical LLC, 2311 S 52nd St., $240,000.
Huttenmaier, Jenna G to Stroh, Samuel & Molly, 2245 Jenna Ln, $457,500.
Itm LLC to New Era Real Estate LLC, 7141 Seward Ave, $137,000.
Johnson, Walter E & Sheila M to Stoeckinger, Thomas A, 3936 N 18th St., $222,000.
Kalkwarf, Charlene M Revocable Trust to Schwery, Roland & Audrey Living Trust, 9051 Del Rio Dr., $464,500.
Keller, Allison & Dreher, Matthew to Sposato, Richard C & Elizabeth, 3421 S 33rd St., $259,900.
Keller, Rebecca Ann to Lincoln Children's Zoo, 2810 Washington St., $175,000.
Kershaw, Edmund R to Nienhueser Investment Properties LLC, 3154 Vine St., $149,000.
Korzen Family Trust to Fentiman, Austin, 244 S 77th St., $247,000.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Taylor, Thomas K & Barbara A, 1841 Titan Pl (Hickman), $349,000.
Lederer, Mary C Estate to Washburn, Janet Lynn, 8009 Colby St., $345,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Winans, Ezekiel & Megan, 3333 N 92 St., $470,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to King, Kenneth & Beckstrom, Amy, 3322 N 92 St., $469,900.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Earnheart, Bobby E & Amanda R, 7333 N 9th St., $479,900.
Legacy Model Properties LLC to Prairie Home Builders Inc, 2933 Bertram St. (Roca), $75,000.
Lemke, Eric L & Jennifer L to Sabalka, Lucas & Kotschwar, Stacie, 434 N Coddington Ave, $225,000.
Lemke, Eric L & Jennifer L to Sabalka, Lucas & Kotschwar, Stacie, 432 N Coddington Ave, $225,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Kdb Investment Building LLC, 3459 Tree Line Dr., $135,000.
Lofdahl-Reddy, Shannon M to Bdga Buzz LLC, 1821 Whittier St., $170,000.
Manion Construction Inc to Parker, Catherine D & Daniel L, 10236 S 26th St. (Roca), $479,953.
Martin, Sharon F to Prochaska, Douglas, 5501 Quail Ridge Cir, $301,000.
McFadyen, Eli M & Laryssa A to Egr, Elliot J & Graham, Tyler A, 3725 C St., $230,000.
McHomesolutions LLC to Souza, Walterson M, 2739 Pear St., $83,000.
McNew, John to Next Level Properties LLC, 1824 SW 16th St., $168,000.
Meints, Virgil A & Mary K to Lmn Properties LLC, 6901 Seward Ave, $300,000.
Merry, Chandler & Brenda J to Clements, Philip & Kristin, address unspecified, $105,000.
Messick, Thomas J & Brenda R to Dicaprio, Todd D & Sherck, Amanda B, 8301 Little Salt Rd. (Ceresco), $689,000.
Michael, D Everett & Ali to Keller, Rebecca A, 632 E Eldora Ln, $160,000.
Mimick-Carde, Lori to Hayden, Alicia M & Dunning, Christopher A, 4127 N 15th St., $239,900.
Monzon, Skyler to Javaux-Major, Nancy & Major, Danielle, 400 N 73rd St., $225,000.
Moore, Danny Jr & Jayme J to Gibbons, Roy A, 7014 Leighton Ave, $140,000.
Moore, Scott & Tiffany to Dong, Ruoyu & Lu, Yu, 5430 Rockford Dr., $342,000.
Morse, Mark & Brooke to Armstrong, Layne & Megan, 5210 NW Pemberly Ln, $279,000.
Murray Custom Homes LLC to Bestmann, Allen H & Patricia A Revocable Living Trust, 1209 S 93rd St., $578,217.
Nebraska Theravada Buddhist Association to Boden, Jodi L & Wright, Michael L, 1650 SW 56th St., $428,500.
Nelson, Jeffery A to Rutten, Janet F Trust, 4120 N 7th St., $195,000.
Neth, Taylor C to Hille, Justin & Glenda, 13441 Guildford St. (Waverly), $230,000.
Nomad Group LLC to District 33 LLC, address unspecified, $500,000.
Nomad Group LLC to District 33 LLC, 1356 S 33rd St., $500,000.
Nomad Group LLC to District 33 LLC, 3309 B St., $500,000.
Novotny, Daisha to Rasho, Mohsin, 1130 Garden Valley Rd., $225,000.
Old City Building Group LLC to Goeschel, Marcus A & Brandy L, 10940 Crescent Moon Pl, $625,210.
Oncenter Construction Inc to Collins, Bayleigh Elizabeth, 7245 N 50th St., $250,000.
Pavich, Justin P to Markvicka, Robert Anthony & Taunia, 6815 NW 2nd St., $490,000.
Porter, Helen R to Brown Kramer, Joshua M & Carolyn R, 6701 Sumner St., $455,000.
Portwood, Zachary T & Christina A to Galusha, Jacob & Michala, 1195 Hackberry St. (Bennet), $402,000.
Poskochil, Michael L to Moo, Say Ler & New Christ, 3911 N 72nd St., $193,250.
Pracht, Jennifer M to Ervin-penner, Abigail & Penner, Cameron, 303 N 34th St., $205,000.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Porter, Helen Ruth, 6135 S 87th St., $372,323.
R C Krueger Development Company to Richland Homes LLC, 7421 Maxine Dr., $79,950.
R C Krueger Development Company to Predmore Real Estate Pc, 7519 Maxine Dr., $79,950.
R C Krueger Development Company to Richland Homes LLC, 7600 Maxine Dr., $89,950.
R C Krueger Development Company to Richland Homes LLC, 7620 Jimmie Ave, $79,950.
Remington Homes LLC to Torres, Chasterie Berrios & Carreras, Edwin J Ramos, 6640 Grays Peak Ct, $352,950.
Reo Asset Management Company LLC to Landon, William H & Cheryl K, 11260 N 144 St. (Waverly), $230,000.
Rimel, Richard L & Deanna J to Ka 48 Investments LLC, 6121 S 58 St., $260,000.
Rock Ridge Homes Inc to Marsh, Zachary & Dana, 845 N 104 St., $845,000.
Rogert, Shane to Henderson, Chandler, 6910 Walker Ave, $185,000.
Rohde, Philip A & Annie L to Michael, D Everett & Ali, 827 S 30th St., $199,900.
Sbs Investments LLC to Arnold Motor Supply Llp, 1640 W O St., $720,000.
Schupbach, Brian S to Nickel, Robert K & Catherine A, 1729 S 25th St., $190,000.
Schwinn Homes LLC to Ehlers, Derek A & Julie A, 8924 Ranch Gate Rd., $88,000.
Severe-Oforah, Jennifer L to Martinez, Eric S, 324 S 24th St., $200,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Hopmann, Daniel Louis & Diane Susan, 2902 Sheila Ln, $345,244.
Snb Construction II Inc to Harrell, Mark O & Dorothy M Revocable Living Trust, 6940 NW 2nd St., $755,650.
Snyder, Peter & Maerki, Rosa to Gehlhaus, Zachary, 1801 NW 52 St., $344,900.
Stanley, Scott & Cheri to Zuerlein, Trevor & Edgecomb, Abigail, 6100 W Waverly Rd. (Raymond), $495,000.
Starostka-Lewis LLC to Wheeler, Barbara, 3328 Renegade Blvd, $132,900.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Rouse, Darryl & Tracey, 2710 Regent Pl, $326,975.
Stoves, Joyful & Todd to Ashbrook Capital Management LLC, 4620 S 57th St., $3,978.
Straub, Mildred I Estate to Malenica, Paul & Connie, 6844 Walker Ave, $240,000.
Strohbehn, Ellisa to Rippe, Allison R, 3519 A St., $190,000.
Sulaiman, Nawaf Allaw & Murad, Munefah Hazzaa to Jaber, Munther Anaeem & Wali, Noora Ibrahim, 2808 NW 7th St., $220,000.
Taylor, Thomas K & Barbara A to Orton, Tami & Bolin, 7650 Kennelley Dr., $479,000.
Tmp Pc to Joseph, Robert L Jr & Priscilla A, 3414 Tree Line Dr., $660,000.
Tomhave, Harriet V to Cloud, Kenneth J & Escamilla, Mackeshaw, 2234 Sheldon St., $127,500.
Trausch, Todd L & Avril D to New Era Real Estate LLC, 6902 Ballard Ave, $113,200.
Vbc Investments LLC to Hastings, Donald & Darcy, 5443 Pioneers Blvd, $191,000.
Vesely, Colby to Kallhoff, Marcus D, 5120 W Condor Ln, $221,600.
Vodicka Construction Inc to Maloney Family Revocable Trust, 1608 S 93rd St., $563,900.
Vres Investments LLC to Fedorenko, Maryna & Oleksii, 10800 Crescent Moon Dr., $503,000.
Vwth8 LLC to Catbear LLC, 5031 W Amarillo Dr., $304,900.
Weaver, Nicholas Z to Clement, Jeffrey & Laurie, 1140 Fairfield St., $212,000.
Weber, Laura M to Rutten, Janet F Trust, 4120 N 7th St., $195,000.
Weiler, Adam J to Trautman, Gregg L & Cindy J, 1736 N 76th St., $220,000.
Westendorf, Jill to Maly Investments LLC, 3450 Anaheim Dr., $100,000.
Wf Properties No. 2 LLC to Maynard, Heather & David, 3710 Spyglass Ln, $245,000.
Williams, David A to Homemade Holdings LLC, 1031 Fairfield St., $108,000.
Zjlp LLC to Hart, Susan R, 1649 N 29th St., $175,000.
Zuerlein, Trevor to Konz, Garret & Natalie, 1808 Groveland St., $230,000.
Zugish, Donnalee A to Haffner, Eli & Alexis, 1840 S 77th St., $385,000.
Adams, Greg L & Julie A to Semm Family Trust, 1001 O St. (Unit #705), $247,500.
Adams, Ted J & Donna K & Emily D & Chapel, Daniel M to Bredthauer, Clark & Herley, Crystal, 3701 Chapel Hills Ln, $210,000.
Ahern, Jeffery S & Nerissa A to Foglesong, Samuel J & Lisa L, 1820 N 24th St., $175,000.
Ahrens, Judith L to Liechti, Jessica, 3641 O'sullivan Rd., $241,500.
Ajanic, Evel to Ortiz, Monica, 2423 NW 46th St., $280,000.
Alexander, Sean P & Trisha J to Kallhoff, Matthew & Blair, Alyssa, 7345 N 16th St., $345,500.
Allen, John J & Marie E to Allen Brothers LLC, 430 Adams St. (Bennet), $94,000.
Anderson, Jared R & Ashley E to Adams, Emily D & Chapel, Daniel M, 2880 Katelyn Cir, $350,000.
Apricity Homes LLC to Adams, Jordan S & Joshua T, 1328 N 26th St., $185,000.
Armstrong, Michael & Dana to Kenny, Nicholas J & Ortiz, Alecia B M, 1836 S 52nd St., $210,000.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Rabel, Allison, 8243 Village Meadows Dr., $392,250.
Barrickman, Adam to Hinners, Megan S, 809 W Burt Dr., $327,500.
Barry, Elizabeth M & Leach, Greta to Bender, Cory & Kari, 141 W 1 St. (Malcolm), $315,000.
Baxa, Andrew J & Kelsey L to Becker, Joel & Megan, 5831 Kipling Ct, $325,000.
Becher, Daniel to Green, Katlyn M, 2440 D St., $241,750.
Berry, Jeff to Robertson, Monte & Ilynn, 6331 Tanglewood Ln, $269,900.
Boden, Jodi L to Bennett, Carolyn M & Todd, 2931 N 90th St., $340,000.
Bowers, Jon M to Redrock Properties LLC, 5440 Woodsview St., $240,000.
Bradley, Thomas & Joshua to Whody Estates LLC, 1901 D St., $440,000.
Brandenburg, Amber to Cady, Monty & Betty, 2854 Homeland Pl, $245,000.
Buhr Homes Inc to Bodfield, Cole A & Locke, Emily K, 852 W El Alameda St., $432,204.
Chase Company LLC to Karpyuk, Inna & Ivan & Tereshchenko, Ekaterina, 5801 Enterprise Dr. (Unit #B9), $82,500.
Chase Company LLC to Karpyuk, Inna & Ivan & Tereshchenko, Ekaterina, 5801 Enterprise Dr. (Unit #B5), $92,500.
Chmelka, Kenneth C to Kleen, Bryce & Charlotte, 839 New Hampshire St., $149,900.
Clapper, Amy to Leininger, Megan, 1631 SW 24th St., $225,000.
Converse, Melissa & Reeves, Jesse to Mcdermott, Kathleen & Berkhout, Daniel, 5432 S Dove Ln, $285,000.
Crate, Steven J & Rosalyn D to Kha Rentals LLC, 1616 W Sumner St., $212,000.
Curry Relocation Company LLC to Lar, Ehsay & Win, Nan, 1401 W Lake St., $327,000.
Cynova, Miranda & Hanson, Wade to Sabatka, Brian J, 2409 NW 46th St., $262,000.
Dm Holdings LLC to Lincoln 66 LLC, 6555 O St., $2,500,000.
Duden, Nicole K to Rose, Brian & Guadalupe, 1920 Broadmoore Dr., $270,000.
Epp, Gary A & Dianna M to Moore, Ryan C & Elyse, 12218 Stagecoach Rd. (Hickman), $370,000.
Fisher, Edward W & Kelly S to Splichal, Lance T, address unspecified, $50,000.
Fisher, Edward W & Kelly S to Splichal, Lance T, 4600 Panama Rd. (Hickman), $370,000.
Fisher, Lindsey P to Rinquest, Andrew A & Cristiana, 2753 S 35th St., $280,000.
Fisher, William B to Turner Roark, Katherine A & Lindsey J, 3127 S 35th St., $253,000.
Gaden, Brian & Amanda to Jisa, Jason, 7340 Eagle Dr., $242,000.
Gaillard, John P & Lauren B to Miller, Dillon & Paula, 7411 San Mateo Ln, $439,900.
Gates, Armon R & Ashley C to Havlat, Nicholas R & Dawn, 9115 S 31st St., $565,000.
Gatlin Construction Specialties LLC to Duden, Zachary & Maggie, 900 N 107th St., $501,164.
Gilmer, Alan T & Robert D to Gmts Investments LLC, 4027 Teri Ln, $219,000.
Grimes, Mary Jane Revocable Living Trust to Ahrens, Judith J, 3110 Gunsmoke Dr., $218,000.
Ha, Huan N to Howell, Michelle C, 211 W Lombard Dr., $350,000.
Hagan, Joan L Estate to Holscher, Michael Lee & Gerald L, 5200 Tipperary Trl, $251,000.
Halmaxem LLC to Mchomesolutions LLC, 1630 N 56th St., $2,775,000.
Halmaxem LLC to Mchomesolutions LLC, 1640 N 56th St., $2,775,000.
Hamilton, Donna C to Zing LLC, 7010 Carol Cir, $160,000.
Hansen, Nicholas Michael to Hanson, Sheila & Hinds, Thomas E Jr, 4716 Tipperary Trl, $250,000.
Hanus, Lawrence E Estate to Bard, Dylan & Sierra, 3301 Carnelian St., $339,000.
Harbison, Gerard & Langell, Marjorie to Double K Guide Services LLC, 100 N 12th St. (Unit #905), $350,000.
Heiden, Zackary to Heiden, Ashley, 3045 Center St., $164,000.
Heidtbrink, Kipp & Hadley, Miles to Hansen, Nickolas R & Erica A, 8764 Colby St., $339,000.
Henning, Jonathan to Zahir, Mohammad, 6835 Whitewater Ln, $239,000.
Hitt, Brooks A & Arthur, Janelle to Fuson, Rachel & Codr, Aaron, 6405 Morrill Ave, $200,000.
Hoefs, Chad & Brooke to Gvozdik, Yaroslav & Sheyma, address unspecified, $160,000.
Hoefs, Chad & Simonsen, Brooke to Acorn Properties LLC, 5745 Baldwin Ave, $130,000.
Hometown Handyman Inc to Walk, Taryne & Matzen, George, address unspecified, $284,900.
Horsley, Frank R & Carolyn M to Barrickman, Adam & Stephens, Kayla, 7617 Blanchard Blvd, $399,000.
Hydra Contracting Inc to Tlr Investments LLC, 2100 F St., $300,000.
Hyland, Kiefer D & Riolo, Shannon D to Ho, Byron & Cruz, Darlene M, 1641 SW 32nd St., $255,000.
Jardee, Carrie L & Peter D to Curry Relocation Company LLC, 1401 W Lake St., $327,000.
Jaswal, Sitaram S & Alice J Family Revocable Trust to Green, Justin, 3325 Grimsby Ln, $405,000.
Jellsey, Steven E to Butt, Linda N, 3326 N 50th St., $60,000.
Jellsey, Vivian E to Butt, Linda N, 3326 N 50th St., $60,000.
Jobst, Niles G Estate to Tajdini, Ariana, 3036 N 75th Ct, $266,000.
Johannes, Judith J to Soukup, Drew & Kristin, 5901 Cross Creek Rd., $380,000.
Johnson, Eric A & Jessica A to Bottass, Everett, 2801 Kipling Cir, $300,000.
Jones, Howard L & S Elaine to Trausch, Avril D & Todd L, 1824 N 81st St., $289,000.
K & J Development LLC to Midwest Innovations LLC, 313 W 6 St. Ct (Hickman), $152,000.
K & J Development LLC to Midwest Innovations LLC, 311 W 6 St. Ct (Hickman), $152,000.
K & J Development LLC to Midwest Innovations LLC, 309 W 6 St. Ct (Hickman), $152,000.