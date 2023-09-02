Stonybrook Investments LLC to Chernyy LLC, 3870 Ballard Ct, $201,000.
Stutzman, Rodney A & Ann M to Engdahl, Patricia E & Jack D, 2436 Rokeby Rd., $692,000.
Stutzman, Vadra to Gibbs, Franklin & Shemeka, 2721 NW Columbine Dr., $330,000.
Tewelde, Alem T & Bekit, Tsehainesh F to Anderjaska, Tracy, 230 Groveland St., $275,000.
Vetsalo, Igor to Vetsalo, Oksana, 2424 NW 45th St., $275,000.
Vwth8 LLC to White, Linda Rosanne, 5060 W Amarillo Dr., $306,900.
Vysochin, Eduard & Svetlana Family Trust to Keathley, Amanda & Scott, 3485 SW 102nd St. (Denton), $629,000.
Wagner, Richard to Fuller, Andrew J & Tara L, 2324 S 11th St., $263,000.
Wasser Investments LLC Dba Wasser Builders to Hutchins, Derek & Beth, 813 W Santa Clara St., $515,900.
Watts, Jamie A & Sarah A to Cohen, Yoni, 410 N 100th Cir, $575,000.
Wayne, Robert L to Hershberger, Sean & Abigail, 6721 A St., $450,000.
Wayne, Robert L to Agosto, Genesis M & Lopez, Ariana, 5411 La Salle St., $285,900.
We Rentals LLC to Paneitz, Elizabeth & Hunter, 3101 Abbotsford Ln (Roca), $447,500.
Welch, Dustin to Kirchhoff, Tanner Scott, 2821 Randolph St., $182,000.
Wesch, Jason & Melissa to Kramer, Abby & Ference, Robert P, 916 Autumn Rd. (Hickman), $415,000.
Wright, Sharon Wenzl to Midwest's Best Home Renovations LLC, 847 N 30th St., $82,000.
1chron 29:11 LLC to Legacy Ventures I LLC, 343 B St., $78,306.
3435 Oak View Dr. LLC to Joanne E Riley Family Trust, The, 2240 Philadelphia Dr., $325,000.
Adams, Lela M to Wanous, Harry & Deanna, 2425 Folkways Blvd (Unit #227), $102,050.
Andel, Brenda K to Soucek, Angela, 7200 Orchard St., $239,000.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Jurgensmier, Lisa A Revocable Trust, 8008 S 69th St., $664,900.
Austin Realty Co to Esch Inc, address unspecified, $487,872.
Bailey, Myrna R to King, Trenton A, 7001 S 31st Pl, $336,000.
Bator, Tim & Jill to Zitterkopf, Jennifer Lynn & Turner, Luke A, 1617 S 13th St., $162,000.
Bauermeister, James D & Jill L to Geraldine E Cotter Living Trust, 6525 Windflower Rd., $420,000.
Beckmann, Dale D & Terri L to Fedora, Richard Wayne & Mary M, 2736 Shadowbrook Dr., $470,000.
Belling, Anthony M & Alexandria M to Wheeler, Shandon & Allie, 1619 B St., $255,000.
Boldt, Levi C to Kouma, Brendan, 13930 Cavalier St. (Waverly), $230,000.
Bowder, Mark A & Melissa A to Midwest's Best Home Renovations LLC, 1115 S 14th St., $43,750.
Bowder, Steve F to Midwest's Best Home Renovations LLC, 1115 S 14th St., $43,750.
Brangen Investments LLC to JCJHoldings LLC, 1223 S 14th St., $270,000.
BSI Properties LLC to Heartland Bible Church Of Lincoln, 2621 S 56th St., $280,000.
Buck, Danielle & Nathan to Wah, Lwer Htoo & Wah, Paw Shee & Por, Paw Ta, 7121 N 15th St., $325,000.
Buhr Construction Inc to Gold Chip LLC, 4020 Ballard Cir, $252,100.
Cactus Blossom LLC to Wahl, Jackson, 5201 W Benton St., $320,000.
Calfee, Deborah A to Hickerson, E Barrett & Patricia J, 12670 Saltillo Rd. (Bennet), $599,000.
Campbell, Raymond E & Carol L to Home Preservation Partnership LLC, 6941 Fairfax Ave, $195,081.
Cascio, James Anthony to Zweigle, Jeff, 5040 Myrtle St., $251,500.
Chinander, Erik Jon & Megan to Wenninghoff, Garin L & Amy R, 7825 S 96th Bay, $824,900.
Clark, Richard T & Joyce L to Batenhorst, Bryan C & Michelle A, 7731 O'rourke Dr., $380,000.
Converse, Joyce R Revocable Trust to Posvar, Donna L, 4220 S 39th St., $325,000.
Cope, Lowell D Living Trust to Cope, Clayton I & Draus, Mia K, 4730 Bradock Ct, $200,000.
Crawford, Dale & Cynthe to Milstead, Brooke & Collins, Katelyn, 1310 Carlos Dr., $256,900.
Cruz Bay LLC to Schmieding, Larry D, 7800 O St. (Unit #103), $322,200.
David A D Homes Inc to Kilpatrick, Jeffrey H & Tracy A, 7400 Isidore Dr., $553,441.
Deinert, Samantha & Seth to Knaub, Dennis Jay & Bartunek, Kathy R, 431 Redwood Dr., $347,100.
Egger, Kathryn to High, Jeffrey D & Kathryn E, 535 Lamont Cir, $194,000.
Ellicott, Karen to Mee, Benjamin A & Jessica M, 2619 A St., $220,000.
Erwin, Anne W Estate to Krueger, Jenny & Calvin, 6500 S 34th St., $895,000.
Ess, Nancy E Estate to Magnifirent LLC, 6031 Vine St., $130,000.
Ezenwa, Sylvia A to Hees, Jon & Catranides, Erika, 7908 Bancroft Ave, $320,000.
Fortune Builders LLC to Pym Technologies LLC, address unspecified, $1,850,000.
Frederick, Larry J Revocable Trust to Rehm, Vineta H & Rodney J, 6428 Lone Tree Dr., $540,000.
Freeman Family Trust to Pracheil, Tracy L & Bradley R, 5100 W Deercrest Dr. (Denton), $649,000.
Garza, Jerry & Elora to Broderick, Katie Michelle, 3451 N 52nd St., $215,000.
Gateway Custom Homes Inc to Malousek, Timothy J & Candolin P, 325 N 104 St., $528,000.
Glock, Scott & Laurie to Richert, Seth & Casarah, 5850 SW 8th St., $489,900.
Grant, David B to Johnson, Dixie L & Randall L, 5326 Mission Ln, $151,214.
Groebner, Mary Eileen Estate to Jtre LLC, 2641 S 41st St., $145,000.
Haile, Aster to Ebrahimi, Arman & Bagheri, Mahroo, 7400 S 16th St., $320,000.
Hand Frey & Baker Properties to Glasz, Nicholas Robert, 130 N 16th St., $770,000.
Hand Frey & Baker Properties to Glasz, Nicholas Robert, 1609 P St., $770,000.
Hedgecock, Brandon & Christy, Bailey to Neverve, Kaylyn & Comstock, Mike, 1110 S 37th St., $280,000.
Heritage Lakes LLC to Kutayli, Salwa, 9701 Casa Colina Ct, $93,000.
Herroon, Jennifer to Apex LLC, 3404 Renegade Blvd, $550,000.
Hoebelheinrich Family Trust to Schuessler, Susan K & Kevin, 5330 Fairdale Rd., $712,000.
Hoehne, James & Amanda to Pollei, McKay & Brooke, 7240 Andy Dr., $450,000.
Hoffman, Barbara M to Bohlke, Emma & Bell, Sean, 825 S 35th St., $276,000.
Homemade Holdings LLC to Sereno, Lorenzo, 1759 Surfside Dr. (Unit #19), $213,250.
Hudson Properties LLC to Torrey, Joseph & Dusti, 710 A St., $205,000.
Irons, Judy E to Fox, Paul, 7116 York Ln, $250,500.
J & A Homes LLC to Kirkwold, Joshua P & Tiegen M, 7631 Kallum Dr., $515,000.
Janssen, Gary S & Shelly J to A2d Living Trust, 2500 S 38th St., $208,000.
Jella, Mutyam & Meenige, Sowjanya to Lagos, Jesse B & Carolina P De Moura, 7711 Sonatta Dr., $385,000.
Jones, John J & Cindy K to Feit, Mark & Bailey, 4040 S 82nd St. Cir, $414,000.
Joshua's Glen LLC to Regor LLC, 9027 Peregrine Rd., $1,324,000.
Joshua's Glen LLC to Regor LLC, 9033 Peregrine Rd., $1,324,000.
Joshua's Glen LLC to Regor LLC, 9039 Peregrine Rd., $1,324,000.
Joshua's Glen LLC to Regor LLC, 9045 Peregrine Rd., $1,324,000.
Kahler, Daniel D Sr to Legacy Ventures I LLC, 7100 Cuming St., $90,500.
Kameirani, Arman Ebrahimi to Gutschenritter, Mitchell S, 4321 S 58th St. (Unit #4), $165,000.
Karels, Madison to Bauermeister, James D & Jill L, 547 Pier 1, $660,000.
Kevin D James Revocable Trust to Soto, Raymond A & Brenda L, address unspecified, $995,000.
Kirkwold, Joshua P & Tiegen M to Gutknecht, Corey, 6516 S 57th St., $335,000.
Kramer, Abby K to Myers, Michelle R, 1121 W Lake St., $255,000.
Kubert, Evelyn E to Legrande, Allan & Ruth, 3001 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #272), $152,100.
Lamm Family Trust to Isaacson, Jeffrey, 5310 Walker Ave, $196,000.
Le, Jeremy T & Vo, Truong Q to Goodhue Mai LLC, 7130 Whitewater Ln, $300,000.
Leibbrandt, Christopher W to Leibbrandt, Michael & Cherise, 1505 W 4 St. (Sprague), $146,416.
Licht, Karen A Revocable Trust to Ford, Glenn & Hogan, Eugenia, 420 Wedgewood Dr., $325,000.
Loftus, G Eric & Margret Brasee to Erickson, Kevin C & Kirstine L, 3440 Grimsby Ln, $880,000.
Louis Carl Estates LLC to Ramaekers, Brett & Rosella, 505 S Front St. (Hallam), $371,000.
M&G Holdings LLC to Scdoris, Jared & Kierra, 1000 Titan Dr. (Hickman), $299,900.
Malina, Michael to Buhr Construction Inc, 9300 Yankee Hill Rd. (rural), $39,900.
Malousek, Timothy J & Candolin P to Milburn, Logan, 3626 Sumner St., $225,000.
Marcuzzo, Daniel P & Erin C to Severe-Oforah, Jennifer L, 1800 Brookhaven Dr., $302,000.
McConnel, Curt to Navrkal, Michael D & Jeanie K, 3100 W Covered Bridge Dr., $992,000.
McCormick, Donald J to Lopez, Francisco Lopez, 9120 W O St., $80,000.
Mmjs Properties LLC to Snyder, Sagen, 3820 Locust St., $52,600.
Monson, Ian & Amanda to Klein, Brent John, 2634 Austin Dr., $250,000.
Murray Custom Homes LLC to Paolini, Shauna, 807 W Santa Clara St., $409,847.
My Van Chau & Dong Thi Huynh to Chau, Ngoc Bich & Truong, Thong Ba, 2121 W Millstone Rd., $200,000.
Naif, Fahad & Navin to Naif, Fahad Sharaf, 2727 N 40th St., $24,000.
Neighborhoods Inc D/B/A Neighborworks Lincoln to Al-Sayagh, Nada & Mohsin, Ammar, 2845 Dudley St., $165,000.
Nesiba, Richard C to Budzinski Family Trust, 1350 N 48th St., $350,000.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Denney, Regan, 5701 W Redberry Ln, $335,720.
Nickerson, Susan M & Philip A to Hartnell, Roseanne, 1910 S 56th St., $225,750.
Niederhaus, Scott D Revocable Trust & Petersen, Matthew & Anna to Niederhaus, Scott D Revocable Trust, 16701 Leisure Pl (Hickman), $7,092.
O'Gara, Robert M Estate to Laughlin, Kyle J & Andrea L, 5818 Rolling Hills Blvd, $480,000.
O'Gara, Robert M Estate to Lehms, Jeffrey W, 5036 Southwood Cir, $155,820.
Paletta, Joseph to Quimby, Bradley, 7322 N 49th St., $391,000.
Patent, Jonathan & Cristin to Djiokap, Jean Marcel Ngoko & Biakok, Lyanne Tamen, 3222 N 92nd St., $430,000.
Patterson, Rita J to Andel, Brenda K & Baker, Colin L, 3222 Rawhide Dr., $422,500.
Pederson, Robert J & Barbara to Schaffer, Stephen J & Justine J Revocable Trust & Schaffer, James & Mary Lynn, 6931 Berrywood Ct, $540,000.
Peters, Susan C Estate to Embury, Alan & Deborah M, 7544 Hamann Meadows Pl, $320,000.
Petersen, Ella J Irrevocable Trust to Mendoza, Jose H & Maria Del Consuelo, 820 N 81st St., $261,000.
Peterson, Nicole R & Zane E to Martin, Dustin K, 541 Brookside Dr., $267,500.
Pjs Rentals LLC to Sheets, Caleb & Jenna, 3360 Orchard St., $230,000.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Cargin, Scott A & Teresa L, 210 Woodland Blvd (Hickman), $395,000.
Raridon, John R to Fairbanks, David & Salinas, Cathy, 5464 NW 4th St., $363,500.
Remington Homes LLC to Smith, Cynthia S, 1007 W Panorama Rd., $357,705.
Rife, Katelyn Delaney & Jonathan Martin to Barg, Blair & Alex, 4231 Bingham Ln, $276,500.
Ring, Carlin to Mcintyre, Tyler J, 1621 Harrison Ave, $180,000.
Sabatka, Josef & Chenevert, Amy to Hoich, Justin L & Hoich, John L, 1935 Washington St., $279,900.
Safe Harbour Eat-xxiv LLC to Kpd Properties LLC, 4124 N 7th St., $238,000.
Salyer, Marla K to Pomeroy, Beth & Curt, 2406 Minuteman Dr., $280,000.
Schidler, Robert John Estate to Johnson, Jennifer Cherre, 6411 Holdrege St., $150,000.
Scholz, Ronald D & Tammie J to Helmer Family Revocable Trust, 7818 Phares Dr., $340,000.
Schroer, Kyle & Heather to Zuhlke, Craig & Cari, 10205 Wagon Train Rd. (Hickman), $550,000.