Real estate records, 9/18

Brian Erickson Construction Inc to Gillund, Janell Trust, 8800 Calamus River Rd., $548,370.
BSIProperties LLC to Taylor, Audrey K Revocable Trust, 2760 S 13th St., $215,000.
Carr, Marty L & Kimberly D to Schomerus, Kyle & Shelby, 17550 Autumn Blaze Dr. (Bennet), $1,150,000.
Caseyco Inc to Megrue, Brett & Shelli, 8808 Buckley Creek Rd., $481,919.
Castle Rock Homes Inc to Ziga, Mahir & Pence, Takema, 5430 W Hughes St., $165,900.
Chase Company LLC to Chase, Charles G & Brenda Kay, 5801 Enterprise Dr. (Unit #B1), $69,000.
Church, Zachariah C & Blanchard, Colleen M to McCollough, Joseph P & Mitchell-McCollough, Jessica N, 1631 Brent Blvd, $405,250.
Comiskey, Robert S & Joan M to Crawford-Wilke, Jacy & Wilke, Matthew, 800 Willard Cir (Hickman), $240,000.
Connealy, Rhett M & Jessie C to Kehl, Jacqueline, 5230 Holdrege St., $209,000.
Dawson, Regina Byers Family Trust to Larson, Wayne & Sherry L, 3801 N 9th St., $135,000.
Db Properties LLC to Foote, Kolby & Shelby, 5615 Hallcliffe Ct, $270,000.
Deighton, Brian & Kristina to Lomatayo, Lucy, 6167 NW 12th St., $299,500.
Dibbert, Jason M & Angela A to Boltin, Jonathan, 5709 S 30th St., $320,000.
Dinkel, Kelsey Marie to Bowers, Carriann P, 1620 Vavrina Ln, $340,000.
Dreesen, Dustin to Warner, Davis, 1236 W Ryons St., $245,000.
Ekeler, Ashley N & Christensen, Dakota J to Ward, Ronald & Gail & Lynne E, 4130 Kipling Pl, $290,000.
Emery, Lindsey A Revocable Trust to BPK Properties LLC, 1111 Coachmans Dr., $275,000.
Fairchild, Pamela & Kenneth to Frohn, Lindsey, 731 N 73rd St., $220,000.
Fay, James B Revocable Trust to Hansen, Nicholas Michael, 3220 Browning St., $625,000.
Feilmeier, Andrew to Thoene, Neil & Holly, 2641 SW 14th St., $314,900.
Fett, Kylon T to Schoenrock, Douglas R & Allen, Sheila G, 1101 Jayci Ln (Princeton), $30,000.
Foreman, Kassandra to Legacy Ventures I LLC, 1840 NW 49th St., $167,500.
Fromm, Michael E & Janine to Pugliese, Lauren Kubly & James John Ii, 2540 Woodscrest Ave, $1,450,000.
Fulton Construction Inc to Geis, Timothy R & Tiffany A, 9741 Casa Galeano Ct, $592,095.
Gans, Jeff & Sheila to Diocesan Housing Ministries Inc, 2945 R St., $242,500.
Geier, Richard G & Rosalie M to Schwartz, Gary Lee & Paula Gale, 5510 Barrington Park Dr., $325,000.
Gilliam, Wendy G & Jensen, Rodney D to Bator, Tim & Jill, 4726 Adams St., $172,000.
Gillick, James P Jr & Carol A to Winroth, Latoya, 3831 Petersburg Ct, $415,000.
Goble, Michael to Knoell, Mikayla & Elliot, 5901 Skylark Ln, $300,000.
Golka, Brianna L to Olson, Brianna L & Dustin B, 2220 SW 19th St., $10.
Gomel, Mary Ann & Richard to Singh, Birendra & Asha, 720 N 100th St., $875,000.
Gordon, Sherry L Revocable Trust to Hall, Patricia, 4515 Grassridge Rd., $199,900.
Gound, Robin L to Crook, Joshua & Alaina, 8130 Cobblestone Cir, $200,000.
Graves, Zachary & Steiner, Brooke to Duane Hartman Investments Inc, 5428 W Butler Ave, $232,000.
Gregg, James L to Sykes, Gerald H & Sharon, 1720 N 52nd St., $312,000.
Hanseling, Jonathan A & Nichile L to Pirie, William J & Linda L, 8011 Mcbride Ave, $405,000.
Harms, Phyllis to Fauble, Thomas L & Susan M, 7215 Havelock Ave, $280,000.
Harris, Tyler & Julia A to Wragge, Gabrielle Marie, 2930 N 65th St., $185,000.
Hattan, Grace V Estate to Phaisan, Aroun S & Kimberly J, 2161 S 57th St., $131,000.
Hecker, Kevin L & Allison L to Mason, Wendy, 3529 S 76th St., $365,000.
Helzer-Jarzynka, Tammy K to Caruso, Richard L & Lee Anne, 1250 W Dolores Ct, $880,000.
Henhouse Capital LLC to Davis, Beth M & Haycock, Robert James, address unspecified, $125,000.
Heritage Lakes LLC to Otto, Richard & Teresa, 9120 Triana Ct, $145,000.
Hiltgen, Aaron P & Tricia A to Pauley, Ned & Kelley, 6215 Princess Margaret Dr., $254,900.
Hochstein, Tucker to Maguire, Megan & Jesse, 2212 Independence Dr., $290,000.
Hollibaugh, Josiah to Evans, Allen & Julie, 2424 S 37th St., $195,000.
Hope, Michael R & Colleen L to Hope Homes LLC, 5809 Berkeley Dr. (Unit #8), $182,000.
Hudson Properties LLC to Paronto, Michael S & Sarah M, 3841 N 17th St., $270,000.
Huerta, Robert M to Porter, Robert C, 4029 D St., $156,000.
Huvepharma Inc to Osi Brothers LLC, 245 SW 40th St., $1,900,000.
Hydra Contracting Inc to Lass, Peter K & Megan K, 1408 Sumner St., $207,500.
Irons, Jack Lifetime Trust to R C's Boxing Productions Inc, 1555 Yolande Ave, $3,045,000.
IVQ Lincoln Lp to Hft-re LLC, 8601 Firethorn Ln, $12,162,232.
Jimenez, Christian A & Schroeder, Breanna M to Magee, Justin, 5421 Old Lodge Ct, $232,000.
Johnson, Shirley M Estate to Miller, Charlena & McKenzie, Caleb, 7075 Lincolnshire Rd., $350,000.
Johnson, Stacy A to Fiegler, Jerome Charles & Maria Celia V, 1615 Calvert St., $225,000.
Jones, Curt to Colling, Douglas R & Terri L, 7420 S 66th St., $751,000.
Jones, Mitchell & Jenna to Reeves, Jesse & Melissa, 6160 S 148th St. (Walton), $585,000.
Kansier, Krista & Baird, Jason to Dierks, Jennifer & McKay, Justin, 801 W Garfield St., $204,000.
Key Crest Holdings LLC to Eichelberger, Brian W & Sheri L, 4856 N 36th St., $329,900.
Kiani, Cyrus A & Angela M to Alpha Wealth Properties LLC, 6040 S 58 St., $395,000.
Kiani, Cyrus A & Angela M to Alpha Wealth Properties LLC, 6040 S 58 St. #E, $395,000.
Knudsen, Quinn C & Heidi L to Warner, Zackary & Monsees, Laura, 552 Lakeside Dr. (Unit #44), $200,000.
Koenigsman, Bruce F & Irene to Funk, Larry C, 1540 N Cotner Blvd (Unit #B207), $77,500.
Kohl, Seanan J & Melissa K to Mohr, Cort V & Murraymohr, Candace C, 3065 W Rock Creek Rd. (Raymond), $749,900.
Kramer, Joshua M Brown & Carolyn R Brown to Kohtz, Jamie, 1912 Otoe St., $342,200.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Perry, Genelle, 5854 S 95th St., $394,900.
Krueger Holding Company LLC to Helzer-Jarzynka, Tammy K, 8141 S 15th St., $208,750.
Lange, Nathan to Anderson, Rick A & Mary E, 4340 W Ludwig Dr., $358,000.
Larkins, Joyce J to Dotson Investments LLC, 445 S 45th St., $187,000.
Le, Tien & Nguyen, Loan T to Tran, Hai & Nguyen, Tam, 2921 Apple St., $130,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Christensen, Dakota & Ashley, 10241 S 31st St. (Roca), $455,442.
Legacy Model Properties LLC to Don Johnson Homes Ii Inc, 2910 Walter Ter (Roca), $105,000.
Lincoln Facilities Holdings LLC to Omaha Industries Inc, 4611 W Adams St., $10,000,000.
Lincoln Facilities Holdings LLC to Omaha Industries Inc, address unspecified, $10,000,000.
Lintel, James E & Maria to Wellspace LLC, 1919 S 40th St. (Unit #111), $138,000.
Lipert, Darlene C Trust to Ehrke, Jack & Meghan, 3140 Durado Ct, $825,000.
Live Well Designs LLC to Semler, Kenneth E & Taylor-semler, Joleen A, 5858 S 94th St., $350,000.
Lockman, Richard D to Legacy Ventures I LLC, 5420 Limestone Rd. N, $111,500.
Lorenz, Jennifer J to Wynne, Brian Scott & Jennifer Hutten, 9110 Whispering Wind Rd., $730,000.
Lorenz, Todd A to Wynne, Brian Scott & Jennifer Hutten, 9110 Whispering Wind Rd., $730,000.
Luth, Peter J & Cynthia J to Juarez, Ashton Deon-marie & Payne, Ashlee Jo, 215 W Jennifer Dr., $292,000.
Lyberis, Chris to Burklund, D L & Alyssa, 1230 Lake St., $70,000.
Mahnke, Kaitlyn C to Bryant, Kevin, 1860 NW 58th St., $235,500.
Mai, Trai Ngoc & Dinh, Lan Thi to Pham, Anh Loan T & Mai, Chuong H, 1617 Hartley St., $250,000.
Manglitz, George R & Marjorie J Revocable Trust to Hunkins, Joshua E & Byron, Jamie A, 955 N 67th St., $170,000.
Maovalley LLC to Packett, Justin, 4900 J St., $170,000.
Matt Kirkland & Associates LLC to Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC, 1637 G St., $375,000.
McAtee, Andrew to Graves, Zachary & Brooke, 5640 NW 11th Cir, $332,000.
McCabe, George to Shoecraft, Sheri, 510 Redwood Dr., $300,900.
McDonald, Larry to Roper, Robert C, 9911 W Adams St., $625,000.