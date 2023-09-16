Apples Way LLC to Manion Construction Inc, 10211 Ina St. (Roca), $65,192.

Apples Way LLC to Manion Construction Inc, 10221 Ina St. (Roca), $65,192.

Austin Realty Co to Bryan Physician Network, 3240 Westpark Cir, $2,350,000.

Austin Realty Co to Bryan Physician Network, 3200 Westpark Cir, $2,350,000.

Austin Realty Co to Bryan Physician Network, 3245 Westpark Cir, $2,350,000.

Austin Realty Co to Bryan Physician Network, 5075 N 32nd St., $2,350,000.

Austin Realty Co to Bryan Physician Network, 5055 N 32nd St., $2,350,000.

Benes, Nathaniel J & Andersen, Katherine I to Hotelling, Donald M & Elizabeth A, 3534 Everett St., $229,900.

Boman, Jeanne B Revocable Trust to Solidago Conservancy, The, address unspecified, $2,606,856.

Boman, Jeanne B Revocable Trust to Solidago Conservancy, The, 9301 Kolbrook Rd. (Denton), $2,606,856.

Bugeater Revocable Trust, The to Clark, Matthew J & Rinard, Emma G, 1320 N 41st St., $250,000.

Buhr Construction Inc to Zuhlke, Larry A & Taska S, 9460 Bailie Ct (Waverly), $374,900.

Buis, Doris E to Bowen, Hugh E & Sharon K, 2106 Benton St., $200,000.

Chileno Rock Club LLC to Herrold Properties LLC, 2140 J St., $640,000.

Chileno Rock Club LLC to Herrold Properties LLC, 2120 J St., $608,000.

Chileno Rock Club LLC to Herrold Properties LLC, 2110 J St., $502,000.

Cohano Investments LLC to Huynh, Kathy, address unspecified, $170,000.

Coleman, Michael H to Woznick, Sydnee M & Martin, Taylor D, 5601 Greenwood St., $229,900.

CRC Investments LLC to Otte, Alexander, 5342 Prescott Ave, $170,000.

Davy, Amy J to RJO Properties LLC, 1312 Autumn Rd. (Hickman), $330,000.

Delgado, Carolyn A Revocable Living Trust to Young, Jerry & Johanna, 1840 Independence Cir, $368,000.

Didrickson, Michael E & Merissa L to Weisahn, Cheryl L, 2837 Whitlock Rd., $345,000.

Donahue, Michael J to Bax, Willis Jr & Lichtenfeld, Emma, 4816 Goldenrod Ln, $230,000.

Dornacker, Benjamin to Pickens, Maryellen, 1640 N 25th St., $174,000.

Dumler, Kevin D & Cynthe M to Uribe, Julie M & Rajkovich, Thomas L, 8511 Augusta Dr., $550,000.

Eckel, Steven J & Marietta A to Delgado, Scott & Lora, 3721 Clover Cir, $306,000.

Farley, Ronnie R & Cynthia A to Mackstaller, Jonathon Edward, 1159 Butler Ave, $195,000.

Felix, Rodger G & Rose A to Meyer, Stephen & Patsy Joint Trust, 4664 Shirl Ct, $465,000.

Flodman, Hunter & Nichole to Borcher, Garrett C & Taylor J, 9521 N 144 St. (Waverly), $460,000.

G & R Investment Group LLC to JSSB LLC, 819 S 32nd St., $220,000.

Greathouse, Ross D & Caryl C to Siebert, Alene, 2515 Bishop Ln, $415,000.

Gtp Tlc Reo P LLC to Red Pine Properties LLC, 1001 O St. (Unit #505), $175,000.

Hennessey, Shawn M Estate to Hennessey, Lynn A, 2301 W Laguna Rd., $190,000.

HLC Properties LLC to Hartman, Julie L, 236 Half Moon Dr., $285,000.

Hoag, William Myron to Delaney, Anthony & Anna, 5130 Randolph St., $298,900.

Hobbs, Christy L to Havelock Enterprises LLC, 6915 Colfax Ave, $220,000.

Irongates Builders Inc to Hammer, Lauson J & Samantha T, 1035 N 107th St., $519,950.

Ironwood Properties LLC to Widick-Eckery, Thomas L & Eckery-Widick, Greggory C, 9300 Elm Creek Rd., $79,000.

ITM LLC to Hudson Properties LLC, 5206 Bison Dr., $338,000.

Jacobson, Kimberly S to Jurgensen, Johnnie E & Deborah A, 4604 Shirl Ct, $340,000.

Johnson, Barbara J Revocable Trust to 1602 Trust, 7306 Sherman St., $400,000.

Johnson, Kendall C to Offerside LLC, 3034 Orchard St., $130,000.

Johnson, Sara & Wiebe, Derrick to Ku, Thit & Ze, Than Than, 5835 S 41st St., $273,000.

Kaser, Karen C to Dunning, David W, 7300 S St. #10, $250,000.

Kaser, Kenneth J to Dunning, David W, 7300 S St. #10, $250,000.

Katta, Natraj to Brown, Justin C & Jennifer K, 2416 Scotch Pine Trl, $489,000.

Kaufman, Jill & Christopher to Kurz, Sarah K & Joni M, 331 Jeffery Dr., $269,000.

Kavanaugh, John Kenneth to Grives, Julie & Steven, 1826 Harwood St., $230,000.

Kennedy, Bernice C Estate to Bostock, Mark & Ashley N, 4120 Mohawk St., $200,000.

Kirk, Ann F to Hoke, Eric T & Kimberly J & Zachary T, 531 N 75th St., $258,000.

Koinzan, Brandon J to Vasquez, Angela A, 107 Walnut St. (Hickman), $123,000.

Kuhn, Barrie to JTR Development LLC, 4416 Hillside St., $147,500.

Lange, David A & Rise R to Baumert, Sandra L, 4840 S 77th St., $360,000.

Lank LLC to Nnn Reit Lp, 2205 Nebraska Pkwy, $1,300,000.

Lank LLC to Nnn Reit Lp, 2301 Nebraska Pkwy, $1,300,000.

Lannin, Zachary S & Goodwin, Heather to Nguyen, Duyen & Phan, Nhi Thi, 1617 Culbera St., $349,900.

Lewis-Starostka Inc to Prairie Home Builders Inc, 8940 S Shadow Creek Ln, $80,400.

Lied Pl. LLC to Hausmann Holdings LLC, 1125 Q St. (Unit #1002), $655,500.

Live Well Designs LLC to Shelton, Marla R, 5941 S 94th St., $372,400.

Lowery, Stephen R to Gramajo, Hector, 2927 Dudley St., $102,500.

Lowery, Stephen R Revocable Trust to Gramajo, Hector, 2927 Dudley St., $102,500.

Lynn, Brett & Rebbeca to Warnick, Jim, 3233 N 49th St., $165,000.

Maher, Brian & Peggy to Eckel, Steve & Marietta, 1826 Sawyer St., $265,000.

McHomesolutions LLC to Jimenez, Victor A Garcia & Escamilla, Maria Del C Rubio, 1337 S 25th St. (Unit #1337), $123,500.

McKibben, Donna M to Destination Homes LLC, 5010 S 75th St., $389,000.

Meyer, Jessica M to Bechler, Blake & Rebecca, 2127 Lockwood Ct, $132,500.

Miller, Kimberly A to Wolsleger, Joseph & Amy, 8900 Sicily Ln, $253,000.

Nebco Inc to Sliva, Brian, 6815 NW 7th St., $47,250.

New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Romero, Camini, 2811 W Sumner St., $268,655.

Nguyen, Paul H & Pham, Bichhong to Magnuson, Levi D & Rachel A, 1521 Morton St., $329,000.

Nguyen, Xuan Ngoc & Phan, Nhung Thi to Dah, Saw Oh & Ler, Mu, 300 B St., $150,000.

Northgate Park Inc to RH Rentals LLC, 2920 Cornhusker Hwy, $625,000.

Oakview Builders Inc to Destination Homes LLC, 8811 Appaloosa Ln, $95,000.

Ortiz, Ricardo Chairez & Chairez, Veronica to Hoppe, Dale R & Mandy M, 7500 SW Hunters Pl (Denton), $610,000.

Patera, Jaime to Stewart, Ron & Patricia, 2255 Jenna Ln, $485,000.

Pavelka, John T to Counts, Chance & Mara, 5120 Deerwood Cir, $295,000.

Pinyan Properties LLC to Good Guys Properties LLC, 1334 S 10th St., $495,000.

Pohlen, Kim A & Jane M to Nguyen, Phu Quoc & Pham, Yen Phuong, 7030 S 32nd St., $355,000.

Ponce Properties LLC to Sak Company Llc, The, 8709 S 49th St., $45,000.

Ponce Properties LLC to Sak Company Llc, The, 8701 S 49th St., $45,000.

Ptashynska-Oberg, Polina A to Zaland, Parweez & Nasriya, 2400 A St. (Unit #8), $135,000.

R & D Custom Homes Inc to Skallberg, Jason W & Taylor L, address unspecified, $695,000.

Reynolds Rentals LLC to Kirchhoff, Makenna, 4040 Y St., $216,000.

Richardson, Michael & Julia to Sia, Kar Seng & Chin, Shien Hui, 5901 Clear Creek Dr., $358,444.

Roland, John E & Gerald A to Williams, Zechariah James, 820 Willard Cir (Hickman), $148,500.

Rutz, David G & Dougherty-Rutz, Catherine J Revocable Family Trust to Khalaf, Hajem, 2041 Connor Pl, $258,000.

Schnell, Lucas A to Trevett, Grayson, 1400 N 21st St., $175,000.

Schroeder, Judith E to Tegtmeier Investments LLC, 1924 Prospect St., $90,000.

Schroeder, Sheryl A Revocable Trust to Cue, Bruce M Sr & Mary K Prochaska, 3508 Cape Charles Rd. E, $350,000.

Schutt, Casarah to Gumaa, Olivia & Tamin, Robert, 1175 Adams St., $275,000.

Scott, Joseph T & Sarah R to Ahmed, Jono & Khalaf, 2013 Independence Dr., $262,000.

Shoemaker, Roger L Estate to Whipple, Todd & Marci, 3901 Prescott Ave, $360,000.

Siebert, Alene to Fisher, Steve R & Speaker, Kristen M, 1445 W Burnham St., $585,000.

Sievers, Colt Ryan & Kathryn Elaine to Shaw, Carmel L, 2305 S 58th St., $290,000.

Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Isherwood, Darci, 2859 Sheila Ln, $324,999.

Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Tollefsen 2003 Trust, 2853 Sheila Ln, $319,999.

Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Vetter, Jeffrey G & Lori L, 9849 Keystone Dr., $375,949.

Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Dennis, Elizabeth & Todd, 9843 Keystone Dr., $323,574.

Smith, Brenna Trust to Cjack Joint Revocable Trust, 8811 S 63rd St., $1,500,000.

Smith, Patrick Trust to Cjack Joint Revocable Trust, 8811 S 63rd St., $1,500,000.

Smith, Paul E & Patricia E to Yates, Wesley L & Christina A, 6111 Havelock Ave, $325,000.

Smith, Paul E & Patricia E to JSSB LLC, 816 C St., $210,000.

Solidago Conservancy, The to National Audubon Society Inc, address unspecified, $2,422,950.

Solidago Conservancy, The to National Audubon Society Inc, 9301 Kolbrook Rd. (Denton), $2,422,950.

Solko, Kami Ranae & Bryan John to Becker, Rebeca, 5236 Union Hill Rd., $325,000.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 519 Eloise Ave, $71,900.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Aspen Home Builders LLC, 622 S 88th St., $79,900.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Aspen Home Builders LLC, 444 S 88th St., $89,900.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 609 S 88th St., $76,900.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 601 S 88th St., $76,900.

Speaker, Kristen M to Wiebe, Derrick & Sara, 7919 S 35th St., $415,250.

Spring Valley Homes Incorporated to Pherson, Valerie J & Jensen, Ty L, 7308 Anselm Ln, $519,950.

Stevens, Daniel & Kyla to Barker, Bruce B Ii & Heidi K, 5100 S 98th St., $1,100,000.

Stoddart, Hayganus to Offerside LLC, 2420 Franklin St., $120,000.

Stokey, Mark P & Sherri L to Tiefenthaler, Taylor N, 4115 G St., $200,000.

Tierney, John T 2000 Revocable Trust to Lannin, Zachary & Heather, 6821 NW 6th St., $623,000.

Tierney, Susan F 2000 Revocable Trust to Lannin, Zachary & Heather, 6821 NW 6th St., $623,000.

Trainer, Bradley L Dba Trainer Construction to Danaher, John T & Winningham, Makayla C, 4444 Greenwood St., $215,000.

Turgeon, Lori to Tran, Nicole, 1402 N 23rd St., $200,000.

Tworek, Michael A & Diane M to Sisco, Joshua C & Alyssa R, 4350 NW 84th St., $120,000.

Village Dev Northern Lights to Rd. Bentley Property LLC, 8300 Northern Lights Dr., $4,500,000.

VJK Enterprises LLC to Tc Accommodator 312 LLC, 8211 Yankee Woods Dr., $1,300,000.

W M Management LLC to Webber, Braxton, 824 Mahoney Dr., $260,000.

Waggoner, Sharon Kay to Minder, Roy A, 2400 A St. (Unit #9), $144,000.

Wagner, Brock & Gretchen to Hansen, Dean H & Susan L, 6646 S 86th St., $549,500.

Weich, Mary C to Wilke Farms Inc, 3138 King Ridge Ct, $300,000.

Weiss, Scott H & Tiana R to Hensley, Amy A, 5101 Gladstone St., $209,900.

Wilcox, Heath E & Amanda K to Buoy, Adam & Tana, 14200 SW 15th St. (Martell), $510,000.

Wilson, Jamie L to Vandevoorde, Curtis, 2021 S 35th St., $223,000.

Witfoth, Rodney L & Linda J to Urbanovsky, Drey & Dorothy, 4128 S 52nd St., $347,000.