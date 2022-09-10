Real estate records, 9/11

K & J Development LLC to Midwest Innovations LLC, 307 W 6 St. Ct (Hickman), $152,000.
Koch, Mindy Marie Revocable Living Trust to Lee, Corbin & Katie, 3360 Renegade Blvd, $95,000.
Kottas, Matthew & Danielle to Bakr, Saeed, 1100 Palmetto Ln, $422,000.
Kubick, Joseph to Adams, Julie A Trust, The, 3635 O'sullivan Rd., $235,000.
Ladanyi, Robert to Hoffman, Erin, 3800 Cabo Dr., $355,000.
Landerfield, Adam to Rice, David R & Mary L, 1140 Hackberry St. (Bennet), $390,000.
Landerfield, Kayla to Rice, David R & Mary L, 1140 Hackberry St. (Bennet), $390,000.
People are also reading…
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Mcbride, Michael, 330 Kristi Ln (Hickman), $370,408.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Vargas, Amber & Christopher, 1705 W Avalanche Rd., $434,900.
Legacy Model Properties LLC to Russell Remodeling LLC Dba Black Oak Builders, 3136 Marston Ln (Roca), $115,000.
Legends Venture LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7211 N 9th St., $65,500.
Liesemeyer, Morris G & Constance Lynn to Tyshkov, Vitaliy & Oleh & Tyshkova, Nataliya, 2520 N 79th St., $295,000.
Ligenza, Kimberly to Olsen, Justin Brown & White, Sierra, 8230 Elizabeth Dr., $265,000.
Lim, Chester S & Ildefonsa S to Rahder, Montgomery J & Sonya K, 1400 Timber Ridge Rd., $285,000.
Logue, Lavita M to Husak, Kinzie Special Needs Trust, 301 Orcutt Ave E, $254,500.
Lomatayo, Lucy to Pirilyas, Nazar Ali & Pirhaji, Khokha Hassan, 1234 Patterson Dr., $265,000.
Lukas, Corey G & Dani L to Omerovic, Kadra, 6550 Blackstone Rd., $366,000.
Maguire, Jesse & Mckinney, Megan to Bloxton, Cristoffer, 2205 S 36th St., $207,500.
Malmberg, June L to Butt, Linda N, 3326 N 50th St., $60,000.
McCollough, Joseph P & Mitchell-McCollough, Jessica N to Burke, Charlotte & Erica, 1440 Pawnee St., $204,000.
Monaghan, Patrick X & Jaclyn M to Ebito, Emma Grace & Spilinek, Collin Randall, 630 S 37th St., $192,000.
Morris, Valerie J to Pinto, Marily, 1710 SW 8th St., $181,000.
Moser, Shane M & Corinna G to Shewail, Rasha & Khourshid, Maged, 7320 Fuji Ln, $495,000.
Muehlhausen, Jason M to Beeso, Farhan Mahmad & Ayoob, Khalidah Qasem, 8126 Northern Lights Dr., $240,000.
Nguyen, Mary Tha & Cuong Duc to Ayham, Dabo, 1640 N 27th St., $35,000.
Olsen, Jon G & Joy L to Weideman, Timothy & Jordon, 5463 NW 4th St., $343,000.
Omerovic, Jasmin & Kadra to Holdaway, Lisa & Daric, 5311 Troon Dr., $590,000.
Pabian, Howell D Revocable Trust to Arnold, Duane D & Patricia A, 4377 Normal Blvd (Unit #39), $173,000.
Paulsen, Gregory D & Roxanne M to Bayer, Anthony P & Evans-bayer, Anna T, 10330 N 152 Ct (Waverly), $407,000.
Peterson, Austin J & Maria J to Berglund, Christopher C & Lori A, 3311 Stockwell St., $250,000.
Pierce, Ryan to Adams, Julie A Trust, The, 3635 O'sullivan Rd., $235,000.
Pinyan, Tucker & Garcia, Diana to Pasewalk LLC, 5844 S St., $217,500.
Potter, Irene M to Haffner, Douglas & Susanna, 2326 S 60th St., $204,000.
Pulver, Jordan to Olsen, Justin Brown & White, Sierra, 8230 Elizabeth Dr., $265,000.
R C Krueger Development Company to J & A Homes LLC, 7430 Maxine Dr., $89,950.
R C Krueger Development Company to Melgoza Property Management LLC, 7500 Vera Dr., $50,000.
R C Krueger Development Company to Melgoza Property Management LLC, 8700 Mohave Dr., $50,000.
Rea, Mark J to Rhbrrei LLC, 5800 Vine St., $138,000.
Remington Homes LLC to Ido, Hatim D & Abass, Hanaa K, 338 N 104 St., $354,675.
Remington Homes LLC to Dieterich, Ruth E M & Michael F, 1331 Julesburg Dr., $340,870.
Remington Homes LLC to Hansen, Kristopher M, 814 W Santa Clara St., $386,520.
Rezac, Josh & Melanie to Lind, Brent & Sharon, 9609 Toma Rd., $690,000.
Rhbrrei LLC to Bray, Kailoni, 4015 Cleveland Ave, $129,900.
Rion, Christopher Daniel to Crosier, Patrick & Amy, 4675 W Mary Louise Ln, $300,000.
Roberts, Diana Lynne Revocable Trust to Faust, Wesley & Brian, 5324 Starling Ct, $351,000.
Roberts, Toni C to Lopez, Suzanne D, 4201 N 18th St., $230,000.
Rohrs, Daniel M Estate to Peterson, Lance, 8000 W Waverly Rd. (Malcolm), $500,000.
Sabatka, Brian J to Hotopp, Mandy & Dittenber, Andy, 7909 Leo Ln, $395,000.
Sanders, Charlene F Revocable Trust Agreement to Majorins, Laci Anne & Raymond Jr, 425 Village View Dr. (Hickman), $150,500.
Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Alexander, Sean P & Trisha J, 7215 NW Beartooth Ct, $546,338.
Scholl, Waynette Estate to All In Acquisitions LLC, 4901 Glade St., $90,000.
Scott, Cory Mark & Jessica Leanne to Carlson, Lawrence Brady & Nguyen, Hoang Quyen, 5501 Rockford Dr., $372,000.
Shiffermiller, Scott & Jessie to Terryberry, Michael J & Andrea M, 4724 A St., $449,900.
Sierra Group Llc, The to Vbc Investments LLC, 5336 Walker Ave, $125,000.
Sipp, Jerry Lee & Marlene Kay to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 4329 Saint Paul Ave, $185,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Long, Sydney A, 2860 Sheila Ln, $299,999.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Niven, Linda S, 2848 Sheila Ln, $345,000.
Soukup, Kimberly D Revocable Trust to Ahmic, Malik & Sydney, 8021 S 58th St., $320,500.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 511 Eloise Ave, $383,500.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Geysun Style Homes Inc, 521 Eloise Ave, $71,900.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Old City Building Group LLC, 642 S 88th St., $318,600.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Old City Building Group LLC, 632 S 88th St., $318,600.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 548 S 88th St., $383,500.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 701 S 88th St., $383,500.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Old City Building Group LLC, 659 S 88th St., $318,600.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Old City Building Group LLC, 637 S 88th St., $318,600.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Vres Investments LLC, 629 S 88th St., $76,900.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 525 S 88th St., $383,500.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 515 S 88th St., $383,500.
Stanczyk, Dave & Judy to Muehlhausen, Jason M & Jennifer Mercedes, 3333 Renegade Blvd, $399,900.
Stedronsky, Jane A Living Trust to Nohr, Elliott G & Sydney M, 4711 Duxhall Dr., $337,000.
Stephens, Christine E to Ernst, Julia A, 14510 Oak Ln (Waverly), $220,000.
Stich, Linda L to Skanes, Betty Lou & William R, 14341 Bradford Ct (Waverly), $240,000.
Strauss, Stan D Estate to Raine, John Jr & Samantha, 320 Robert Rd. (Malcolm), $245,000.
Szlapka, Mario A Sr & Nancy M Roman to Mitchell & Co Inc, 415 S 39th St., $230,000.
Thalken, Kaitlin & Jason to Zad, Mahsa Khafaji & Mahnaz Khafaji, 7421 S 32nd St., $355,000.
The Home Heroes LLC to Pasewalk LLC, 1532 Whittier St., $90,000.
Tru Built Properties LLC to Stutzman, Treyce, 1804 N 30th St., $168,000.
Turner, Mary K Revocable Trust to Harouff Family Trust, 1653 Dakota Cir (Unit #1653), $259,900.
Van Deun, Diane & Stover, Paul to Stover, Paul, 3201 Ruhlman Cir (Martell), $202,500.
Wardman, Todd to Smith, Steven & Jennifer, 5110 Quail Ridge Dr., $332,000.
Watson, Atwood R Iii & Sylvia R to Wentz, Michael G & Kay R, 1220 Garden St. (Bennet), $335,000.
Weideman, Timothy & Jordon to Hirsch, Bethany, 2027 NW 55th St., $229,000.
Westesen, Jay S & Lisa L to Timber Creek Home Solutions LLC, 1121 Turtle Creek Rd., $228,500.
Whitmer, Kristi J to Holm, Travis J & Abby S, 7620 Jason Dr., $514,000.
Williams, Oak N to Stone, Peter R & Paula L, 4335 Washington St., $267,000.
Winch, Jeffrey E to Foreman, Nicholas & Stephanie, address unspecified, $50,000.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Rdf Investments LLC, 805 W Desert Vista Dr., $285,000.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Halmaxem LLC, 811 W Desert Vista Dr., $285,000.
Yates, Sally to Bogenreif, Nancy A, 6607 Shenandoah Ct, $238,000.
51 Holdings LLC to Lauritzen, Brannon K & Julie A, 15900 S 76th Cir (Roca), $871,472.
Adams, John F Revocable Trust to Hall, Patricia, 4515 Grassridge Rd., $199,900.
Adams, Richard R to Adams, Dorris William & Whitney Marie, 4045 SW 12th St., $438,000.
Ahrendsen, Jon & Karl to Newman, William T, 2935 Holdrege St., $109,000.
Andrews, Jerry D to Sandquist, Kurt & Virginia, 1413 N 64th St., $197,500.
Araya, Angela to Windle, Nicole D, 8939 Buckshot Rd., $239,000.
Backes, June E to Legacy Ventures I LLC, 5200 Ervin St., $121,000.
Ballentine, Glenn to Wilson, Trenton, 2455 SW 17th St., $240,000.
Baum, Darrell W to Arleque, Ryan, 1132 N 23rd St., $95,000.
Bear Enz LLC to 1023 O LLC, 1023 O St., $650,000.
Benes, Eugene T Revocable Trust to Massey, Joseph, 3708 Garfield St., $190,000.
Bic Custom Homes LLC to Budler, Michael & Jennifer, 9171 Hillcrest Trl, $120,000.
Birkel, Bridget R to Atkinson, Amber J, 4304 Allendale Ct, $184,000.
Breinig, Steven D & Ruth J to Mccoy, Steven W, 6030 Fleetwood Dr., $266,000.