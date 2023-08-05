Mohr, Roy D & Roberta K to Meyer, Judi & Bailey, Carl Sr, 2840 N 73rd St., $269,000.
Moore, Kenton M & Krause, Megan E to Gruber, Platte M & Andrea L, 6910 NW 4th St., $420,000.
Murphy, Michael G to Rehab Junkies LLC, 6928 Ballard Ave, $78,500.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Wilkinson, Julia M, 1821 SW 28 St., $360,000.
Nix & Company Investments LLC to Hasan, Kawwal K, 1924 N 28th St., $102,500.
Nmp Rentals LLC to Guerino, Elizabeth, 2419 S 37th St., $220,000.
Noel, William M & Leia A to Garcia, Catherine, 644 N 32nd St., $240,000.
Nuhaven Builders LLC to Roberts, Cody Allen & Kallie Speiser, 9657 Toma Rd., $573,000.
Pappas, Amy J to Kuenstle, Joseph, 907 S 40th St., $198,000.
Patel, Dipika S to Romero, Karen, 8100 Northern Lights Dr., $265,000.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Borer, Casey & Jessie, 3750 SW 81st St., $559,651.
Prairie Innovative Exchanges LLC to Roberts Rentals LLC, 1224 S 21st St., $175,000.
Price, Jeffrey & Niehaus, Elizabeth to Loseke, Andrew & Skylar, 9351 Eagleton Ln, $371,000.
Price, Morgan J to Vasey, Brian, 2537 N 67th St., $205,000.
Ramaekers Properties & Repairs LLC to Steele, Paden T, 724 W Washington St., $210,000.
Reisher, Thomas W & Peggy A to Joel D & Amy M Streckfuss Joint Revocable Trust, 2424 Ridge Point Cir, $785,000.
Remington Homes LLC to Edwards, Benjamin J & Elizabeth, 501 Eloise Ave, $460,678.
Reo Asset Management LLC to Duong, Toan T & Hoang, Dung T, 1840 N 81st St., $385,000.
Reynolds, Derek & Sonya to Pearson, Kelly & Jared, 16800 Leisure Pl (Hickman), $525,000.
Rhbrrei LLC to Graham, Jack & Graham-moore, Sheila, 6340 Francis St., $271,500.
Russell, Kirk T & Cheryl to Ray, Dennis & Diane, 4949 Union Hill Rd., $582,000.
Rybak Homes Inc to Lohmeier, Christopher & Andrea, 1048 Julesburg Dr., $515,000.
Sampson Residential Properties LLC to Grantham, Charles L, 4130 Redbud Ln, $675,252.
Schmitz, Dennis R & Janice M to Hawke, Melissa & Dj, 4906 Tipperary Trl, $265,000.
Sheely, Michael E & Lindsay K to Didrickson, Michael E & Merissa L, 9642 Toma Rd., $595,000.
Slama, Remington & Alyssa to Ruzanova, Ksenlya E & Natalia, 7240 N 50th St., $463,500.
S St. Commercial LLC to 1033 Brandeis LLC, 333 S 11th St., $1,000,000.
Spring Valley Homes Incorporated to Takk Properties LLC, 3316 N 93 St., $464,950.
St. Monica’s Home to Integrated Behavioral Health Services LLC, 6420 Colby St., $200,000.
Standley, Jodi L to Blue Pine Properties LLC, 7142 Lexington Ave, $192,000.
Stark, James E & Virginia B to Gilman, Brian J & Sally S, 3518 Cape Charles Rd. E, $369,500.
Steinacher, Derek M & Emma B to Titchener, Kimberly, 7957 S 17th St., $300,000.
Stentz, Terry T & Rosar, Lisa to Poskochil, Dustin & Cadena, Amanda, 3425 S 30th St., $340,000.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Workman, M Christine, 7600 Aero Dr., $370,200.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Mccullough, James G & Linda L, 7604 Aero Dr., $387,432.
Taylor, Nancy A to Diesel Properties LLC, 4032 Worthington Ave, $130,000.
Titchener, Kimberly to Cui, Juan & Pierobon, Massimiliano, 8323 Flintlock St., $285,000.
Vanmeveren, Brandon to Chodoronek, Michael & O’brien, Colleen, 7524 Brummond Dr., $390,400.
Vantassell, Larry W & Debra R to Perkins, David E & Burns, Mary K, 2709 N 82nd Pl, $450,000.
Verceles, Marissa & Carr, Carl W & Verceles Carr, Wesley C & Megan C to Aistrope, Sydney, 1701 S 16th St., $199,500.
Village Meadows LLC to 1640 LLC, address unspecified, $18,900.
Vodicka, Dahlia to Seip, Haley M, 3200 N 53rd St., $160,000.
Voyles, Phillip R to Rawlinson, Rose Marie, 2425 Folkways Blvd (Unit #308), $148,200.
Vuchetich, David & Christine to Lowe, Joshua M & Sarah E, 7901 Brookfield Dr., $424,995.
Vwth8 LLC to Lahaina Sky LLC, 5067 W Amarillo Dr., $309,900.
Vwth8 LLC to Ling, Xiaoxuan, 5082 W Amarillo Dr., $299,900.
Weyeneth, Michael & Sue to Terry, Kalston & Nicole, 1519 F St., $310,000.
Wiedenbeck, Richard A to Fielder, Nick F & Weitl-harms, Sherri K, 5621 Grace Ln (Waverly), $565,000.
Wymore, Edith E & Walcoff, Kimberly A to Schmidt, Michael, 5831 Enterprise Dr. (Unit #203), $148,500.
Zelei, Cameron Alexander to Ems, Braeden, 444 W Todd Cir, $192,500.
Zelnio, David & Tonya to Schroeder, Laura, 1847 Atlas Ave, $235,000.
412 Homes LLC to Bishop, Kendra, 1415 Sumner St., $165,000.
4r Properties LLC to Okeng, Joice, 1229 Trimble St., $201,000.
Acorn Properties LLC to Manceaux, Blake William, 1010 Manatt St., $210,000.
Adams, Jordan S & Joshua T to Robinson, Sophia & Schambach, Joshua, 1328 N 26th St., $199,900.
Adams, Spencer & Lorrin to Williams, Mark & Jennifer, 5501 S 72nd St., $425,000.
Addleman, Bryan E to Wilson, Ryan, 3403 S 40th St., $172,500.
ALC Investments LLC to Grapevine Property Investments LLC, 5120 L St., $140,000.
Apples Way LLC to Hamlin Yachats LLC, 6301 Apples Way, $2,150,000.
Ardinger, Brian D & Stibal, Susan L to Coit, Richard & Nancy, 9416 Oakville Rd., $416,000.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Rhynalds, Andrew & Danielle, 709 S 88th St., $417,103.
Axe & Abe Builders LLC to Philippi, Scott, 6506 Monarch Dr., $95,000.
B N M Family Trust to Gonsalez, Margarito Mora & Curiel, Aurora, 11911 Van Dorn St. (Walton), $1,250,000.
Baker, Alicejean W to Beaver, Ryan & Chelsea, 3510 S 51st St., $237,000.
Ballmer, Mark & Holly to Adams, Jennifer, 3001 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #537), $110,000.
Barnes, Rachel & Gade, Alexander to Pauley, Ned & Kelley, 2934 W Sumner St., $301,000.
Beaver, Ryan C & Chelsea to Steenson, Tavia & Cannady, Nathan, 4340 F St., $196,500.
Blow, Ronald & Jessica to Blow, Ronald Roy, 5210 W Madison Ct, $144,000.
Bond, Brandon & Kayla to Davis, Matthew & Victoria, 1610 NW 52 St., $395,000.
Bredthauer, Sarah M to Frederick, Jesse P & Michelle K, 2632 S 9th St., $105,000.
Burrow, Paul D & Mary G to Kester, Aaron C, 1600 Regency Dr., $329,900.
Carey Construction & Design LLC to Roberts, Thomas J & Abbey L, 8810 Bunker Ct, $175,000.
Carlson, Janet E to Waggoner, Sharon Kay, 4319 Normal Blvd (Unit #10), $194,000.
Carper, Bradley J to Raybould, Jordan & Ryan & Mike, 865 S 45th St., $210,000.
Caterinicchio, Derek A & Amber E to Voet, Joshua & Rachel, 1611 W Avalanche Rd., $439,950.
Cattle, Alyssa A Revocable Trust to Drees, Ryan C & Amanda L, 1649 La Plata Ct, $351,500.
Condon, Joseph to Condon, Joseph & Sanchez, Veronica, 4301 Turner St., $100,000.
Davis, Matthew & Victoria to Santos, Milagros Lorelie, 5330 W Olympic Cir, $240,000.
De La Luz Montes, Amelia M to Ganz, Jennifer Beth, 2615 C St., $270,000.
Dejessa, Jean to Cf2pl3 LLC, 7523 Starr St., $207,500.
Devlin, Donna R to Jill C Hake Trust Agreement, The, 2451 City View Ct, $275,000.
Diesel Properties LLC to Bader, Tim & Kathy, 8055 Colby St., $360,000.
Double Dragon Rentals LLC to Cruz, Gerardo Robles & Robles, Penelope, 1424 SW 23rd St., $255,000.
Eilert, Anne Meike to Krueger, Ryan & Tessa, 1314 O St. (Unit #206), $268,000.
Eni Land Development Co LLC to Jtsr Holdings LLC, 7120 Stephanie Ln (Unit #2), $675,000.
Ferguson, Jonathan E to Priestly Fraternity Of St. Peter Inc, 2245 S 11th St., $269,000.
Firespk Inc to Signature Ventures LLC, 2821 W P Cir (Unit #2), $650,000.
Fossler, Richard to Welch, Roberta A, 6534 Platte Ave, $192,000.
Franson, Belinda A to Schuppan, Braden L, 3201 S 17th St., $225,000.
Gifford, David C & Wheeler, Victoria Anne to Stallings, Brycin, 3920 S 17th St., $138,000.
Guerrero, Armando Luevano to Guerrero, Mikaela J Luevano & Luevano, Omar A Ramirez, 2777 Randolph St., $133,000.
Hampton, Gabe & Nedra to Hogan, Liesel M Revocable Trust, 7610 Blanchard Blvd, $503,500.
Harig, Jessica L to Acorn Properties LLC, 1631 N 73rd St., $240,000.
Harms, Scott & Quintana, Margarita to Sandi M Rouse Revocable Living Trust, 1900 Jefferson Ave, $241,000.
Henderson, Jared to The Home Heroes LLC, 3120 Q St., $102,000.
Henderson, Rande & Stephanie to Hurd, Kasey & Campbell, Emily, 7611 Englewood Dr., $420,000.
Henry, Thomas W & Nanette L to Seaton, Ryan, 2120 S 33rd St., $175,000.
Heritage Lakes LLC to Olsen, Darcie R, 7235 NW 10th St., $560,000.
Herman, Andre J to Malcolm Rural Fire Protection District, address unspecified, $30,000.
Hoefelman, Brent A & Melissa R to Schmidt, Aaron & Sara, 1350 NW 140th St., $569,000.
Hofker American & Foreign Auto to Hornung Properties LLC, 4800 N 56th St., $1,500,000.
Hohbein, Douglas D & Brenda L to Stefan Bena & Beata Bena Revocable Trust, 2301 Winding Way, $250,000.
Hudson Properties LLC to Ayub, Laila & Alisso, Hussein Ali Hasan & Al-eiso, Munir, 6510 Artisan Way, $440,500.
Hughes, Jonah & Stephany to Velecela, Melinda, 400 S 48th St., $270,000.
Hunt-Clark Builders Inc to Grote, Gracie & King, Hunter, 1137 Asher Ave (Hickman), $450,000.
Ideus, Harvey M & Charlene M Family Revocable Trust to Goerdt, Jeremiah D & Shayna N, 9300 S 30th St., $490,000.
Jajoo, Samrat to Deboer, David, 4420 W Huntington Ave, $307,000.
Jd Builders Inc to Vres Investments LLC, 619 S 88th St., $80,000.
Jelinek, Michael & Tammy to Sjoberg, Tyler & Marissa, 3600 W Bucks Dr., $638,000.
Jenkins, Nicholas H to Jenkins, Daniel J, 2850 Winthrop Rd., $186,667.
Jenkins, Scott M to Jenkins, Daniel J, 2850 Winthrop Rd., $186,667.
Johnson, Alan L to Gilbreth, Jason R, 2414 Calumet Ct, $341,000.
Johnson, Dustin P to Flodman, Hunter & Nichole, 8800 Davey Rd. (Davey), $764,000.
Johnson, Leigh Ann to Flodman, Hunter & Nichole, 8800 Davey Rd. (Davey), $764,000.
Johnson, Michele J to Bircher, Michael P, 6917 Colfax Ave, $195,000.
Johnson, Sheila to Johnson, Walter E & Sheila M, 8411 Talon Ct, $290,000.
Joshua's Glen LLC to Regor LLC, 9051 Peregrine Rd., $1,324,000.
Joshua's Glen LLC to Regor LLC, 9057 Peregrine Rd., $1,324,000.
Joshua's Glen LLC to Regor LLC, 9063 Peregrine Rd., $1,324,000.
Joshua's Glen LLC to Regor LLC, 9069 Peregrine Rd., $1,324,000.
Jung, Timothy D to Maung, Than & Cho, Mi, 1245 Fairfield St., $235,000.
Junker, Kevin E & Lisa M to Sanne, Tyler, 7921 Red Oak Rd., $402,000.
Knippelmeyer, Owen & Sandra to Gebers, Thomas J & Kim, 1036 High Plains Rd., $281,000.
Kovanda, Alan E Revocable Living Trust to Alpha Dog Properties LLC, 9210 Pioneer Ct, $550,000.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to De Builders LLC, 2430 Production Dr. (Unit #2), $224,000.
KWB LLC to MCJ Unlimited LLC, 2511 N 12th St., $425,000.
Lambert, Matthew C to Snyder, Jordan & Samsel, Corey, 421 Jeffery Dr., $300,500.
Las Brisas Land Development Co to Signature Ventures LLC, 2821 W P Cir (Unit #1), $602,500.
Letyayeva, Galina to Grothaus, Philip & Raska, Morgan, 4935 Myrtle St., $238,000.
Lu, Rui to Jennings, Michael & Amy, 7120 Swiss Alps Ct, $525,000.
Magnifirent LLC to Perez, Kevin, 1109 Garber Ave, $179,900.
Manion Construction Inc to Weber, Julie & Matthew, 10241 S 26th St. (Roca), $474,812.
Matulka, Eugene & Alyce Life Estate to Matulka, Eugene & Alyce Life Estate, address unspecified, $58,661.
Mcintosh, Michael & Theresa to 916 Properties LLC, 2936 W Washington St., $335,000.
Mimick, Lori to Witt, Larry Eugene & Enriqueta Lucia, 5343 Francis St., $227,500.
Mock Homes LLC to L.A. Real Estate LLC, 2537 Vine St., $235,000.
Mock Homes LLC to L.A. Real Estate LLC, 707 N 26th St., $35,000.
Morin, Stephen to Klein, Matthew M & Sears, Murphy, 4940 S 73rd St., $342,000.
Morris, Melissa Jaclyn to Troyer, Lydia L, 2900 S 42nd St., $187,000.
Murray Custom Homes LLC to Hollenbeck, Jed E & Kirsten S, 3469 Tree Line Dr., $135,000.
Nebco Inc to Kugel, Gerard & Connie, 555 Blue Sage Blvd, $515,000.
Nelson, Brooke N to Jahn Family Revocable Trust, 2961 Sheridan Blvd, $725,000.
Nest Equity LLC to G & R Investment Group LLC, 819 S 32nd St., $145,000.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Schultz, Stacie L, 2818 W Washington St., $270,680.
O'Connell, Taylor to Peck, Nicole R, 5330 Spruce St., $320,000.
Oakview Builders Inc to Donahoo, Robert & Jolin, 443 N 104th St., $506,950.
Oehlertz, Max H & Grace J to Edgar, Sara A & Ethan, 3354 S 44th St., $203,000.
Oltman, Cathleen A to Alarab, Atef, 1601 SW 40th St., $377,000.
Oxford, Jennifer & James to White, Ian & Jeffrey P, 1630 Ridgeway Rd., $337,900.
Pierce, Seth J & Angela M to Stapp, Kevin W & Stefkovich, Shanna M, 5130 S Bristolwood Ln, $332,000.
Pittam, Dean E Estate to Bouwens, Loren & Jennifer, 2010 N 53rd St., $174,000.
Ponce Properties LLC to Hohbein, Douglas D & Brenda L, 8915 S 75th St., $435,840.
Pospisil Revocable Trust to Boykin, Alessandro G, 908 Newport Blvd, $220,000.
Pretzer, Josh T to Dzondeu, Gilles Martial Sandeu & Magne, Joyce Linka Takam, 2408 NW 45th St., $315,000.
Pride Homes Inc to Tabatabai, Anthony & Angela, 5915 Trinitate Pkwy, $250,000.
Randall, Sarah & C B to Shoosh LLC, 4603 Cleveland Ave, $157,500.
Rea, Vincent S & Jennifer L to Thorson, Michael & Tyne, 6253 S 79th St., $616,000.
Reifenrath, Janette to Johnson, Walter E & Sheila M, 8411 Talon Ct, $290,000.
Saini, Amit to Nuckolls, David W & Leslie A, 1001 O St. (Unit #504), $275,000.
Saunders, Jill to Ma, Bin & Yu, Xiake, 4833 Chiswick Dr., $271,000.
Schmidt, Aaron C & Sara K to Hough, Zachary W & Samantha E, 418 Floyd Dr. (Malcolm), $395,000.
Schmidt, John C to Justino LLC, 5550 N 26th Pl, $225,000.
Sebby, Kristie to Smith, Paul E II, 1421 N 26th St., $124,500.
Shearer, Christopher Aaron to Tapia, Dora Isela Arizaga, 144 N 34th St., $205,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Rathje, Lori J, 344 Deep Water Dr., $309,999.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Werner, Mickie Kaye, 350 Deep Water Dr., $385,944.
Smith, Paul E & Patricia E to RP Holdings LLC, 2835 T St., $365,000.
Smith, Wilburn E to Khorram Capital LLC, 1616 N 73rd St., $135,000.
Stanislav, Richard to Johnson, Walter E & Sheila M, 8411 Talon Ct, $290,000.
Stevens, Douglas C & Mary M to Sundling, Connie & Shawn G, 1540 N Cotner Blvd (Unit #B213), $128,000.
Stock, Megan M & Andrew E to Wiltse, Matthew & Katie, 1000 Twin Ridge Rd., $359,000.
Thompson, Ryler to Hoffman, Deborah, 4130 Greenwood St., $235,000.
Thompson, Sharon A to Thompson, Lesley R, 2827 N 87th St., $295,000.
Thompson, Torrey L & Samantha K to Jensen, John H, 2957 N 52nd St., $190,000.
Todd, Betty L Revocable Trust Agreement to Vogt, Robert & Mcintyre, Roxanne, 6730 Teton Dr., $329,500.
Underwood, Eunice J Estate to Matejka, Stephanie, 2420 Marilynn Ave, $301,252.
Vodicka Construction Inc to Junker, Robert I & Becket S, 1632 S 93rd St., $600,000.
Vonrentzell, William B to Brito, Gregorio Torres & Ada Flor Alcaide, 2957 N 51st St., $185,000.
Vwth8 LLC to Burbach, Paul & Courtney, 5073 W Amarillo Dr., $309,900.
Vwth8 LLC to Chit, Naing Moe & Shwe, Nan Win, 5055 W Amarillo Dr., $309,900.
Waldrop, Donald R to Lyon Enterprises LLC, 9629 Topher Blvd, $78,950.
Walvoord, Brian M Irrevocable Trust to Tekolste, Taylor J & Leah E, address unspecified, $200,000.
Ward Family Homes LLC to Cjj Real Estate LLC, 2020 S 47th St., $210,000.
Weyeneth, Sue & Michael to Sheffield, Parker D & Daugherty, Chase D, 1327 Garfield St., $206,000.
Wiehn, Larry J & Diane K to Sanders, Kenneth Jr & Haily, 7100 Humann Ct, $440,000.
Wilson, Nicholas Eyre & Teara Shay to Janssen, Kevin J & Melissa D & Kerwood, Michel Ii, 9822 S 80th St., $522,500.
Worrest, Allan J & James S to Family Service Association Of Lincoln, address unspecified, $340,000.
Worrest, Allan J & James S to Family Service Association Of Lincoln, 5144 Holdrege St., $340,000.
Yoyodyne LLC to Shawna Atteberry Trust, 1428 Pawnee St., $230,000.