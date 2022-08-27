Real estate records, 8/28

Hatcher, Terry to Springer, Chad Jerry & Melanie Sue & Koch, Douglas A & Kimberly A, address unspecified, $230,200.
Hatten, Anna to Hatten, Anna & Weeks, Sky, 1036 Harrison Ave, $51,200.
Hedges, Jered T to Spencer, Josh, 710 Sunny Slope Rd., $221,000.
Heinzle, Shannan L to Robinson, Sean, 1801 SW 25th St., $250,000.
Helyx Investments LLC to Bevins Enterprises LLC, 1425 S 10th St., $305,000.
Heritage Lakes LLC & City Of Lincoln to Fulton Construction Inc & City Of Lincoln, 1331 S 97th St., $110,000.
Hershberger, Raechel A to Woodward, Kaleb, 6645 Y St., $199,000.
People are also reading…
Hiatt Construction & Remodeling LLC D/B/A Trademark Builders to Graham, Chris & Christy, 9005 Rock River Rd., $582,892.
Hinchman, Mark Alan to Young, Wendy K & Delani J, 930 S 8th St., $150,000.
Hoagland, Sammy L & Mary V to Hoagland, Timothy C & Jo Anne, 128 N 13th St. (Unit #703), $250,000.
Holmes, Andrew Morgan to 916 Properties LLC, 6624 Shenandoah Ct, $195,000.
Holmes, Pamela A to Rempel, Eric & Kimberly S, 5701 Saddle Creek Trl, $437,000.
Horning, Traci & Tyler to Osburn, Cody & Sydney, 3031 Valley Stream Dr., $536,000.
Hudson, Trisha to Balasubramaniam, Sasitharan & Usanee, 7032 Kentwell Ln, $330,000.
Huff, Spencer & Samantha to Lewis, John Robert, 5530 Briar Rosa Dr., $352,000.
Huls, Shirley L to Wright, Barbara R & Victor H Jr, 6035 Dogwood Dr., $299,900.
Hunter, Jerry L III to Bdga Buzz LLC, 1001 N 29th St., $172,500.
Invest Enterprise LLC to Bourne, Hannah, 6903 Francis St., $208,000.
Irvine, Larry Lynn Estate to Lmnop Living Trust, 5526 S 73rd St., $325,000.
Itm LLC to 200 Properties LLC, address unspecified, $1,250,000.
Itm LLC to 200 Properties LLC, 2535 N 49th St., $1,250,000.
J & A Homes LLC to Guillan, Christopher J & Kathryn N, 9631 Toma Rd., $644,795.
J A S A Investments LLC to Hasan, Saad E & Seno, Randa, 6140 NW 11th St., $239,000.
Jacinta Land Holdings 8 LLC to Marenny LLC, 4927 Cleveland Ave, $80,000.
Jacobs, Bradley A & Sara M to Gatto, Joseph Sr & Jones-gatto, Patricia, 2671 W Sumner St., $248,000.
Jahn, Joni R to WVA Investments LLC, 6812 S 89th St., $237,000.
Janssen, Larry & Marcia to Nelson Pilger Revocable Living Trust, 18300 Martell Rd. (Bennet), $850,000.
Jelsma, Connie to Corona, Adela Martinez & Ontiveros, Gregorio Jimenez, 440 W Dawes Ave, $241,000.
Jhala, Amitkumar J & Rachana A to Choi, Soowhan & Ginger, 7555 Diamond Ct, $283,000.
Joseph, David W Estate to Joseph, Brett, 424 N 73rd St., $123,100.
Jsmd LLC to J-jacc Investments LLC, 4135 M St., $130,000.
Kearney, Kurt & Kelly to Gregg, Elizabeth L & Fosler, Zachary David, 10522 Northloch Ln (Waverly), $345,900.
Kizer, Karol A to Hartung, Noel & Stewart, Janvier, 5111 Tipperary Trl, $269,000.
Kona, Sambasivarao & Anuradha to Munoz, Carlos Alberto & Lidia Esther, 8211 Broken Ridge Dr., $275,000.
Koop, G James & Lila B to Prescott, Joe, 400 W Broadview Dr., $198,400.
Kubicek, Danny R to Akab Properties LLC, 2103 NW 55th St., $200,000.
Kuta, Alex & Moriah to Martin, Sharon, 8609 Dunrovin Rd., $255,000.
Kyle, Russ to Kha Rentals LLC, 4800 Bunker Hill Rd., $226,000.
Laghu Raj LLC to Guru Hargobind Ji LLC, 1511 Centerpark Rd., $1,950,000.
Lee, Lynnette C to Springer, Chad Jerry & Melanie Sue & Koch, Douglas A & Kimberly A, address unspecified, $230,200.
Lee, Lynnette Clarece to Springer, Chad Jerry & Melanie Sue & Koch, Douglas A & Kimberly A, address unspecified, $96,200.
Lee, Lynnette Clarece to Springer, Chad Jerry & Melanie Sue & Koch, Douglas A & Kimberly A, 9645 Yankee Hill Rd. (rural), $96,200.
Legacy Homes LLC to Eirich, Christopher T & Donna M, 1315 Cyprus Blvd (Hickman), $419,883.
Leners, Nathan & Puntel, Laila to Frempong, Asiako Acheampong & Hannah Abuyaa, 1939 Shooting Star Dr., $325,000.
Lewandowski, Edward A to Bayne, Tim & Olivo, Maryory, 1435 Sioux St., $120,000.
Lincoln Lumber Company to Brown, Lisa M, 6900 S 88th St., $185,000.
Lincoln Lumber Company to Brown, Lisa M, 6904 S 88th St., $185,000.
Loos, Sheila Lynn to 916 Properties LLC, 2659 Ryons St., $230,000.
Lopez, Jo Ann to Severn, Carrie & Jeremiah, 1200 S 49th St., $225,000.
Lostroh, Doris V Trust to Rhbrrei LLC, 4420 Pioneers Blvd, $160,000.
Louis Carl Estates LLC to Latimore, Fred, 420 Lou Dr. (Hallam), $330,000.
Lpr LLC to Nguyen Legacy LLC, 4640 Bair Ave (Unit #106), $650,000.
Lpr LLC to Nguyen Legacy LLC, 4640 Bair Ave (Unit #102), $650,000.
Luebbe, Kevin to Oyl Mission LLC, 700 N 68th St., $82,500.
Madsen, Anastasia E to Rimpley, Justin & Evangeline, 503 S 56th St., $182,000.
Mai, Chuong H & Anh Loan Thi, Pham to Catalyst Holdings LLC, 2630 Woods Blvd, $200,000.
Manning, Makinsey to Rocket Meow Investments LLC, 2230 B St., $227,500.
Martin, Carla L to Springer, Chad Jerry & Melanie Sue & Koch, Douglas A & Kimberly A, address unspecified, $230,200.
Matamoros, Carlos & Julianna to Goebel, Sheryl, 3501 Touzalin Ave, $180,000.
McCready, Alan R Sr to Hall, Kody, 4405 Clark St. (Raymond), $153,300.
McProud, John B & Nancy A Revocable Trust to Goddard, Jennifer, 7820 Bancroft Ave, $310,000.
Middle Creek Development LLC to Synyuk, Petro, 8280 W O St. (Unit #4), $139,900.
Morse, Karen & Martin D to Thompson, Ryler, 4130 Greenwood St., $204,500.
Murray Custom Homes LLC to Benson, Adam & Erin, 858 W Panorama Rd., $520,206.
Murrell, Jeromy E to Garcia, Dennis J & Contreras, Marisol, 3119 S 35th St., $220,000.
Nolte, Justin & Amber to Lewis, Stephanie Lynn & Kevin William, 6110 Francis St., $239,900.
North, Cliffeen Estate to Allen, Leroy, 7225 Ballard Ave, $157,000.
O'Dea, Scott & Michelle to Koch, Mitch, 636 A St., $230,000.
Oelschlager, Bob E Estate to 1991 Properties LLC, 809 Garfield St., $140,000.
Orem, Justin M & Lisa M to Boellstorff, Cody & Kayla, 5008 Cresthaven Dr., $244,950.
Osborne, Brenden & April to Leblanc, Neal James & Lisa, 5408 Adams St., $205,000.
Ost, June A Revocable Living Trust Agreement to Endorf, Daniel & Sharon, 3912 Pablo Ln, $326,000.
Ost, Maynard A Jr Revocable Living Trust Agreement to Endorf, Daniel & Sharon, 3912 Pablo Ln, $326,000.
Otter Bay Holdings LLC to H U G Homes LLC, 4000 S 56th St. (Unit #255c), $117,000.
Papa, Matthew M to Steckly, Ashley, 1909 Fairfield St., $215,000.
Payne, Jeffrey E to Schroeder, Ron Leslie, 5320 Danbury Rd., $232,000.
Pelster, David J to Smith, Jacyn M & Anna M, 304 May St. (Firth), $150,000.
Piening, Stuart D & Vicki L Life Estates to Bevins Enterprises LLC, 824 Y St., $72,000.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Bagby, John M Sr & Melodee, 8951 Kinzie St., $454,634.
R & D Custom Homes Inc to Birkholz, Paul L & Amy M, 6901 Stevens Ridge Rd., $690,000.
R C Krueger Development Company to Richland Homes LLC, 7520 Jimmie Ave, $79,950.
R C Krueger Development Company to Richland Homes LLC, 7522 Vera Dr., $79,950.
R C Krueger Development Company to Richland Homes LLC, 7700 Vera Dr., $79,950.
RDF Investments LLC to 1220 Aries Dr. LLC, 3334 P St., $235,000.
Reese, Brent Timothy to Rogge, Alexander John, 3829 Chileno Dr., $300,000.
Reger, Donald L & Karen Fae to Penas, Linda E, 2810 Porter Ridge Rd., $315,000.
Remington Homes LLC to Jacobs, Bradley A & Sara M, 11710 N 144th St. (Waverly), $398,163.
Remington Homes LLC to Bruntz, Troy A & Tammie L & Devonn V, 7375 Lilee Ln, $404,186.
Remington Homes LLC to Sindelar, Craig M & Levos, Megan M, 1311 Julesburg Dr., $379,540.
Rezac-Pickering-Williams LLC to Monson, Andrew & Barbara, 3060 W Gazebo Rd., $150,000.
Rhoads, Karen B Revocable Trust to Galvani, Lorraine E Trust, 139 N 11th St. (Unit #1101), $314,900.
Robinson, Sean to Soltero, Saul E & Sharon L, 6855 SW 29 St., $700,000.
Rourke, Bradley to Buhr, Gregory A & Judy R, 747 O St. (Unit #240), $600,000.
Royuk, Kyle W & Amy E to Vakoc, Jared & Lindy, address unspecified, $245,000.
Rupert, Terrance T to Real Growth LLC, 1401 W Saltillo Rd., $392,500.
Sabatka, Paulette F to Kyle, Russell, 4036 N 14th St., $160,000.
Sandfort, Glenn & Sophia W to Freeman, Jonathan & Jami Family Trust, 600 Hazelwood Dr., $325,000.
Saner, Russell W & Jennifer D to Mcartor, Keegan S, 816 Mary Ct, $302,000.
Saunders, Joann to Springer, Chad Jerry & Melanie Sue & Koch, Douglas A & Kimberly A, address unspecified, $230,200.
Schworer, Dennis R LLC to Peak 8 Properties LLC, address unspecified, $850,000.
Schworer, Dennis R LLC to Peak 8 Properties LLC, 4633 N 35th St., $850,000.
Scroggins, Anthony R & Jordan L to Swartzendruber, Sarah Ann & Abigail Ruth, 8316 Broken Ridge Dr., $305,000.
Shada, Nicholas J & Nichole L to Snow, Bailey L & Rosberg, Jarod C, 4101 Red Deer Dr., $355,000.
Shane Manion LLC to Hall, Sherill, 7330 Isidore Dr., $447,375.
Sharp, Debra L to Flemming, Devin & Schoettger, Anna, 2510 Lafayette Ave, $455,000.
Siedell, Barry C & Linda K to Shoosh LLC, 2500 Rathbone Rd., $205,000.
Slattery, Ronald L Jr & Kathryn A to Ruberson, Joshua & Brigid, 519 W Harvest Dr., $299,900.
Slonecker, Nicholas & Elizabeth to Fortune, Maria, 1100 S 22nd St., $150,000.
Sorge, Mickey L Estate to Nguyen, Thu, 4925 Colfax Ave, $120,000.
Steinbach, Andrew D & Vanessa R to Zuver, Kevin & Megan, 1323 E 8th St. (Hickman), $520,000.
Stevens, Trevor A to Broderick, Sean R Jr & Jessica G, 9029 S 30th St., $370,000.
Talcott, Joann to Abbott, Thomas J, 136 S 91st St., $425,000.
Tmp Pc to Weitzel, Paul & Wendy, 8800 Rocky Top Rd., $660,000.
Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2020-3 Us Bank National Association Trustee to Verbitskiy, Vitaliy & Vita, 323 Bridger Rd., $150,000.
Trautman, Gregg L & Cynthia J to Green, Gerald Lee, 6633 Platte Ave, $166,560.
Tyre, Richard A J to Bgrs Relocation Inc, 352 S 45th St., $254,900.
Vbc Investments LLC to Rebuck, Stephen & Ryan, 6044 Kearney Ave, $175,000.
Venture Management LLC to Hudson, Trisha, 7824 Nicole Ln, $394,900.
Village Meadows LLC to Aspen Home Builders LLC, 7045 Blanchard Blvd, $145,000.
Vuong, Hung to Buttercase LLC, 134 N 23rd St., $145,900.
W3 Construction LLC to Slattery, Ronald L Jr, 565 Madison St. (Bennet), $144,900.
Waite, Michael & White, Michelle to Gilbert, Joshua M & Amanda L, 9730 Mortensen Dr., $585,000.
Wallace, Scott A Conservator For Wallace, Scott J & Joshua N to Cole, Mason & Taylor, 5207 S 53rd St., $250,000.
Wallman, Derek D to Neumann, Katelyn & Hennings, Preston, 1916 N 56th St., $195,000.
Warner, Jason M & Danielle R to Poulsen, Steve & Casondra, 801 N 190th St. (Eagle), $670,000.
Weeda, Courtney M to Jtre LLC, 640 S 55th St., $150,000.
Weese, Benjamin A Revocable Trust to Strong, Paul Jr, 2424 Garfield St., $275,000.
Weese, Carolyn J Revocable Trust to Strong, Paul Jr, 2424 Garfield St., $275,000.
Weitzel, Bertha H Estate to Siedell, Angela K, 5133 S 71st St., $265,000.
Wekesser, Janet Kirchmeyer Trust to Mandy's Painting & Remodeling LLC, 7414 S 19th St., $270,000.
Wilkins, Mark R & Lana K to Ghose, Toolika & Satyala , Nikhil T, 5741 Chatsworth Ln, $372,500.
Williams, Larry G & Ruth E Trust to Habe, Ryan & Amy, 20100 S 25th St. (Hickman), $350,000.
Wilson, Thomas & Samantha to Clare, Colin & Morgan, 6901 Glass Ridge Pl, $415,000.
Winans, Ezekiel & Megan to Muller, Kelly, 3475 N 89th St., $265,500.
Wright, Andrew H & Dawn M to Wright, Ian & Callie, 2926 N 58th St., $250,000.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Kratos Real Estate LLC, 6318 SW 8th St., $285,000.
Young, Lacey to Wenzl, Austin, 1720 Sumner St., $190,000.
947 Terminal LLC to Crazy Acres E L P & Crazy Acres W L P, 947 O St. (Unit #901), $566,561.
Abdel-Monem, Judith Ann & Tarik Lee to Garivay, Patty, 3354 N 89th St., $275,000.
Acama Homes LLC to Fuhr, Brent & Eihusen, Kelli, 1621 Brent Blvd, $442,500.
Allen, Joshua & Anna to Friesen, Brittanie & Perry, Jereme D, 2934 Sumner St., $215,900.
Almond, James G to Bostwick, Benjamin & Laura, 2309 N 70th St., $215,000.
Aust, Richard L to Bohnart, Barry J, 3101 Shirley Ct, $260,000.
Bartels, Mark C & Theresa E to 748 LLC, 1603 N Cotner Blvd, $226,500.
Baumert, Sarah L & Joseph L to Beede, Kristin, 1225 Hackberry St. (Bennet), $370,000.
Becker, Jonathan L & Shellee K to Catlett, Thomas Clark & Linda Dyann, 8224 Russwood Cir, $342,000.
Behrens, Gina M to Roberts, Jeff, 7621 S 16th St., $302,000.
Beltran, Jhonny & Alvizar, Stefanie to Kramar, John & Susan, 3030 W Kyle Ln, $225,000.
Benson, Erin R to Good, Paul Damian & Sinclair, Peter Ronald, 4721 S 47th St., $250,000.
Boehner, Patricia to Chalk, Victoria, 1545 N 71st St., $235,000.
Borzekofski, Josh & Jordan to Gibeault, Gabriela & Chelsea, 826 W Torreon Way, $357,000.
Brown, Ricky L Estate to Parker, Mitch & Emily, 7400 N 18th Ct, $256,500.
Brown, Teri Lynne & Allen, John Melvin to Rohde, Philip & Annie, 4500 S 47th St., $305,000.
Bsd Enterprises LLC to O'brien, Ashley L, 3043 N 49th St., $185,000.
Buhr Homes Inc to Wardman, Todd &Tiphanie, 8020 S 68th St., $529,246.
Burianek, Christle R & Earnest, Michelle M to 105 Holdings LLC, 305 Hudkins Rd. (Malcolm), $200,000.
Burklund, Larry A & Kathleen A to Scott, Cory M & Jessica, 1700 Mill Rd. (Raymond), $750,000.
Campbell, Thomas E Estate to Vbc Investments LLC, 5616 Dogwood Dr., $202,500.
Carter, Robert D & Diane M to Thomsen, Sarah, 206 Main St. (Hickman), $128,000.
Cavanaugh, Lynn to Koop, Justin J, 5103 N 73rd St., $220,000.
Cheney, Kenneth M to Ostgaard, Eric & Ruth, 2221 S 37th St., $235,000.
Clanton, Christopher & Sara to Doan, Vien, 2221 SW 14th St., $235,000.
Click, Dannielle R to Shafer, Wyatt J & Lempka, Kelsey A, 5427 Oldham St., $195,000.
Dal Properties LLC to Drfp LLC, 6537 Burlington Ave, $475,000.
Dal Properties LLC to Csc Limited LLC, 6541 Burlington Ave, $475,000.
David, Ronald N & Nancy K to Corbin, Kent, 5410 Channel Dr., $297,500.
Dunkin, Mark J to Stewart, Neal & Rochelle, 12787 NW 40th St. (Raymond), $400,000.
Elliott, Jason V & Tanja N to Brown, Levi, 718 W Jennifer Dr., $289,000.
Epp, Marcus & Anita to Miller, Austin S & Bryce T, 2301 SW 12th St., $267,500.
Fern, J Brian to Al Zaidawi, Abdulrahman H A, 1116 N 83rd St., $238,000.
First Class Real Estate LLC to Scf Rc Funding Iv LLC, 8215 Northwoods Dr. (Unit #100), $1,000,000.
Gauger, Janet F to Hoffman, Justin & Heather, 1404 N 40th St., $240,000.
Goering, Wade A & Jenna E to Huff, Spencer K & Samantha K, 8500 W Davey Rd. (Raymond), $452,000.
Grace Home Solutions LLC to Hernandez, Monica, 1420 Rose St., $85,000.
Graham, Michael M to Henning, Michelle, 839 S 49th St., $190,000.
Gress, Gregory P & Jane M to Cactus Blossom LLC, 754 W Belmont Ave, $195,000.
Griffith, Curtis L to Krohn, Joshua Dean & Amanda Sue, 3640 Elm St. (Davey), $44,000.
Gubbels, Charles D to Lambie, Dexter & Starman, Albany, 1042 N Lakeshore Dr., $491,900.
Haase, Lorraine to Koop, Justin J, 5103 N 73rd St., $220,000.
Hamill, Donald Revocable Trust to L A Real Estate LLC, 2314 W St., $175,000.
Hamill, Donald Revocable Trust to L A Real Estate LLC, 2312 W St., $175,000.
Hamill, Donald Revocable Trust to L A Real Estate LLC, 2304 W St., $175,000.
Hampton, Robert D Revocable Trust to Wells, Mark & Cristi Ackerman, 9735 Modena Ct, $753,129.
Hanseling, Jacob & Elizabeth to Hohbach, Stephen D & Erica L, 9746 S 79th St., $485,000.
Hazen, Deborah K to Stellar Investments LLC, 615 S 40th St., $134,000.
Hohbach, Stephen D & Stender, Erica L to Ybarra, Robert S & Trista A, 8232 Bancroft Ave, $315,000.
Home Heroes Llc, The to Gam LLC, 1401 N 22nd St., $157,000.
Homemade Holdings LLC to Gulay, Nizar, 5709 Chatsworth Ln, $350,000.