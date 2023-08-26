Vwth8 LLC to Salau, Rashidat, 5061 W Amarillo Dr., $309,900.
Watermark Investments LLC to Thundermill Holdings LLC, address unspecified, $4,788,551.
Weitzel, Joseph Estate to McManus, Everett & Hailey, 1416 SW 15th St., $222,000.
Wenzl, Lois A to Kan Properties LLC, 2010 Boston Dr., $218,000.
Werner, Joshua & Lindsey to Mendez, Ruby, 221 Lakewood Dr., $330,000.
Werner, Mickie Kaye to Boldt, Levi & Jillian, 8020 Regent Dr., $350,000.
Weyers, John A Estate to Roth, Nathan P & Breannah M, 8300 Mill Rd., $300,000.
White, Jordan to Colson, Glenn R & Dixie L, 5601 Glade St., $235,000.
William Alan LLC to Krueger, Richard C & Christopher J, address unspecified, $1,250,000.
William Alan LLC to Krueger, Richard C & Christopher J, 11111 S 14th St., $1,250,000.
Wolfe, Joshua M & Ashley A to Petts, Andrew J & Paige P, 1931 Riviera Dr., $235,000.
Woods, Gretchen Ileane to Tgaatg LLC, 2820 Franklin St., $150,000.
Wurdeman, Lance & Carol to Furasek, Mark & Jacqulynn Jo, 430 Sycamore Dr., $325,000.
4d Properties LLC to Hoang, Chinh Huu, 1732 N 28th St., $240,000.
Anderson, Darwin E & Linda to Havens, Dallas & Mary C, 2421 N 83rd St., $387,500.
Ark Builders LLC to Classen, Gerald E & Mary Anne, 1121 S 88th St., $550,000.
Babcock, Gary L to Brosseau, Carl G & Susan L, 10711 N 140 St. (Waverly), $200,000.
Barton, Michael to JBS Development LLC, 5510 S 73rd St., $280,000.
Bauer, Hannah R & Strouf, Seth A to Puckett, Gregory, 231 Manatt Ct, $235,750.
Bauer, Nancy A to Fink, Jeremy, 4619 Gladstone St., $101,000.
Beck, Brady J & Emily A to Riley, Anthony D II & Melissa Sue, 6551 S 41st St., $319,900.
Bevins Enterprises LLC to Todd Creek Properties LLC, 2933 N 50th St., $105,000.
Blackburn, Allen & Gina to Jedrzejczyk, Todd, 4121 W Milton Rd., $345,000.
Boushele, Martha Living Trust to Sims, Leo L & Nanel A, 7900 Mandalay Dr., $395,000.
Brainard, Jeraldine to Martinez, Gilberto, 4215 N 63rd St., $193,900.
Bruggeman, Jeffrey A & Rebecca to Kekerix, Eugene Van, 2501 SW 18th St., $300,000.
Buck, Todd W & Janis M to ITM LLC, 1105 Surfside Dr., $185,000.
Buller, Jacqueline L to Erwin, Adam & Sarah, 5120 S 71st St., $393,000.
Bush, Jerry E Estate to Khorram Capital LLC, 2711 S 11th St., $120,000.
Bush, Jerry E Estate to Khorram Capital LLC, 2711 S 11 St., $120,000.
C3s Investments LLC to Pretoria Properties LLC, 1025 A St., $560,000.
Cedar Woods Estates LLC & City Of Hickman to City Of Hickman, address unspecified, $32,000.
Claridge, Dennis & Rhoda Joint Trust, The to Papik, Jonathan J & Rachel E, 2621 Calvert St., $450,000.
Clutter, Archie C & Mary Abby to Pike, Frank & Tracy, 9011 Whispering Wind Rd., $815,000.
Cochrane, Maynard A & Barbara A Revocable Trust to Petta, Jessalyn E & David C, 250 Monroe St. (Bennet), $142,000.
Cuevas, Mariana to Fuller, Andrew J & Tara L, 2324 S 11th St., $263,000.
Cuppens, Joep & Bates, Valerie Cuppens to Brunmeier, Richard W & Anna, 2940 Kucera Dr., $426,000.
D C Design & Build Inc to Southard, Mackenzie & David, 8900 Ranch Gate Rd., $753,000.
Djd Enterprises LLC to Dauber, John & Joyce L, address unspecified, $5,000.
Ehrlich Family Trust to Deborah C Duval Revocable Trust, 2025 Greenbriar Ln, $295,000.
Emerson, Thomas & Valerie to Solomon, Robert, 900 Northborough Ln, $245,000.
F & G Properties LLC to Watkins, Dallas W & Kelley R, 7500 Maxine Dr., $559,950.
Farrer, Ericka & Lewon, Adam to Adams, Richard G Jr & Holly, 7919 SW 119th St. (Denton), $715,000.
Ference, Robert P to Schmidt, Skylar David & Madison, 879 Titan Dr. (Hickman), $295,000.
Fischer, Judy M to Mountains & Oceans Trust, 2215 Winding Way, $269,900.
Forbes, Douglas E to Star, Todd, 425 G St., $135,000.
Frasier, Inda S to Pierce, Andrew & Michelle, 8810 Foxtail Dr., $475,000.
Gilmore, Mary L Revocable Trust to Witt, Kendall R, 4150 Sheridan Blvd, $245,000.
Gleason, Logan & Hannah to Currier, Daylene S, 4839 High St., $275,001.
Green, Joel D & Tiffanie K to Jones, Debra & Leroy, 2200 Surfside Dr., $245,500.
Griffin, Maggie to Witfoth, Rodney L & Linda J, 5930 Oakridge Dr., $279,500.
Grunin, Jenny & Elizabeth to Williams, Rebecca Alene, 440 Skyway Rd., $250,000.
Hadka, David M to McCaskill, Kevin & Peterson, Julia, 2000 Lake St., $362,000.
Hanzl, Anna & Brunmeier, Richard W to Reynolds, Justin & Jacob, 3165 Mayflower Ave, $249,900.
Heidtbrink, Wayne A & Gloria L Family Trust to Heidtbrink, Kevin S, 346 Bruce Dr., $165,000.
Holz, James L & Juelle to Boll, Sarah F, 6112 Platte Ave, $196,500.
Howell, Terry A Jr & Kristin R to Mattern, Benedict J, 2535 S 22nd St., $442,500.
Hunzeker, Eldon Paul to Exum, Lynette, 3051 San Agustin Dr., $320,000.
Hunzeker, Eric D & Amberly J to Larabee, Jacqueline Lee, 9026 S 74th St., $429,900.
J & A Homes LLC to The Sak Company LLC, 9515 Estela Ave, $63,960.
Johnson, Evelyn Kay to Rohe, David & Lacey, 12301 Trails End, $599,000.
Johnson, Steven R & Deborah S to Hoang, Anh, 2230 Manitou Dr., $350,000.
Jones, Justin & Sisouvong, Phat to Stevens, Alex, 7105 NW 19th St., $425,000.
Joutras Joint Revocable Trust to Plouzek, Marcus B & Alexis A, 5640 Hickory Crest Rd., $742,500.
Kadavy, Aaron & Michaela to Frederick, Roger S & Julie K, 3430 Pawnee St., $202,500.
KDB Investment Building LLC to Pusateri, Alexander J & Emma K, 2550 W B St., $285,000.
Klmd Investments LLC to Watchtower Investment Group LLC, 2510 SW 17th St., $299,000.
Knight Rebels LLC to Slope Side Investments LLC, 1215 E St., $780,000.
Koffree, Paul D to Vetsalo, Igor, 2925 W Kyle Ln, $365,000.
Kubick, Joseph R to Hershberger, Sean & Abigail, 6721 A St., $450,000.
Kubick, Joseph R to Agosto, Genesis M & Lopez, Ariana, 5411 La Salle St., $285,900.
Lessor, Jenae M to Schneider, Amanda, 4000 S 56th St. (Unit #392c), $144,900.
Lewandowski, Laurie to Fischer, Judy & Jurado, Michael, 9120 S 32nd St., $600,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Tc Accommodator 325 LLC, address unspecified, $4,050,000.
Loury, Sharon J to Lower Platte S Natural Resources District, 9600 N 27th St., $480,000.
Lucar, Martha E & Hornung, Mitchell T to Nolden, Michael A & Amy L, 5606 S 31st St., $290,000.
Magdanz Family Revocable Trust to Moreland, Cole & Molly, 3443 M St., $380,000.
Maloney Family Revocable Trust to Fritz, Sheri, 1608 S 93rd St., $599,900.
Marsh, David D to Tierney, Samuel & Hallie, 4200 N St., $190,000.
McManaman, Shane & Brooke to Kramer, Nicholas M & Michelle L, 7901 Stockwell St., $163,000.
McQuistan, Todd S & Sara E to Nyenhuis, Adam & Kelsey, 7225 Helen Witt Dr., $362,000.
Meiler, Elmer G & Kay to Sandman, Nik & Colleen, 2215 Woodscrest Ave, $200,000.
Meinhausen, Nicholas & Channing to Lin, Wilson, 7901 Casey Ln, $399,999.
Meissen, Ross & Brianne to Gleason, Logan & Hannah, 2409 NW 44th St., $325,000.
Meridian Corporation to Sampson Residential Properties LLC, 9833 S 42nd St., $321,000.
Meridian Corporation to Sampson Residential Properties LLC, 9832 S 42nd St., $321,000.
Meridian Corporation to Sampson Residential Properties LLC, 9809 Snapdragon Rd., $321,000.
Michaels, Kyler to Echtenkamp, Tyler, 516 W Dawes Ave, $190,000.
Miller, Kyle D & Elizabeth A to Lykins, Michael & Chrastil-lykins, Miranda, 7501 Rutledge Ave, $435,000.
Misko, Kephanie to Gibbs, Franklin & Shemeka, 2721 NW Columbine Dr., $330,000.
Morgan Construction LLC to Schroer, Kyle F & Heather, 3645 Wilderness Hills Blvd, $665,000.
Muehlhausen, Glen L to Jeremy M & Brynna A Luke Revocable Living Trust, 4230 N 11th St., $205,000.
Mumgaard, Tigh C & Denelle Bhola to Sunneberg, Paul E & Brittany M, 1731 SW 31st St., $265,000.
Myers, David L Estate to Cf2pl3 LLC, 2911 Drawbridge Ct, $165,000.
Naf Cash LLC to Scharton, Kelsey & Wesley, 6180 Franciscan Dr., $452,788.
NE Waverly Propco LLC to Waverly Propco LLC, 11041 N 137 St. (Waverly), $5,478,423.
Nebco Inc to Vch LLC, 800 Aster Rd., $45,500.
Nebco Inc to Vch LLC, 730 Aster Rd., $45,500.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Geibel, John & Mary, 1830 SW 28 St., $301,739.
Nun, Gregory L to Vlazny, Todd, 2631 Washington St., $250,000.
Olsen, Alison to Caruso, Amy Marie, 2841 Cedar Ave, $463,000.
Olsen, Diane L to Peterson, Greg E, 6834 Old Post Pl, $245,000.
Patterson, Jody & Brock, Mandy to 916 Properties LLC, 1637 W Mulberry St., $180,000.
Paul, Katherine to Mccarron, C Maye, 6727 Orchard St., $180,000.
Pearce, Richard E Estate to Luedtke, Scott, 3410 N 66th St., $185,000.
Peters, Tessa J to Nootz, Erika, 706 S 32nd St., $230,000.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Loeschen, Daniel & Casey, 9034 Kinzie St., $399,555.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Mary K Spitsnogle Revocable Trust, 6118 S 87th St., $361,842.
Quick, Derek to Gilliland Properties LLC, 1240 N 55th St., $130,000.
Randecker, Holden & Andrea to Nguyen, Aaron T & Le Minh T, 7014 Kentwell Ln, $330,000.
Raymer, Bruce to The Sierra Group LLC, 128 N 13th St. (Unit #806), $223,000.
Realty Works Development LLC to Koffree, Paul D, 2614 W B St., $285,000.
Rehab Junkies LLC to 412 Homes LLC, 6928 Ballard Ave, $110,000.
Rejda, George E Revocable Trust to Tritt, John R & Diane K, 8928 Sandhills Ct, $510,000.
Remington Homes LLC to Le, Hang & Uyen, 1015 Middleton Ave, $366,000.
Retzlaff, Anita M Trust to Nelson, James Ron, 5710 Shadow Pines Ct, $355,000.
Rhbrrei LLC to Bailey, Troy Warren & Jill Katherine, 7640 Colby St., $299,900.
Richland Homes LLC to Harvey, Anthony & Adria, 6115 N 15th St., $457,113.
Roecker, Stephen & Jennifer to Belik, Kevin, 1221 Campfire Cir, $374,000.
Rohe, David W & Lacey J to Duzik, David & Pamela, 519 Education Dr. (Malcolm), $355,000.
Rosno, Stephen J & Tricia L to Belling, Anthony M & Alexandria M, 4732 Kirkwood Dr., $435,000.
Say, Ta Blu & Gaw, Bway Mu & Gay, Mue Naw to Say, Ta Blu & Gaw, Bway Mu, 1956 SW 33rd St., $100,734.
Schildt-Janssen Family Trust to Stellar Investments LLC, 1434 Nemaha St., $83,500.
Schmitz, Douglas J & Emily P to Hudson Properties LLC, 1625 Granada Ln, $152,000.
Schneider, Amanda R to Keller, Paul & Deena & Kody, 3527 Everett St., $260,000.
Schwisow, Eldonna Revocable Trust to Oncenter Contruction Inc, 6911 N 50th Pl, $100,000.
Schwisow, Eldonna Revocable Trust to Oncenter Contruction Inc, 6921 N 50th Pl, $100,000.
Schwisow, Roger H Revocable Trust to Oncenter Contruction Inc, 6911 N 50th Pl, $100,000.
Schwisow, Roger H Revocable Trust to Oncenter Contruction Inc, 6921 N 50th Pl, $100,000.
Scott A & Donna L Jensen LLC to Mattirzah Properties LLC, 1416 N 67th St., $95,000.
Sharrer, Jacob M to Berg, Marguerite & Albert, 521 Driftwood Dr., $275,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Fobie, Yeima & Charles, 2913 Kings Corner Dr., $379,999.
Soethout, John to Bailey, Alyssa C, 5225 Goldenrod Cir, $239,000.
Somerhiser, Heather & Bret to Haggerty, Ryan & Nakashima-pedroza, Julie, 2824 Q St., $160,000.
Starostka-Lewis LLC to Oakview Builders Inc, 7110 NW 14th St., $77,900.
Starostka-Lewis LLC to Viktor Derun Contruction Inc, 7100 NW 14th St., $80,400.
Starostka-Lewis LLC to Oakview Builders Inc, 7030 NW 14th St., $80,400.
Starostka-Lewis LLC to Viktor Derun Construction Inc, 7020 NW 14th St., $80,400.
Starostka-lewis LLC to Oakview Builders Inc, 1320 W Big Sky Rd., $81,400.
Stockwell, Sheree C to Schneider, Amanda, 4000 S 56th St. (Unit #392c), $144,900.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Jones, Sharon, 2825 Regent Pl, $404,533.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Farmer, Mark A & Margarita E, 7720 Vera Dr., $468,500.