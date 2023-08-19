Seite, Tyler & Topolski, Troy to Stohlman, Timothy S & Marshall, Daniel W, 6635 Burlington Ave, $247,000.
Shewail, Rasha & Khourshid, Maged to Karloff, Samantha & Matthew, 7320 Fuji Ln, $492,500.
Shoemaker, Kristi L Revocable Trust to Barrett, Travis, 342 W Lakeshore Dr., $410,000.
Shoemaker, Michael E Revocable Trust to Barrett, Travis, 342 W Lakeshore Dr., $410,000.
Shoosh LLC to 858 LLC, 4603 Cleveland Ave, $175,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Avery, Eric J, 332 Deep Water Dr., $379,999.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Frasier, Inda S, 9837 Keystone Dr., $317,999.
Smith, Chase S & Heather L to Haber, Derek, 6927 Fairfax Ave, $175,000.
Smith, Pauline T Estate to Hilzer, Debra M, 2764 S 33rd St., $220,000.
Southview Inc to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 10101 S 78th St., $96,000.
SW Folsom Development LLC to Don Johnson Homes Ii Inc, 715 W Avondale Ct, $92,900.
Spitsnogle, Mary K Revocable Trust to Wilken, Mia R & Drennon, Aaron, 7309 Englewood Dr., $275,000.
Ssi Investments LLC to Ascension Life Program LLC, 1840 N 48th St., $292,500.
Starostka-Lewis LLC to Troy Bugbee Homes LLC, 849 Dartford Ln, $89,900.
Steele, Susana to 537 Bridger Rd. LLC, 537 Bridger Rd., $215,000.
Stickney, Debra Ann to Stickney, Jamie J & Desiree D, 14240 Guildford St. (Waverly), $254,000.
Storonskij, Peter to Bloom, Jeff & Julie & Joseph, 826 S 8th St., $55,000.
Sumargo, Franklin to Droom Properties LLC, 8941 Broken Spoke Dr., $245,000.
Tauer, Jason D to Mathew & Mary Zersen Living Trust, 2237 S 47th St., $320,000.
Teo-Gooding, Sharon M to Anderson, Crystal, 6945 Tanglewood Pl, $374,000.
Thorngate, Phillip B & Kathryn M to Gibbds, Gary M & Kimberly S, 860 Hackberry St. (Bennet), $375,000.
Thornton, Kimberly to Atkinson, David Sr & Melisa, 8327 S 63rd St., $332,000.
Tony's Crew Inc to Poggenpohl, Robert, 320 C St., $40,000.
Tritt, John R & Diane K to Doggett, Jarred Dale & Lauren Mota, 5930 Cross Creek Rd., $500,000.
Vecchio, Alex Joseph & Herzog, Jessica Leigh to Ubben, Jared & Fabiana, 2930 Prairie Rd., $310,000.
Velasquez, Joseph R & Nancy A to Zubaidi, Shaymaa Sahib Rasheed Al & Saeed, Basher Ali, 3336 Gregory St., $299,500.
Vermaas & Sons LLC to Barnes, Richard & Penny, 2420 Sievers Pl (Roca), $549,900.
Volkman, Brenden & Haley to Rann, Paul F, 8015 Mandalay Dr., $340,000.