Real estate records, 7/31

Haden, Richard & Ruggia-haden, Sally W to Ruggia, Sally Walker, 3910 X St., $NaN.
Hakari, John & Kayla to Sachwitz, Daryl A & Brittany, 5131 Woodland Ave, $290,000.
Hall, Christopher M & Patricia I to Nei Global Relocation Company, 7354 Swiss Alps Ave, $449,000.
Halla Family Revocable Trust to Trapp, John & Stacy, 9820 Thornwood Cir, $1,125,000.
Hamburger, Clare & Kitten, Zach to Rasmussen, Howard & Linda, 6025 Pioneers Blvd, $300,000.
Hammock, Clinton to Oregon Property Exchange LLC, 4145 Randolph St., $220,000.
Handley, David & Anna to Dubas, Ronald & Jenna, 13100 N 141st St. (Waverly), $630,000.
Hansmeyer Investments LLC to Horn, Nicole, 3033 NW 52nd St., $187,250.
Harding, Sara Lynn to Webster, Brigham & Lily, 3220 Yuma Ln, $401,000.
Harlow, Marcus A & Makayla R to Fisher, Evan M & Jenny L, 3310 N 92nd St., $570,000.
Harmon, Tanner J & Kathryn R to Shannon, Steven F & Priscilla A Family Trust, 11737 Seabiscuit Ln (Walton), $1,850,000.
Harpster, Gwendolyn D to Amend, Kelly & Jenny, 3201 S 52nd St., $325,000.
Harris, Deanna B Estate to Blaise, Ronald & Rose, 391 S 48th St., $215,000.
Harris, Natalia R & Mausbach, Chris J to Midwest Home Designs LLC, 5740 S 30th St., $277,500.
Hastings, Donald K & Julie K to Teamwork Construction LLC, 6138 Kearney Ave, $95,000.
Haupt, Brant D to Abrahim, Shaima & Khalaf, Nori, 5874 N 21st St., $192,000.
Haverkamp, Judy to Nguyen, Nga & Anh, 932 Manatt St., $160,000.
Hays, Eldine M Revocable Trust to Callari, Adrian & Annora, 701 S 56th St., $225,000.
Heald, Corbin & Elizabeth to Heald, Debra, 5400 L St., $269,500.
Hecht, Sharon Estate to Wda Holdings LLC, 8657 Ridge Hollow Dr., $240,000.
Hendricks Investments LLC to Flatrock Group LLC, 1020 S Coddington Ave (Unit #1), $1,680,000.
Henke, Joann K to Hiebner Properties LLC, 5415 Meredeth St., $86,666.
Heritage Lakes LLC to Osborn Homes LLC, 1222 S 95th St., $190,000.
Heritage Lakes LLC to Pospisil, John & Galusha, Bonnie, 7215 NW 10th St., $73,959.
Hermes, Liesbeth Estate to Stewart, Diane M, 2011 Indigo Ct, $285,000.
Hernandez, Ashley R Gilmore to Gilmore, Denise J Trustee, 8108 S 58th St., $190,000.
Hershman, Kevin C to Hosek, Richard & Sandra, 6336 Colfax Ave, $138,000.
Hester, Philip C & Jane M & Stephanie J to Monson, Erik & Bridget & Luke, 8966 Buckshot Rd., $232,500.
Hesterberg, Edward Jr & Connie to Duffy, Grant E & Miao, 7530 Sonatta Ct, $450,000.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 6335 Ambrosia Dr., $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 6330 Ambrosia Dr., $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 6340 Ambrosia Dr., $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 1111 Pennsylvania Ave, $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 1121 Pennsylvania Ave, $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 1131 Pennsylvania Ave, $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, address unspecified, $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 6344 Mira Ln, $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 1314 Pennsylvania Ave, $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 6410 N 13th Ct, $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 6420 N 13th Ct, $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 6430 N 13th Ct, $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 6440 N 13th Ct, $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 6450 N 13th Ct, $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 6441 N 13th Ct, $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 6431 N 13th Ct, $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 6421 N 13th Ct, $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 1250 Pennsylvania Ave, $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 1242 Pennsylvania Ave, $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 1236 Pennsylvania Ave, $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 1230 Pennsylvania Ave, $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 1224 Pennsylvania Ave, $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 6420 N 12th Ct, $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 6430 N 12th Ct, $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 6440 N 12th Ct, $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 6450 N 12th Ct, $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 6445 N 12th Ct, $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 6433 N 12th Ct, $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 6421 N 12th Ct, $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 6411 N 12th Ct, $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 1140 Pennsylvania Ave, $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 1130 Pennsylvania Ave, $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 1120 Pennsylvania Ave, $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave, $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 1100 Pennsylvania Ave, $370,800.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, 6410 N 11th St., $370,800.
Hiatt Construction & Remodeling LLC Dba Trademark Builders to Davis, Brandon & Nelson, Jennifer, 2524 Milrose Branch Rd., $122,500.
Higgins, David J to Warner, Rodney & Lana, 9473 Southern Sky Cir, $386,000.
Highridge Builders LLC to Searcey, Jeffrey C & Deborah L, 930 N 106th St., $517,758.
Hilgenkamp, Stanley R Estate to Morton, Bryan J & Misty J, 7510 S 36th St., $371,000.
Hoefs, Jeremy & Maranda to Lackas, Jamie, 5111 Topaz Ct, $265,000.
Holcomb, C Lynn Revocable Trust to Koepke, Sharon A Family Trust, 2427 Winding Way, $225,000.
Homemade Holdings LLC to Hula, Travis M, 1731 SW 22nd St., $209,900.