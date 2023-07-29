M & R Properties LLC to Marsh, Kipper & Witzenburg, Emily, 1940 Pawnee St., $440,000.
Machicado, John Joseph & Stauffer, Sydney Rae to Sutton, Chris, 2926 U St., $150,000.
Manion Construction Inc to Canon, Robert & Bestor, Linda, 10231 Ina St. (Roca), $520,872.
Mason, Roberta R Estate to Stark, Susana Beatriz & Perez, Ana, 3001 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #359), $95,000.
McCormick, Frederick L Revocable Trust to Splittgerber, Laura, 3917 Sumner St., $107,000.
Meisinger, Donna R Estate to Bowman, Keith, 7436 Holdrege St., $177,000.
Milana, Anthony & Michelle to Stanley, Taylor J, 5243 Walker Ave, $180,000.
Miller, Daniel & Johanna to Boyce, Andrew Michael, 413 S 29th St., $250,000.
Millo, Shelly K & Michael Carmelo to Anderson, Steven L & Carol A, 3709 S 58th St., $425,000.
Mills, Morgan to Wiebold, Alex & Carrie, 2625 Kessler Blvd, $275,275.
Munderloh, Dwight & Kristine to Brase, Randy & Bernadette, 300 W Mill Rd. (Raymond), $822,500.
Ncd-1 Inc to Nohr, Greg & Kristina, 5942 S 93rd St., $384,900.
Nest Equity LLC to Orange Frog Investments LLC, 1931 N 31st St., $110,000.
Nguyen, Hien Thi Thai & Ngoc Thi Kim to Aleeso, Hammood & Khider, Khaton M, 1011 W Burt Dr., $285,000.
Nix & Company Investments LLC to Andrewson, Jessica, 5604 Dogwood Dr., $350,000.
Olds, Catie A to Starzec, Alfred J & Joni S, 401 NW 15th St., $195,000.
Olstad, Jade to Macauley, Joseph & Serena, 3824 Cabo Dr., $299,900.
Oxley, Gloria to Leeper, Ryan & Rachael, 1520 N 80th St., $420,000.
Palausky, Kenneth Michael to Anderson, Keagan J, 1530 Valley View Dr., $260,000.
Pauley, Ned to Khoudeida, Laila, 700 Lester Dr., $233,000.
Pavel, Luke Joseph to Meader, Krisha L, 2507 Nottingham Ct, $171,500.
Pelican Roost Properties LLC to Van Noy Investment Properties LLC, 2301 A St., $1,460,000.
Pinkman, Hayden Richard to Everett, Mitchell, 331 W Rio Rd., $193,500.
Pokorny, Michael J Revocable Trust to Weston Painting LLC, 2764 S St., $200,000.
R C Krueger Development Company to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 9414 Dalton Dr., $96,950.
R C Krueger Development Company to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 7640 Ponce Dr., $93,950.
Randall Family Revocable Trust to Miller, Daniel P & Johanna K, 13301 Rokeby Rd. (Bennet), $480,000.
Rinne, Matthew L & Frey, Carrie Jm to Post, Tracy W & Starla K, 825 E Avon Ln, $275,000.
RLM Enterprises LLC to Blue Edge Builders Inc, 175 Kristi Ln (Hickman), $98,500.
RLM Enterprises LLC to Blue Edge Builders Inc, 345 Kristi Ln (Hickman), $98,500.
Roberts, Jordan to Gubbels, Grant & Kanel, Grace, 3760 B St., $246,000.
Robison, Jacob C & Darcy Kealy to Huseman, Matthew & Elizabeth & Stevens, Julie Marie, 8031 Cooper Ave, $360,000.
Rybak, Victor A Dba Simply Home Builders to Weber, Tiffany Ann, 5809 SW Sierra Madre Dr., $524,000.
Saylor, Edd Jr to Nest Equity LLC, 1931 N 31st St., $79,000.
Schreiner, Mark E Revocable Trust to Grubbs, Gregory Noel, 811 Mulder Dr., $200,000.
Silverthorne LLC to Irvin, Molly K & Carrie C, 100 N 12th St. (Unit #703), $260,000.
Sjulin, Carl J & Renee S to Bennett, Temple & Rodney, 6420 Winding Ridge Cir, $1,600,000.
Skiles, Travis & Kristin A to Nguyen, Xuau & Nhung, Phan, 2031 Philadelphia Dr., $360,000.
Spring Valley Homes Incorporated to Shockley, Jonathon & Jennifer, 1046 N 107th St., $502,000.
Stanton, Melinda to Bearden, Janelle & James, 8120 Patrick Ave, $465,000.
Thestral Trust to Black, Zachary R, 5201 Happy Hollow Ln, $398,000.
Tomlinson Advertising Inc to IAFF Local 644, 5734 Seward Ave, $348,400.
Tytarenko, Olha & Shestak, Orest to 4hlg LLC, 3620 S 83rd St., $315,000.
Van Noy Investment Properties LLC to Van Noy Investment Properties LLC & Nguyen, Tien & Mimosa Investments LLC, 2301 A St., $863,900.
Venture Management LLC to Tweedy, Troy & Kristina, 9606 Toma Rd., $520,000.
Vissat, Victoria to Gubbels, Grant & Kanel, Grace, 3760 B St., $246,000.
Vogel, Madeline & Trevor to Dougherty, Julie A, 5200 Sherman St., $242,501.
Wegner, Elliott & Noelle to Miller, Sonia M & Andrew J, 825 N 45th St., $246,000.
Werner, Ryan & Karen to Ely, John C, 2127 Lake St., $323,900.
Willis, Sara Allison to Martin-baur, Anne & Bauer, Robert, 2415 Northline Ct, $260,000.
Wilson, Alyssa to Barnell Investments LLC, 2901 A St. (Unit #217), $135,000.
Wyatt, Tucker to Shue, Karl & Naomi, 3042 N 48th St., $190,000.
Actually LLC to Hernandez, Walter & Castro, Reyna, 4930 S 66th St., $335,000.
Adams, Stacy & Sandra to Phillips, Justin & Tanya, 10500 Gage Rd. (Firth), $625,000.
Akab Properties LLC to Obermiller, Mckayla R, 4237 L St., $155,000.
Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to Herrera, Norma L, 3017 Apple St., $180,000.
Anthony Jane Holdings LLC to Arp, Makinna & Kenneth, 3100 Dudley St., $179,000.
Arington, Joyce E to Vocasek, Stefanie & Procacina, Anthony, 2040 SW 21st St., $219,300.
Aspen Builders Inc to Remington Homes LLC, 11700 N 146th St. (Waverly), $68,500.
Azzam, Sajid Alihadi & Alhatab, Nada Hadi Mohammed Ali to Qaro, Saher, 1725 Culbera St., $350,000.
B & D Auto Sales Inc to Mk Bohling Properties LLC, 4010 N 48th St., $1,500,000.
Badje, Wendy S to Hanna, Vicky Lynn, 4626 Prescott Ave, $240,000.
Baker, Dylan & Grace to Frohn, Scott R, 1835 Pawnee St., $340,000.
Bartlett, Victor William III & Amy M to Martens, Benji C, 1200 Carlos Dr., $267,500.
Bauer, Lois Grace to Klimek, Jared A & Navarrete, Danielle N, 1920 Harwood St., $251,000.
Beddes, James Colt to Hall-Jacobson, Linda, 8112 S Hazelwood Dr., $343,000.
Bogle, Terry S to Hae, May & Kaw, 4645 S 45th St., $289,000.
Bonnett, Jordan & Minchow, Kelsey to Wolfe, Michael & Diann, 2792 F St., $165,000.
Bostock, Ashley N & Mark W to Haschke, James & Mary, 13301 NW 84th St. (Raymond), $899,000.
Brian Erickson Construction Inc to Wood, Brian, 2500 Milrose Branch Rd., $993,130.
Brockman, Courtney Taylor to Calfee, Deborah A, 3812 Cabo Dr., $360,000.
Buhr Construction Inc to Mays, Richard & Betty, 9480 Bailie Ct (Waverly), $380,250.
Buhr, Donald J to Jurgena, Timothy A & Kyla K, 8140 Vine St., $150,000.
Bullock, Leatrice J to G & R Investment Group LLC, 1801 S Cotner Blvd, $92,500.
Calhoun, Charles D & Allison Ryan to Hawthorne, Jonathan G & Brooke A, 7360 S 64th Cir, $958,750.
Cao, Han Danh to Bell, Tracy L, 1235 N 25th St., $125,000.
Cf2pl3 LLC to Scott, Beverly, 6745 Aylesworth Ave, $212,000.
Cf2pl3 LLC to Brockman, Courtney & Thorson, Alexander W, 2512 Marilynn Ave, $367,000.
Cheney, Craig A & Ruth to Fawl, Jodie, 9401 White Hall Ln, $441,000.
Christensen, Brandon & Elizabeth to Lueckenhoff, Cole David, 5620 S 68th St. Ct, $370,000.
Clark, Carolyn L to Rawlinson, Rose Marie, 2425 Folkways Blvd (Unit #308), $148,200.
Cleaver-Brooks Company Inc, The to Nm Cvrb Lp, 6940 Cornhusker Hwy, $15,921,117.
Comstock, Kendall to Pacha, Noel C, 4329 Locust St., $273,200.
Conaway, Mathew & Erin Rausch to Nyicho, Godlove & Wembe, Felicia, 8020 Sandalwood Dr., $295,000.
Cookus, Ramona L to Smith, Paul E & Patricia E & Paul E Ii, 5424 Canterbury Ln (Unit #5424), $157,000.
Cotton, Joshua Cymore & Aubrey Leann to Kulkarni, Amit & Ambika, 737 N 96th St., $450,000.
Coulter, Amber L Estate to Nest Equity LLC, 819 S 32nd St., $125,000.
Davis, Brandon & Nelson, Jennifer to Ironwood Properties LLC, 2524 Milrose Branch Rd., $122,500.
Davis, Dorothy B Revocable Trust to Spencer, David & Brenda, 4620 Bryan Cir, $285,000.
Day, Luke & Jacklyn to Steinhoff, Mitchell Edwin & Toni Lee, 1409 Hartley St., $251,500.
Dssrs LLC to Izaguirre, Jonathan, 5210 NW 7th St., $219,000.
Dunrite Homes Incorporated to Stine, Benjamin & Ashley, 525 S Front St. (Hallam), $322,444.
Elite Rentals LLC to Simpson, Angela, 5012 W Hillsboro Dr., $142,000.
Engelhardt, Sally to Carpick, Sue E & Cassandra, 701 N 60th St. (Unit #11), $165,000.
Flanagain, Jessica N to Clausen, Joshua M & Cindy V, 3028 Woodsdale Blvd, $650,000.
Foerster, Mary C to Nickerson, Philip A & Susan M, 2046 S Knights Ln, $267,500.
Franssen, James E Jr & Mary K to Banegas, Joseph P & Audrey D, 3226 Van Dorn St., $345,370.
Fulton, Krystle J to Ren, Xiaojuan & Sun, Shuo, 1828 Chloe Ln, $349,000.
Garr LLC to Rindt, David & Kelly, 10231 S 77th St., $468,000.
Gatlin Construction Specialties LLC to Stanton, Melinda, 8819 Appaloosa Ln, $508,164.
Gilman, Brian J & Sally S to Russell, Karla K & Kramer, William B, 7348 S 30th St., $399,500.
Graybeal, Joan & Daniel W to Meier, Max, 3525 Briarwood Ave, $210,000.
Hall, James L Jr & Jessica M to Lennemann, Kyle, 4310 W Leighton Ave, $284,000.
Halvorson, Curtis to Ortiz, Vanessa, 5018 Aylesworth Ave, $215,000.
Hanna, Vicky Lynn to Theer, Lonnie, 3001 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #471), $180,000.
Harbor, Mary to Van Leeuwen, Blaine & Jamie, 1000 W Burt Dr., $283,000.
Hasan, Kawwal K & Shammo, Kamla S to Compton, Everett L, 637 C St., $170,000.
Haskell, Gail A to Hudson Properties LLC, 710 A St., $158,000.
Hawthorne, Jonathan G & Brooke A to Steinacher, Derek M & Emma B, 8111 S 57th St., $410,000.
Hellerich, Marie L Living Trust to Earnest, Sandra J, 7630 S 37th St., $312,750.
Herman, Blessing to Baustert, James R & Theresa A, 17300 Yankee Hill Rd. (Bennet), $806,600.
Home Heroes LLC, The to Sherrill, Amanda, 4000 S 56th St. (Unit #256c), $110,000.
Hornung Properties LLC to Vivid Property Company LLC, 5940 Colfax Ave, $810,000.
Hosler, Robert L & Jamie D & Daniel J to Ruhnke, Roben G & Kimberly A, 5831 Otoe St., $220,000.
Howell, Nicholas & Jessica to Crowley, Scott T & Linda M, 7201 Yankee Woods Dr., $449,900.
Ironwood Properties LLC to Gokie, Terrance L & Jane E, 9121 Turkey Creek Rd., $135,000.
J & A Homes LLC to Patent, Jonathan & Cristin, 9639 Topher Blvd, $710,000.
Jackson, Sandra L to Z5 Ascent Holdings LLC, 925 Peach St., $231,000.
Jisa, Eugene A Jr Estate to Teck Properties LLC, 4109 Holly Rd., $186,500.
Johnson, Melissa & Ryan to Topolski, Joshua M & Ashleigh J, 6240 S 80th St., $424,500.
Kdb Properties LLC to Rannells, Daniel & Kathryn, 2528 W B St., $285,000.
Kehaem LLC to Lern Enterprises LLC, 4620 Eden Cir, $342,500.
King, Jeffrey A & Lee A to Tonkinson, Chad N & Whitney Lynn, 9333 Leighton Ave, $359,900.
Klein, Douglas D & Patton-Klein, Vicki C to Zoz, Eric, 7320 S 34th Ct, $385,500.
Kliewer, Kendall to Thiessen, Jeremy M, 1505 A St., $229,500.
Kline, Chad & Cary to Pride Homes Inc, 5915 Trinitate Pkwy, $250,000.
Klinkebiel, David L to Naik, Dhaval, 2440 A St. (Unit #2440), $125,000.
Knight Rebels LLC to Full Cir. Holdings LLC, 1700 B St., $275,000.
Kreifels, Douglas J & Michelle to Nordman, James & Weitzel-Nordman, Tami, 5200 Happy Hollow Ln, $469,900.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Netz, Nicolette, 9426 Merryvale Dr., $369,000.
Krueger Holding Company LLC to Willet Realty LLC, 8201 Cornelius Ave, $496,800.
Krupicka, Lacey J to Mbip LLC, 3026 NW 49th St., $165,000.
Kunz, Ben J & Jessica to Logan, William & Veronica, 2925 Arlington Ave, $235,500.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 5811 SW 8th St., $72,000.
Legrande, Carol to Gordon, Hof, 3242 S 39 St., $245,000.
Lewis, Travis K & Hillary A to Hudson Properties LLC, 1903 N Cotner Blvd, $200,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Casey’s Retail Company, address unspecified, $1,155,211.
Louis Carl Estates LLC to Dunrite Homes Incorporated, 535 S Front St. (Hallam), $44,000.
Manion Construction Inc to Patel, Dipikaben, 7621 Isidore Dr., $451,823.
Marfisi, Stacey & John to Pelster, Dene & Melissa, 701 Eldon Dr., $310,225.
Mars, Stephanie to Hergenrader, James Ii, 411 Nelson St., $150,000.
McConnell, Alicia to Carison, Janet E, 3515 Neerpark Dr., $239,000.
McCullough, James G & Linda L to Vallabhbhai, Michelle C & Suman, 5924 Billings Dr., $319,000.
McHomesolutions LLC to Simpson, Angela, 5012 W Hillsboro Dr., $143,000.
Metzger, Kim A & Joanne M to Borton, Jeremy, 3701 N 11th St., $210,000.
Miller, Charles Cameron & Michelle to Lange, David A & Rise R, 5433 Troon Dr., $562,500.
Mohr, Roy D & Roberta K to Meyer, Judi & Bailey, Carl Sr, 2840 N 73rd St., $269,000.
Moore, Kenton M & Krause, Megan E to Gruber, Platte M & Andrea L, 6910 NW 4th St., $420,000.
Murphy, Michael G to Rehab Junkies LLC, 6928 Ballard Ave, $78,500.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Wilkinson, Julia M, 1821 SW 28 St., $360,000.
Nix & Company Investments LLC to Hasan, Kawwal K, 1924 N 28th St., $102,500.
Nmp Rentals LLC to Guerino, Elizabeth, 2419 S 37th St., $220,000.
Noel, William M & Leia A to Garcia, Catherine, 644 N 32nd St., $240,000.
Nuhaven Builders LLC to Roberts, Cody Allen & Kallie Speiser, 9657 Toma Rd., $573,000.
Pappas, Amy J to Kuenstle, Joseph, 907 S 40th St., $198,000.
Patel, Dipika S to Romero, Karen, 8100 Northern Lights Dr., $265,000.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Borer, Casey & Jessie, 3750 SW 81st St., $559,651.
Prairie Innovative Exchanges LLC to Roberts Rentals LLC, 1224 S 21st St., $175,000.
Price, Jeffrey & Niehaus, Elizabeth to Loseke, Andrew & Skylar, 9351 Eagleton Ln, $371,000.
Price, Morgan J to Vasey, Brian, 2537 N 67th St., $205,000.
Ramaekers Properties & Repairs LLC to Steele, Paden T, 724 W Washington St., $210,000.
Reisher, Thomas W & Peggy A to Joel D & Amy M Streckfuss Joint Revocable Trust, 2424 Ridge Point Cir, $785,000.
Remington Homes LLC to Edwards, Benjamin J & Elizabeth, 501 Eloise Ave, $460,678.
Reo Asset Management LLC to Duong, Toan T & Hoang, Dung T, 1840 N 81st St., $385,000.
Reynolds, Derek & Sonya to Pearson, Kelly & Jared, 16800 Leisure Pl (Hickman), $525,000.
Rhbrrei LLC to Graham, Jack & Graham-moore, Sheila, 6340 Francis St., $271,500.
Russell, Kirk T & Cheryl to Ray, Dennis & Diane, 4949 Union Hill Rd., $582,000.
Rybak Homes Inc to Lohmeier, Christopher & Andrea, 1048 Julesburg Dr., $515,000.
Sampson Residential Properties LLC to Grantham, Charles L, 4130 Redbud Ln, $675,252.
Schmitz, Dennis R & Janice M to Hawke, Melissa & Dj, 4906 Tipperary Trl, $265,000.
Sheely, Michael E & Lindsay K to Didrickson, Michael E & Merissa L, 9642 Toma Rd., $595,000.
Slama, Remington & Alyssa to Ruzanova, Ksenlya E & Natalia, 7240 N 50th St., $463,500.
S St. Commercial LLC to 1033 Brandeis LLC, 333 S 11th St., $1,000,000.
Spring Valley Homes Incorporated to Takk Properties LLC, 3316 N 93 St., $464,950.
St. Monica’s Home to Integrated Behavioral Health Services LLC, 6420 Colby St., $200,000.
Standley, Jodi L to Blue Pine Properties LLC, 7142 Lexington Ave, $192,000.
Stark, James E & Virginia B to Gilman, Brian J & Sally S, 3518 Cape Charles Rd. E, $369,500.
Steinacher, Derek M & Emma B to Titchener, Kimberly, 7957 S 17th St., $300,000.
Stentz, Terry T & Rosar, Lisa to Poskochil, Dustin & Cadena, Amanda, 3425 S 30th St., $340,000.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Workman, M Christine, 7600 Aero Dr., $370,200.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Mccullough, James G & Linda L, 7604 Aero Dr., $387,432.
Taylor, Nancy A to Diesel Properties LLC, 4032 Worthington Ave, $130,000.
Titchener, Kimberly to Cui, Juan & Pierobon, Massimiliano, 8323 Flintlock St., $285,000.
Vanmeveren, Brandon to Chodoronek, Michael & O’brien, Colleen, 7524 Brummond Dr., $390,400.
Vantassell, Larry W & Debra R to Perkins, David E & Burns, Mary K, 2709 N 82nd Pl, $450,000.
Verceles, Marissa & Carr, Carl W & Verceles Carr, Wesley C & Megan C to Aistrope, Sydney, 1701 S 16th St., $199,500.
Village Meadows LLC to 1640 LLC, address unspecified, $18,900.
Vodicka, Dahlia to Seip, Haley M, 3200 N 53rd St., $160,000.
Voyles, Phillip R to Rawlinson, Rose Marie, 2425 Folkways Blvd (Unit #308), $148,200.
Vuchetich, David & Christine to Lowe, Joshua M & Sarah E, 7901 Brookfield Dr., $424,995.
Vwth8 LLC to Lahaina Sky LLC, 5067 W Amarillo Dr., $309,900.
Vwth8 LLC to Ling, Xiaoxuan, 5082 W Amarillo Dr., $299,900.
Weyeneth, Michael & Sue to Terry, Kalston & Nicole, 1519 F St., $310,000.
Wiedenbeck, Richard A to Fielder, Nick F & Weitl-harms, Sherri K, 5621 Grace Ln (Waverly), $565,000.
Wymore, Edith E & Walcoff, Kimberly A to Schmidt, Michael, 5831 Enterprise Dr. (Unit #203), $148,500.
Zelei, Cameron Alexander to Ems, Braeden, 444 W Todd Cir, $192,500.
Zelnio, David & Tonya to Schroeder, Laura, 1847 Atlas Ave, $235,000.