1640 LLC to Misechko, Rostyslay & Kateryna, 1007 Middleton Ave, $70,000.

Al-Ghareeb, Haider K & Ateyea, Zeanb to Wissmann, Stephen, 1841 NW 47th St., $275,000.

Alekss Transport Inc Aka Aekss Transport Inc to Poe, Nor & Moo, Eh La, 5817 SW Sierra Madre Dr., $475,000.

Andy Schock Inc to Bazis, Steven M Pamela L, 800 S 35th St., $376,000.

Austin, Gregory Jr & Kelley to Doan, Tu & Nguyen, Tien, 9302 Del Rio Dr., $550,000.

Avila, Vanessa Humaran to Diesel Properties LLC, 5624 Bodie Cir, $190,000.

Beat, Sydney & Skeels, Rachel to Donovan, Taylor & Alex, 702 Allen St. (Firth), $205,000.

Beckard, Gary Lynn to ALC Investments LLC, 5120 L St., $107,000.

Bell, Doris J Revocable Trust to Koopmann, Kevin D & Ann F, 5432 Cloudburst Ln, $240,000.

Benara Revocable Trust to Salem, Janet Christine & Sawyer, Kenneth M, 3435 W Pershing Rd., $456,033.

Bennett, Stanley C Revocable Trust to Scherer, Larry J & Deborah A, 2200 Heritage Pines Ct, $370,000.

Berkebile, Gabriel & Alexandra to Rendon-mejia, Roberto & Salgado-Carrasco, Alicia, 2907 NW 9th St., $250,000.

Black, Janice L Trust to Wahlstrom, Gary A & Alane L, 5731 Shadow Ln, $350,500.

Blair, Scott K to Pinon, Eduardo Yanez & Hernandez, Ma De Los Angeles Macedo, 3725 N 60th St., $155,000.

Boon, Patricia L Trust to Johnson, Melissa A, 7410 S 95th Ct, $872,500.

Boon, Samuel E Trust to Johnson, Melissa A, 7410 S 95th Ct, $872,500.

Bowen, Curt & Amy to Arnold, Daniel & Sarah, 7100 S 97th St., $799,000.

Boyle, Steven M to Schuster, Destinee, 1401 N 24th St., $186,750.

Brakenhoff, David D & Kelly D to Nguyen, Tuong & Truong, Thuy, 5108 Valley Forge Rd., $345,000.

Brown, Thomas H to Luttich, Mark D & Nola Houdek, 7700 Phares Dr., $385,000.

Buhr Homes Inc to Gran, Warren & Linda, 9421 Elm Creek Rd., $659,725.

Bui, Hai & Tran, Trang T to Brooks, Clinton, 6222 Holdrege St., $250,000.

C & L Property LLC to Sanchez, Alexis Mejia & Velazquez, Valeria Peralta, 337 N 32nd St., $170,000.

Chancellor, Nicole to Agnew, Cody & Erin, 5430 Stonecliffe Dr., $289,900.

Chinwadzimba, Tariro P to McCleery, Jess & Kalie, 4711 S 43rd St., $270,000.

Christensen, Chad R & Felicia N to Dunn, Austin & Reeb, Jaina, 1712 Rancho Rd., $210,000.

Christensen, Dean R & Sylvia A to Dunn, Austin & Reeb, Jaina, 1712 Rancho Rd., $210,000.

Cocklin, Carrie to Mallory, Lori, 610 Sycamore Dr., $310,000.

Delacastro, Jon Paul to Robert J & Elizabeth A Spiller Family Living Trust, 2828 Stratford Ave, $626,000.

Dempsey, Michael J & Christine A to Degarmo, Jeffrey & Victoria, 7800 Casey Ln, $425,000.

Dodge, Jeff Estate to Bernadt, Stella, 4631 Antelope Creek Rd., $202,000.

Dominion S LLC to Troy Bugbee Homes LLC, 542 N 107th St., $89,900.

Duff, Kevin & Angela to New Era Real Estate LLC, 2951 N 56th St., $141,000.

Eastin, Patricia A Revocable Trust to Lee, Janice, 1500 W Manor Dr., $425,000.

Eckloff, Ronald L to JB Arts Management LLC, 6201 S 58th St., $285,000.

Erickson Homes LLC to Ojeda, Eric J & Bridgett M, 8551 Birkett Dr., $997,932.

Ernst, Scott D & Nichole L to Koch, Brad & Skoda, April, 100 N 12th St. (Unit #404), $389,000.

Esquivel, Megan & Jaime to Gentert, Thomas, 1024 Butler Ave, $260,000.

Fiddelke, Debbie S to Mischnick, Duane R & Sarah Petersen, 3028 Georgian Ct, $685,000.

Fitzgerald, Jeanie M Trust to Katta, Natraj & Town, Katelynn Patrica, 3606 Culpepper Ct, $907,000.

Gordon, Marleen L to Stanley, Kenneth G.t. III & Banwell, Maren K, 5634 L St., $129,000.

Gralheer, Brian J & Kate E to Brown, Zachary D, 6811 NW Tempest Dr., $385,000.

Habitat For Humanity Of Lincoln to Rivera, Mayra N, 7109 Morton St., $186,000.

Hansen, Helen A to Wright, Teresa L, 5721 Shadow Pines Ct, $350,000.

Harford, Richard J to Bice, Conner R, 1409 Pawnee St., $217,500.

Harnisch, Hans R & Melissa J to Berkebile, Gabriel J & Alexandra P, 2610 Devonshire Dr., $334,900.

Heinrichs, Debra Jo Revocable Trust to Wilson, Alyssa, 2904 Londonshire Ct, $201,000.

Heller, Lauryn to Ramirez, Miguel A Martinez & Vega, Araceli Renteria, 663 W B St., $153,000.

Henning, Alexander J to Bogle, Sierra C, 4120 D St., $196,701.

Heusman, Klay J to Eisenbraun, Andrew J, 5701 Dogwood Dr., $315,000.

Holt, Joshua James to Wagner, Nathan R & Lynnette M, 7025 W Agnew Rd. (Agnew), $269,500.

Howe, Marva to Hamad, Hadiya & Mhko, Barakat, 3425 Renegade Blvd, $455,000.

Husmann, Dann & Laure to Scheffler, Jeremy & Heather, 8029 Colby St., $380,500.

J & A Homes LLC to Le, Nhan Nikki & Hoang, Dinh Trong, 9505 Estela Ave, $545,000.

Johnson, Dennis & Dorothy to Buchmann, Larry G & Lori A, 8220 Haley Lynn Ln (Denton), $150,000.

Joshua’s Glen LLC to Regor LLC, 9103 Peregrine Rd., $1,986,000.

Joshua’s Glen LLC to Regor LLC, 9109 Peregrine Rd., $1,986,000.

Joshua’s Glen LLC to Regor LLC, 9115 Peregrine Rd., $1,986,000.

Joshua’s Glen LLC to Regor LLC, 9121 Peregrine Rd., $1,986,000.

Joshua’s Glen LLC to Regor LLC, 9127 Peregrine Rd., $1,986,000.

Joshua’s Glen LLC to Regor LLC, 9133 Peregrine Rd., $1,986,000.

Keenan, Robert & Theresa to Bartles, Darin & Jennifer, 1959 Sawyer St., $245,000.

Kieffe, Scott A to Pomeroy, Jennifer Denise, 5700 W Raymond Rd. (Raymond), $415,000.

Knight Rebels LLC to Tomasevicz, Curtis L, 321 Chestnut St. (Hickman), $952,000.

Knight, Andrew & Amanda to Chakeen, Ashley Arlene, 9420 Fairbanks Dr., $548,000.

Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Golovin, Alexey & Zheng, Chuanyao, 1831 Titan Pl (Hickman), $340,000.

Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Van Horn Family Building Co LLC, 2440 Production Dr. (Unit #12), $635,000.

Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Van Horn Family Building Co LLC, 2440 Production Dr. (Unit #11), $635,000.

Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Van Horn Family Building Co LLC, 2440 Production Dr. (Unit #10), $635,000.

Leading Edge Homes LLC to Ritz, Sawyer, 1028 Asher Ave (Hickman), $539,900.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Hernandez, Derek & Kelly, 1042 N 105 St., $469,955.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to King, Marissa & Koltakov, Oleksii, 10110 S 31 St. (Roca), $454,900.

Lewis, John Robert to Gonzalez, Sonny A & Ileana C, 5530 Briar Rosa Dr., $359,000.

Lionberger, Jack & Vienna to Goodroad, Marlyse & Thomas, 6007 S 25th St., $320,000.

Liska, Marcia A Estate to Forch, Steve, 3420 Neerpark Dr., $150,000.

Long, Mary G Estate to Gobber, Carolyn A, 3001 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #323), $95,000.

LPM Investment LLC to Ho, Tuyet T & Nguyen, Bao Ngoc, 5340 N 13th St., $170,000.

Lueking Land Inc to Ibarra, Damian Villa & Villa, Sara Arizola, 3340 N 67th St., $175,000.

Luton, David A to Reiser Homes LLC, 2950 N 42nd St., $140,000.

Luxe Lifestyle Innovations LLC to Reynolds, Rick & Patricia, 6033 SW Cortez St., $82,000.

Lyon Enterprises LLC to Waldrop, Donald R, 9629 Topher Blvd, $83,950.

Males, Daniel K to Heger, Blake & Kyleigh, 13840 Newgate Ct (Waverly), $290,000.

Mead, Marlinda Sue to Roscizewski, Mason, 1430 Ridgeway Rd., $344,900.

Mehmeti, Fahri & Botic, Fatima to Jacobsen, Caleb & Cierra, 504 N 24th St., $295,000.

Mehrens, Jane E Revocable Trust to Hasan, Abla I & Saleh, Hassan J, 530 N 22nd St., $220,000.

Mestic Investments LLC to McClure, Chris & Jessica, 2835 O’malley Dr., $387,000.

Metzger, Kim A & Joanne M to Ensz, Colby W & Whitley C, 4420 Lewis Ave, $226,000.

Miller, Jaci R to Hansen, Joshua D, 736 W Washington St., $231,250.

Miller, Joanie to Burnham, Alicia L, 5603 Barrington Park Dr., $263,900.

Mongeon, Ronald J & Nancy to The Salvation Army, 4700 Bel-ridge Dr., $319,000.

Moul, Maxine to Schmidt, Jeffrey & Brenda, 850 S 51st St., $600,000.

Myers, Dwain I to Tgaatg LLC, 2567 Kessler Blvd, $192,260.

Nandja, Nikabou to Wilksen, Spencer & Lindsey, 2550 Shaunte Ct, $360,000.

New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Santoyo-Lopez, Rafael & Hernandez, Maria De Jesus Santoyo, 1700 SW 28 St., $302,000.

Newsom, Carol R to Nelson, Nathan & Nelson-Click, Sheanna, 2420 SW 12th St., $290,500.

Nguyen, Phu to Ho, Tuyet T & Nguyen, Bao Ngoc, 5340 N 13th St., $170,000.

Nichelson, Charles D Family Trust to Nava, Jesus Armando Arcos & Lauby, Elizabeth Marie, 820 Charleston St., $93,000.

Northup, Jared & Jessica to Martinez, Omar Magana & Leticia, 2795 S 35th St., $240,000.

Oconnor, Michael & Ann to Kennett, Cade, 2531 Cheshire S, $245,000.

Old City Building Group LLC to Stewart, Alison C & Nathan D, 9541 Bailie Ct (Waverly), $345,000.

Ospovat, Conoley & Ayuko to Beiningen, Kea, 1973 Harwood St., $245,000.

Park, Andrew S to Shempel, Roman & Kateryna, 2204 Southwood Pl, $199,900.

Pierson, Patricia D to Buhman, Nicole, 6935 Naples Dr., $248,500.

Prairie Home Builders Inc to Kanagarajan, Ganesan & Ganesan, Anitha, 9021 Kinzie St., $385,270.

Prairie Home Builders Inc to Tucker, Patricia M, 3201 Morritt St. (Roca), $565,000.

Prairie Home Builders Inc to Hopkins, Sandi, 6100 S 87th St., $361,842.

Pratt, Diane to Nicholls, Sydney R & Maldaner, Corbin J, 5441 Pawnee St., $256,500.

Price, John & Rachel to Lundak, Eli & Kruse, Emalyn, 421 Mulder Dr., $295,000.

Prussa, Luke C to Burbach, Christian, 2421 Jamie Ln, $456,000.

Reiber, Tamara to Dennis, Sarah & Miller, Mauricio, 4145 Kipling Pl, $315,500.

Rogers House Inn Inc to Coppinger, Matthew J & Laura L, 2145 B St., $560,000.

Sandman, Julie R Revocable Trust to Willis, James A & Debra A, 1043 Palmetto Ln, $390,500.

Schub, Robert J & Faller, Julie K to Scheel, Rachel & Gaona, Felipe R, 8817 Grey Hawk Ct, $790,000.

Seier, Greg & Danielle to Holtzen, Dale D, 5031 NW 8th St., $290,000.

Smriga, William G & Elaine M to Keys, Anastasia, 1822 Chloe Ln, $316,000.

Standley, Michelle L to Hornby Enterprises LLC, 5538 Franklin St., $120,000.

Stickler Enterprise LLC to Owens, Christopher J, 712 Yukon Ct, $235,000.

Sweg LLC to 1901 Washington LLC, 1302 C St., $280,000.

Syde, Daniel & Kristin to Chizinski, Christopher J & Lindsey K, 1927 Otoe St., $399,000.

T & Z Development LLC to Converse, Joyce R Revocable Trust, 3001 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #362), $182,500.

T&T Contracting LLC to Bowling, Jordan David & Mcnair, Sarah Raeann, 3540 Tree Line Dr., $718,500.

Thang, Khup Lian & Lun, Vung Deih to Brovold, William & Fabietti, Marco & Samantha, 1531 N 28th St., $250,000.

Thimm, Jaime R & Brian J to Siemek, Parker & Morgan, 3712 Timberline Ct, $370,000.

Tobey, James to O’Connell, Patrick & Gray-Dekraai, 2115 Stockwell St., $320,000.

Todd, Margaret A Estate to Livengood, Mary Ann, 430 Apache Trl, $245,000.

Tomasek Homes Inc to Red Hill Trust, 9655 Topher Blvd, $640,000.

Turley, Paul E & Nancy I to Stephens, Michael E & Adina C, 2516 N 78th St., $360,000.

Wendelin, Ronald Alan to Chuck Swab Investments LLC, address unspecified, $650,000.

W Grant Associates L L P to 48th St. Investments LLC, 4800 Holdrege St., $12,635,685.

Wilhite, Ayla M to Ebers, Daniel & Nathan, 4910 W Kingsley St., $182,000.

Wilksen, Spencer T to Otterstein, Trevor, 311 Sycamore Dr., $233,000.

Williams, Angela C to Valgora, Megan E & Zachry R, 6951 Ballard Ave, $223,000.

Wobig, Ryan & June to Orchard Investments LLC, 2459 Cedar Cove Rd., $251,000.

Wood, Ryal & Amanda L to Kiefer, Heather R, 5011 London Rd., $306,000.

17blue Omaga LLC to Jones, Renald Sr, 2624 K St., $226,500.

Aj Alloway Inc to Shunkwiler Land LLC, 6301 S 58th St., $1,100,000.

Alm, Betty J to Schmitz, Dennis & Janice, 7418 Aylesworth Ave, $286,000.

Anthony Jane Holdings LLC to Geise Properties LLC, 2916 Dudley St., $235,000.

Aspen Builders Inc to Dunrite Homes Incorporated, 14600 St. Ronan St. (Waverly), $66,500.

Baker, Cindy A Estate to Weber, Jason & Amy, 2221 W Mulberry St., $211,750.

Barnell Investments LLC to Seidband, Scott & Bear, Emily Quick, 8825 S Shadow Creek Ln, $545,000.

Bayne, Dustin M & Melanie to Machicado, John & Stauffer, Sydney, 2505 County Down Ct, $295,000.

Bender, John R & Valerie A to Qiu, Yuqing, 3609 S 20th St., $318,500.

Bevins Enterprises LLC to Leenerts, Justin William, 826 Washington St., $142,000.

Bruck, Matthew M to Arbogast, Aj & Katelyn, 3710 S 17th St., $248,000.

Burklund, Catherine A & D L to Moore, Abbie E & Lopez, Franco M, 1227 N 32nd St., $139,000.

Butzke, Andrew C & Erynn S to Selig, Troy & Allison, 6015 S 81st St., $390,000.

Chen, George to L A Real Estate LLC, 2253 Orchard St., $82,500.

Conradt, Karen to Alderson, Curtis & Heemstra, Jill, 3171 Colt Ave, $286,000.

Criner, Lana A to Eddings, Theresa, 3950 Ballard Ct, $235,000.

Curran, Daniel J & Angela J to Sombke, Destin & Kendall, 4524 Elk Ridge Rd., $430,000.

Dau LLC to Safe Harbour Eat—Xxxix LLC, 875 W O St., $2,250,000.

Element Homes LLC to Arroyo, Alexandria, 2244 S 90th Bay, $84,000.

Emmons, Kenneth D & Mary K to Parker, Aimee L, 3836 Pablo Ln, $304,000.

Essay, Michael Benjamin to Kadavy, Aaron & Michaela, 2035 S 33rd St., $482,125.

Ferrara, Amy to Roth, Ansley, 8901 Broken Spoke Dr., $262,000.

Fortney, Martin R & Garrett M to Schawang, Hope, 1437 Otoe St., $320,000.

Garr LLC to Grenemeier, Christina, 7420 Isidore Dr., $450,000.

Garrison, Leilani to Reeves, Tommy D Nancy K, 755 N 86th St., $316,201.

Gramajo, Michelle & Hector to Chontos, Mark & Goertz, Caroline, 3718 S 57th St., $270,000.

Harstad, Emelie & Fuchs, Matthias to Brown, Dalan R & Katelyn S, 1424 Stonyhill Rd., $479,500.

Henery, Brenda Lynne to Aldridge, Bryce & Kristi, 1219 Garber Ave, $245,000.

Herbel, Benjamin L & Wessels, Kate M to Nguyen, Dang Ho Hai & Tran, Linh Thi Phuong, 9150 Stetson Dr., $440,000.

Industrial Salt Development LLC to Upside Investments LLC, address unspecified, $420,000.

Kelly Custom Homes Ltd to Anderson-Hoxie, Brittany, 5863 S 95th St., $366,797.

Kincheloe, David & Alyssa to Hunzecker, Eldon, 5415 Tipperary Trl, $349,900.

Krueger, Robert J & Julie A to Esquivel, Jaime & Megan, 3039 Browning St., $348,000.

Lahm, Troy & Brenda to Katz, Jeffrey A, 22841 N 27th St. (Davey), $688,000.

Leeper, Rachael & Ryan to Doering, Katherine, 1914 Flagstone Rd., $290,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to We Rentals LLC, 3101 Abbotsford Ln (Roca), $1,144,720.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to We Rentals LLC, 7845 Patrick Ave, $1,144,720.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to We Rentals LLC, 335 Kristi Ln (Hickman), $1,144,720.

Mai-Barnes, Kimberly O & Barnes, Randy Dean to Anderbery, Joseph L, 2612 J St., $488,000.

McCarron, C Maye to Just W8 Properties LLC, 533 S 38th St., $199,900.

McDaniel, Andrew W & Crystal D to Jensby, Douglas D, 1525 W Big Sky Rd., $425,000.

Mizerski Properties LLC to Marvin, Nicholas J & Erin M, 4031 Linden St., $264,500.

Moon Family Trust, The to 51 Holdings LLC, 3135 W Bow Bridge Rd., $185,000.

Murphy, Bradley to Saunders, Jill, 1601 Granada Ln, $170,500.

New Era Real Estate LLC to Osorio, Edwin & Bessie, 5501 Adams St., $228,000.

Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home And Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 6420 N 13th Ct, $71,000.

Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home And Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 1250 Pennsylvania Ave, $77,500.

Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home And Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 6430 N 12th Ct, $77,000.

Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home And Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 1727 SW 28 St., $49,000.

Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home And Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 1708 SW 28 St., $55,000.

Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home And Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 1540 SW 28 St., $55,000.

Nyhoff, Charles L & Cheryl A to Vontz, Andrew C & Analiese L, 201 C St., $210,000.

Orender, Lee F to Timoney, Brandon & Taylor, 2726 N 81st St., $325,000.

Preheim, Shirley A Revocable Trust to Heidecker, Angela, 5900 S 28th Ct, $310,000.

Quillen, Seth M & Josie Cheyenne B to Brighton, Andrew & Maggie, 10721 Ashby Cir (Waverly), $312,000.

R C Krueger Development Company to T & T Contracting LLC, 9600 Kruse Ave, $79,950.

Sherwood, David J to Nguyen, Benjamin Sr, 2251 W Rokeby Rd., $300,000.

Sk Management LLC to Kmbl Properties LLC, 633 New Hampshire St., $99,500.

Skold, Jason John & Sinaro Reang to Pomeroy, Jennifer Denise, 1224 S 13th St., $250,000.

Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Andrew, Leslie, 2909 Kings Corner Dr., $314,999.

Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Kullbom, Christina A Revocable Trust The, 2905 Kings Corner Dr., $377,294.

Smriga, Andrew & Chanel to Werner, Ryan & Karen, 7211 S 30th Pl, $395,000.

Swartz, Fredrick L & Virginia D to Preheim, Shirley, 4804 Sugar Creek Rd., $355,000.

Thomas, Blake A & Barbara A to Cf2pl3 LLC, 2340 Jenna Ln, $364,000.

Vuran, Mehmet C & Batur, Demet to Rida, Boshra, 7120 Woody Creek Ln, $420,000.

Wasson, David C & Stacy L to Bevins, Benjamin C, 1100 Rosewood Dr., $320,000.

Williams, Durwood Q & Jeril D to Cunningham, Taylor, 1212 Dakota St., $235,000.

Woodhead, Benjamin & Brigid to Pride Homes Inc, 9600 S 60th St., $235,000.

Zoz, Eric to Engel, Chloe, 2421 City View Ct, $235,000.

51 Holdings LLC to Fulton, Dan M & Melanie J, 1540 S 93rd St., $600,000.

51 Holdings LLC to Fulton, Dan M & Melanie J & Krystle J, 1532 S 93rd St., $600,000.

A&R Lawn Care & Landscape LLC to Cheever, Andrew, address unspecified, $12,750.

Adams, Bryan T to Nguyen, Nga To & Vinh Quang, 2775 Sumner St., $210,000.

Arena, Donald J to Copley, Benjamin, 378 S 46th St., $163,000.

B N M Family Trust to 3111 Title Holding Trust, 3111 S 120th St. (Walton), $1,200,000.

Baker, Laura Jean Estate to Frye, David & Deborah, 2444 S 33rd St., $202,500.

Baker, Taumi R to Demelara LLC, 4020 Spruce St., $290,000.

Bayer, Sampson Zappa to Jacobson, Chase & Pearson, Yvette, 4411 N Park Blvd, $220,501.

Bevins Enterprises LLC to Harvest Property Solutions LLC, 820 B St., $63,000.

Bode, Michael W & Penny G to Cho, Eunseo & Dong Hyun, 3131 Orwell St., $316,500.

Brewer, Matthew E & McBride, Megan W to Malcolm, Dwight Edwin Iv & Jade Amber, 14510 Cavalier St. (Waverly), $405,000.

Broderick, Kyle C & Hofer, Hanna M to Harms, Scott & Quintana, Margarita, 1405 Cessna Ln, $407,500.

Buhr Construction Inc to Carritt, Cameron & Sarah, 1740 NW 52 St., $282,500.

Buhr Homes Inc to Oelke, Eric T & Rut, Jessica M, 10301 S 77th St., $507,273.

C & L Property LLC to McConnell, Alicia A, 505 S 25th St., $165,000.

Campbell, Travis M & Dietrich, Katherine T to Dean, Sydney A, 500 Driftwood Dr., $315,000.

Capps, Richard Nelson & Rochelle Lynn to Sara J Reynolds Trust, 1907 SW 33rd St., $351,000.

Castano-Marquez, Juan to Walker, Jamel Jewell & Connor, Roy Mervyn, 1411 A St., $219,900.

Cheever, Clifford & Vada Irrevocable Trust to Meadowlark Jv LLC, 1648 N 56th St., $1,235,000.

Conway, Maggie J & Brighton, James Andrew to Kubes, Matthew, 10361 N 149th Cir (Waverly), $230,000.

Crabtree, Kay Lynne to Holmes, Alyssandra V, 1627 Euclid Ave, $200,000.

Crouse, Harold Estate to Thompson, Torin D & Lynzey K, 7015 W Agnew Rd. (Agnew), $28,000.

Dominion S LLC to Spring Valley Homes Incorporated, 520 N 108th St., $85,900.

Eigsti, Nathan A & Heather Lea to Kwok, Benjamin & Yu, Nancy, 3120 Whitlock Rd., $377,000.

Fong, Eric & Amanda to Janke, Josiah V & Kira E, 7730 Aylesworth Ave, $275,000.

Fulton Construction Inc to HLC Properties LLC, 10127 Edgewater Ln, $569,500.

G & R Investment Group LLC to Burjus Squire Properties LLC, 2139 N 67th St., $245,000.

Gear, Mary Lou Estate to Davis, Vidette, 2100 N 77th St., $280,000.

Gray, Barbara A Estate to Pinkman, Hayden & Paige, 6846 S 52nd St., $106,166.

Gregory, Mallory & Hoffee, Jacob B to Treas, Jeri M & Craig, Logan M, 2021 N 64th St., $198,570.

Griess, Karlen D to Phoenix Investments LLC, 945 N 42nd St., $172,500.

Gunderson, Travis E & Ashley R to Johnson, Brent & Brandy, 7322 Rachel Rd., $435,000.

H U G Homes LLC to Smith, Morgan, 1001 O St. (Unit #803), $372,500.

Hae, Kaw & May to Nguyen, Viet, 1111 Washington St., $111,100.

Heller, Danielle L & Anthony J to Berg, Julianne Marie, 5500 W Rokeby Rd. (Denton), $520,000.

Hill, Lisa A to Keith, Kenneth D & Constance A, 2321 Atwood Cir, $305,000.

ITM LLC to Lightwater Homes LLC, 2754 Pear St., $62,000.

Jacobson Family Trust to Weiderspon, Austin & Hannah Eisert, 6801 Carger Ln, $585,000.

James, Kevin D Revocable Trust & Princeton Rd. LLC to Kevin D James Revocable Trust, address unspecified, $22,357.

Janke, Josiah V & Hess, Kira E to Justus, Staci & Amanda, 4540 N 70th St., $205,000.

Jjk Ventures LLC to Kim, Surin, 8025 Broadview Dr., $272,000.

KDB Properties LLC to Stump, Jessica, 2536 W B St., $285,000.

Kessner, Theodore L & Delores to Tobey, James P & Oberle, Amanda, 2665 Calvert St., $350,000.

Knight Rebels LLC to Slope Side Investments LLC, 1315 F St., $650,000.

Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Good Vibes Investments LLC, 2430 Production Dr. (Unit #4), $425,000.

Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Good Vibes Investments LLC, 2430 Production Dr. (Unit #3), $425,000.

Leading Edge Homes LLC to John, Ethan, 21920 Teselle Ct (Hickman), $420,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to McKeil Michalek LLC, 7830 Patrick Ave, $75,500.

Libohova, Zamir & Kohl, Taylor A to Belcher, William & William Loren Alexander & Kohlstaedt, Linda, 3840 F St., $245,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 8916 S 46th St., $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 8908 S 46th St., $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 8900 S 46th St., $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 8820 S 46th St., $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 8810 S 46th St., $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 8800 S 46th St., $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 8911 S 46th St., $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4543 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4535 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4525 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4517 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4509 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4501 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4445 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4435 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4427 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4419 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4411 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4405 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4345 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4331 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4315 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4301 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4225 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4211 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 8930 Greystone Rd., $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4556 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4548 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4540 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4532 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4524 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4516 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4508 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4500 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4416 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4408 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4400 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4340 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4330 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4320 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4310 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4300 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4230 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4220 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4210 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Black Fox Investments LLC, 4200 Kolder Ave, $3,000,000.

Live Well Designs LLC to Wilson, Ronald & Denise, 9147 Hillcrest Trl, $499,900.

Live Well Designs LLC to Carlow-Langan, Angela, 9557 Duckhorn Dr., $334,900.

Lnwd Properties LLC to Schvaneveldt, Matt, 1224 N 24th St., $144,500.

Lucar, Oscar S & Morrison, Joanna C to Beans, Emily J & Winston E, 6950 Glass Ridge Dr., $335,000.