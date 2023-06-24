Cjumpier LLC to Kedd Properties Az-1 LLC, 736 N 25th St., $315,000.

Cjumpier LLC to Kedd Properties Az-1 LLC, 2509 Vine St., $315,000.

CKR Properties LLC to Ketzler, Jeffrey & Sue, 2744 Starr St., $170,000.

Condos For Hondos LLC to Breiner, Scott, 4830 Canterbury Ln, $299,000.

Cooper, Tara L Trust to Parks, Erin & Willie, 532 Lakeside Dr. (Unit #34), $200,000.

Cowell, James R & Rachelle M to Cochran, Benjamin M & Brianna M, 6000 W Raymond Rd. (Raymond), $135,000.

Craig, Larry D & Nancy L to Sherrer, Zane Paxton & Kelly Faith, 1547 N 32nd St., $178,000.

Dalke, Karen P Revocable Trust to Larissa Family Trust, 7521 Union Hill Ct, $1,100,000.

Davenport, Andrea Lynn to Wobig, Garrett Thomas & Julia Marie, 2335 S 60th St., $221,000.

David A D Homes Inc to Paul, Dawn Marie & Bradly Scott, 411 Deep Water Dr., $667,601.

Dejean, Alexa & Anderson, Tanner to Schwehm, Jeffery M & Monique Octavia, 1200 W Lake St., $300,000.

Deubelbeiss, Gary L & Broman, Gayle J to Hartung, Jacob Keller, 1108 Garber Ave, $165,000.

Dieken, Jeffrey Ryan to Moore, Nicolas, 332 Lindale Cir (Hickman), $247,500.

Dinh, Khoi & Nguyen, Evalynn to Nguyen, Evalyn Van, 7900 S 17th St., $NaN.

Dolan, Magdalena & Michael Perry to Fry, James A & Susan J, 3833 Ballard Ct, $249,900.

Douglas, Heather R to Prange, James & Debra, 7870 Viburnum Dr., $525,000.

Du, Daniel Ban & Phan, Tracy Cat Nguyen to Argo, Colby L & Ellen G, 6236 S 96th St., $500,000.

Dyer, William Earl Jr Irrevocable Trust to Burgess, Tiffany, 1314 O St. (Unit #406), $275,000.

Eqrz Family Revocable Trust, The to Jones, Bruce A & Julia E, 3001 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #357), $135,000.

Ernesti, Robert & Karen to Dang, Khoi & Le, Mai, 4251 N 8th St. Cir, $360,000.

Foster, Edward B Revocable Trust Agreement to Foster Investment LLC, 3500 Frost Ct, $279,000.

France, Gloria Jeanen to Spickelmier, Dennis, 5400 Roose St., $215,000.

Garcia, Isaac to Buchholz, Kella J & Wilson, Jacob M, 5016 Pioneers Blvd, $201,910.

Genrich, Nicholas Tanner & Christine Marie to Hopping, Shawn & Destanee, 17850 SW 26 St. (Martell), $449,900.

Gooding, Ronald S Estate to Swan, Tracey D, 3140 S 91st St., $700,000.

Hanneman, Marcus J Estate to Homemade Holdings LLC, 1759 Surfside Dr. (Unit #19), $116,500.

Havel, Trisha A to Zepeda, Daija & Andana, Carlos, 1940 Ammon Ave, $242,000.

Hendricks Investments LLC to Hausmann Holdings LLC, address unspecified, $750,000.

Heritage Lakes LLC to Hedlund, Louis & Carla, 9439 Hillcrest Trl, $182,000.

Holland, Mark & Amy to Chvala, Matthew P & Jeffrey, Cindy, 19710 S 96th St. (Hickman), $199,000.

Home Heroes LLC, The to Garcia, Isaac & Maegan, 3300 Cooper Ave, $337,000.

Hometown Handyman Inc to Haven Properties LLC, address unspecified, $390,000.

Hruska, Elizabeth A to Sultani, Shabuam & Younos, Omid Mohammad, 2400 A St. (Unit #12), $122,900.

Hubbard, Robert C & Kathleen A to Genrich, Nicholas & Christine, 7333 Irene Ct, $500,000.

Hudson Properties LLC to Shy, Joseph, 6018 S 25th St., $299,999.

Hupka, Walter Estate to Sjuts, Natalie, 3033 S 12th St., $250,000.

Hydra Contracting Inc to Winslow, Noah S, 1318 S 16th St., $215,000.

Ideus, James & Valoree L to Wildcat Property Management LLC, 503 Nemaha St. (Firth), $285,000.

ITM LLC to 748 LLC, 2225 D St., $68,000.

Jast LLC to Craig, Larry & Nancy, 5263 Goldenrod Cir, $225,000.

Jensen, Janelle to Cruz, Impala & Carey, Cecil, 3315 R St., $242,000.

Jochum, Ronald L to Scott, Merl E & Beth L, 6809 S 89th St., $255,000.

Judt, Karla S Estate to Schlichtemeier, Ernest, 1147 W Harvest Dr., $380,100.

Kelly, Trent & Amy to McHomesolutions LLC, 1337 S 25th St. (Unit #1337), $80,000.

Khalil, Sharifa K to Bettger, Eric J & Sarah S, 1741 SW Derek Ave, $389,000.

Krueger Family Trust to Vanwey, Paul & Beverly, 4361 Normal Blvd (Unit #31), $184,900.

Lahm, Dean & Robin to Steinmetz, Paul E & Kruce, Douglas & Tania, 1540 N Cotner Blvd (Unit #B325), $125,000.

Lamb, James & Tyley M to Bryant Air Conditioning & Heating Company Of Lincoln Nebraska, 2915 Bonacum Dr., $560,000.

Las Brisas Land Development Co to Hiatt Novak LLC, 4555 NW 14th St., $27,500,000.

Leach, Norman E to Sunrise Commercial Properties Inc, 2618 P St., $55,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Mota, Lindsey M & Walentine, Phillip, 9160 Stetson Dr., $474,900.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Wolterman, Larry L, 7241 N 9th St., $440,310.

Legacy Model Properties LLC to Spring Valley Homes Inc, 3066 Marston Ln (Roca), $92,000.

Lester, Mildred Joyce Estate to Rock Solid Homes LLC, 7143 Thurston St., $175,000.

Linscott, Cathryn S Trust to Snell, Allison & Young, Grant, 3100 S 30th St., $625,000.

Live Well Designs LLC to Myers, Carrie, 9533 Duckhorn Dr., $334,900.

Lockhart, Ryan M to Funke, John, 3915 S 20th St., $230,000.

Lucile Park LLC to Bison Properties LLC, address unspecified, $604,918.

McLaughlin, Patrick to Bryant, Kendra, 1701 S 48th St., $209,900.

Meza, Jesus to Juarez, Miguel A & Vasquez, Claudia, 1410 Plum St., $183,000.

Michael, Timothy to Henderson, Christopher & Nichole, 3201 R St., $195,000.

Mmddj Holdings LLC to Ramirez, Luis Marino & Reyes, Martha, 1010 S 10th St., $163,000.

MMP LLC to Moss, Keith A & Debra J, 4401 S 50th St., $265,000.

Modern By Design LLC to Stone, Kevin L & Melinda R & Faughn, Coleen M, 3001 S 51st St. Ct (Unit #176), $161,000.

Moody, Jordan & Brittney to Shaw, Katy P & Tyler J, 6411 W Leealan Ln (Crete), $462,500.

Moran, Karen to Phelps, Jerry D & Maggio, Alicia, 5536 Stonecliffe Dr., $263,000.

Muehling Homes Inc to Shirey, Cynthia K, 1808 NW 55th St., $450,000.

Nelson, Craig A Estate to Maloy, Brandon A, 930 N 66th St., $265,000.

Novak, Stacey & Amanda to Mosel, Mark, 1160 Garden Valley Rd., $291,500.

Odom, Bob & Tatiana to Ibrahim, Farooq & Silo, Nadya, 7521 Himalayas Dr., $420,000.

Old City Building Group LLC to Vanoverbeke, Deborah, 11941 N 144th St. (Waverly), $484,000.

Omel, Jennifer I to Haven Properties LLC, address unspecified, $390,000.

Omel, Ryan J to Haven Properties LLC, address unspecified, $390,000.

Oyl Mission LLC to Leming, Braxten & Parr, Alexis, 1031 Driftwood Dr., $249,900.

Pederson, Timothy D & Traci J to Hodges, Ryan & Maria, 1725 Trelawney Dr., $395,000.

Peters, Jay D & Joan M to Vitosh, Tyler, 4180 S 14th St., $125,000.

Pipeline Properties LLC to Klitz, Michael & Kerry, 7636 S 78th St., $404,900.

Powers, Martha L to Greenwood, Sarah E, 1411 Buckingham Dr., $250,000.

Powers, William L to Greenwood, Sarah E, 1411 Buckingham Dr., $250,000.

Proservepeak LLC to Staab Real Estate LLC, 2340 N 48th St., $275,000.

Ramirez, Richelle Marie to Ton, Johnny & Tran, Phuong, 6409 Benton St., $247,000.

Rausch, Ross J & Devin to Ali, Alaa & Shaina, 6540 Tanglewood Ln, $327,000.

Remington Homes LLC to Novak, Amanda & Stacey, 833 Middleton Ave, $401,981.

Rhbrrei LLC to Macleod, Meghan E, 4420 Pioneers Blvd, $275,000.

Ricenbaw, Ross A & Amanda J to Williams, Larry & Wolford, Michele, 2140 N 91st St., $410,000.

Roco Investments LLC to Ivanchuk, Timofey, 6101 Briar Rosa Dr., $335,000.

Ruiz, Marvin A to Dominguez, Maday Lopez & Rafael, Anderley, 815 Indian Hills Dr., $275,000.

Sanne, Melissa J to Stubblefield, Cedrick L & Tearah L, 8924 Tumbleweed Dr., $279,900.

Sassman, James R to Birch, Steven, 5101 J St., $163,000.

Schiwart, James Michael & Naber, Daniel A to Hansen, Samuel K & Garrett, Alexis D, 2640 Washington St., $275,500.

Schwab, Scott to Frey, Timothy E & Kristen R, 3901 W Buckthorn Rd., $516,400.

Schwarting, Jessica to Otte, Hannah & Dworak, Michael, 17820 N 3rd St. (Davey), $250,000.

Servisetti, Santosh & Madabhushi, Manasa Gayatri to Merz, Tucker J Gottlieb & Wiar, Hailey L, 2047 Chloe Ln, $337,500.

Sipp, Jerry L & Marlene to Limon-Camarena, Jacob, 4841 Chiswick Dr., $260,000.

Snyder, Eric D & Kimberly K to Luther, Brooke & John R & Maryann, 5220 W Superior St., $256,000.

SW Folsom Development LLC to Wilson, Monte & Christine, 8816 Touchdown Dr., $149,900.

St. Mary Marsh LLC to Rausch, Devin & Ross, 1335 Cyprus Blvd (Hickman), $441,500.

Star Line Rentals LLC to Neighborhoods Inc D/B/A Neighborworks Lincoln, 3520 W St., $118,000.

Star Line Rentals LLC to Neighborhoods Inc D/B/A Neighborworks Lincoln, 3510 W St., $118,000.

Star, Todd & Daniel to Maxfield, Jacob & Brooklyn, 3900 S 14th St., $230,000.

Steinacher, Jay J & Dorothy D to Johnsen, Debra, 852 Norwood Dr., $249,900.

Sup Family LLC to 3w Capital LLC, 808 S 38th St. Ct, $260,000.

Sysel, Laura to Eman-Newman, Robert & Eman, Frank H, 4333 Baldwin Ave, $145,000.

Tobey Family Revocable Trust to Blair, Trevor & Brittney, 3510 N 74th St., $285,000.

Topley, Garilynn to Virus, Jesse, 4134 Touzalin Ave, $87,500.

Tranle, Thuy P & Tran, Lam Minh to Azre Properties LLC, 660 S 20th St., $442,000.

Vu, Theduc & Nguyen, Thanhthao to Smith, Amy Thuy Vy & Cameron M, 9407 Northern Sky Rd., $408,000.

Wagner, F Joseph to Garcia, Daniel Penaflor, 4210 Main St. (Roca), $165,600.

Walentine, Phillip to LVH Rentals LLC, 6640 S Bermuda Dr., $275,000.

Wallick, Roland Leroy to Derby Homes LLC, 1901 N 64th St., $168,000.

Wilson, Anastasia M to Schultz, Brian D & Janet M, 725 S 49th St., $322,000.

Young, Grant M & Snell, Allison to Kully, Heather & Alan, 2820 William St., $386,501.

1 Chron 29:11 LLC to Nfs Holdings LLC, 5027 Starr St., $149,000.

1 Chron 29:11 LLC to Nfs Holdings LLC, 815 Plum St., $205,711.

301 Investments LLC to Stanczyk, Dave & Judy, 711 Terrace View Dr. (Hickman), $62,000.

412 Homes LLC to Tyler, Ashley, 2814 S 11th St., $119,500.

916 Properties LLC to Stutzman, Heather, 3401 C St., $208,000.

Adams, Gregory E & Nancy J to Williams, Mark & Charisse, 4330 Pioneer Greens Dr., $630,000.

Anderson, Joseph D Jr Estate to Orchard Park Inc, 3048 S 48th St., $142,500.

Anderson, Kurtis J & Kelly K to Cf2pl3 LLC, 6701 S Bermuda Dr., $205,000.

Armstrong, Gerald G & Shay R to Rinne, Matthew L & Carrie Jm, 731 E Avon Ln, $348,000.

Aspen Home Builders LLC to Wray, Rocky & Brittany, 7950 S 69th St., $553,291.

Augustine, Audrey L to Mosko, Dustin & Joy, 7325 S Wedgewood Dr., $293,000.

Avila, Erick Ernesto Saavedra & Saavedra, Irene S to Lerner, Ben, 1625 G St., $315,000.

Beccard, Adam & Raeanne to Erhart, Dennis Dale & Rochelle Diane, 1206 Autumn Rd. (Hickman), $369,000.

Beltran, Susana to Aylor, Evan, 2955 S 48th St., $269,900.

Berger, Renee to Hinn, Ln., 1342 S 11th St., $145,000.

Bischoff, Travis to Tedeschi, Grazia & Lardizabal, Daniel, 2105 Griffith St., $180,000.

Blair, Anthony & Nichole to Sieron, Matthew & Charissa, 2901 S 47th St., $299,000.

Blue Rock Investments LLC to Tomasek Homes Inc, 8931 Buckskin Ct, $47,500.

Bowlin, Joe W to Russell, Virginia, 8911 Rifle Dr., $299,974.

Brehm, Garrett to Pope, Christa H, 2500 Bradfield Dr., $315,000.

Breitbach, Scott M & Beth to Weiss, Nathan M & Sophia A, 1501 W Lake Ct, $330,000.

Buhr Homes Inc to Arens, Michael R, 8820 Calamus River Rd., $538,000.

Buhr, Lissa R (Rem Int) to Brenner, Robert J & Victoria C, 22210 S 96th St. (Hickman), $285,000.

Burchett, Diana Sue Trust to Engelbart, Roger & Toni, 2101 Clinton St., $205,500.

Burrows, Candace R to Magnifirent LLC, 1109 Garber Ave, $133,000.

C & L Property LLC LLC to Nguyen, Can N & Truong, Thi Kim Tuyen, 1910 G St., $133,000.

Caudy, David W & Mary K to Caudy, Christopher David, 8940 Buckshot Rd., $153,641.

Cejda, Brent D & Jennifer L to Suddarth, Wyatt & Rosenau, Alexa, 7310 Thomasbrook Ct, $525,000.

Cf2pl3 LLC to Birkel, Hunter & Michelle, 6116 NW 10th St., $295,000.

City Of Lincoln to Emanuel, Vassilaki M & Candis L, address unspecified, $1,324.

City Of Lincoln to Eado LLC, 1835 N St., $67,000.

Clayshulte, James L & Sally R to Godfrey, Victor Ryun, 2744 Jackson Dr., $445,000.

Cruz, Gerardo Robles to Tony’s Crew Inc, 320 C St., $45,000.

Dorris, Shelby & Schwaller, Jeff to Bauerle, Bennett J, 3541 N 75th St., $257,000.

Douglas, Barbara Ann May Revocable Trust to Al Kafaji, Jabbar Abid Dhaif & Maria L, 745 S 41st Cir, $385,000.

Dunn, Ellexis & O’Connell, Taylor to O’Connell, Taylor, 5330 Spruce St., $113,500.

Duran, Giacomo & Tammy to Clapper, Larry & Sun Yung, 1924 SW 33rd St., $321,000.

Dykes, Robert V & Tina M to Schwarz, Rachel & Eamon, 2325 Independence Dr., $260,000.

Fertig, Thomas A & Victoria R to Collins, Christopher, 3501 N Miller Rd., $250,000.

Gifford, Courtney to Daw, Stanley & Moser, Darlene, 2752 S 33rd St., $230,000.

Goggin, Michael E & Sarah E to Tranle, Thuy P & Tran, Lam Minh, 145 S 53rd St., $245,000.

Graham8741 LLC to Augustine, Jenny, 833 W Leon Dr., $291,000.

Grasmick, Mollie Estate to Shackleton, Marjorie L, 2862 Wagon Dr., $319,500.

Groth, Carolyn J to Dorway, Paul & Nicole, 5939 Franklin St., $275,000.

Guerrero, Danielle T to Laaker, Sarah, 1135 Hill St., $225,000.

Haag, Jared & Megan to States, Dain & Jordyn, 240 Orchard Pl (Hickman), $379,000.

Hankel, Elroy R Declaration Of Trust to Guthrie, Clair O & Mary E, 2211 Boxelder Dr., $528,100.

Hansen, Noah & Johnson, Kelsey to 5103 Knox St. Trust, 5103 Knox St., $157,340.

Hanson, Robert & Lux, Sarah to Deppisch Family Trust, 2210 Ridgeline Dr., $1,200,000.

Harris, George Jay to Barnes, Lucas & Burmood, Tawny, 3625 N 66th St., $231,200.

Hartz, Kerry to Hartz, Chandler Joseph, 201 Redwood Ln, $251,000.

Herbert Development Inc to Tomasek Homes Inc, 8931 Buckskin Ct, $47,500.

Hergert, Mary Alice Revocable Trust to Carr, Elizabeth M, 2725 Kucera Dr., $250,000.

Hill, Jerry & Pamela to Amory-Acosta, Dawn, 811 Karen Dr., $275,400.

Howard, Seth A to Pennisi, Daniel & Breanna, 8230 Broken Ridge Dr., $285,000.

Huffman, John & Olivia to Johnson, Evan & Ashley, 6420 Oakridge Dr., $302,000.

Hunter, Joseph R & McClure, Elizabeth E to Dufault, Gregory J & Candice R, 6110 Oakridge Dr., $360,000.

Hydra Contracting Inc to Hunt, Robert, 4602 Adams St., $268,000.

Jakub, Spencer A & Katerina S to Mazzini, Kaitlyn & Brian, 2221 S 47th St., $237,500.

Jarecke Properties LLC to Poskochil, Michael L & Mary P, 5230 Leighton Ave, $275,000.

Jarus, Amanda & Thaddeus to Tarango, Austin, 1601 S 37th St., $236,013.

Jensen, Marlene L Estate to Thummel, Bruce T, 1229 N 26th St., $70,000.

Johnson, Carter & Karli to Craze, Steven M & Stein, Sydney R, 2784 Arlington Ave, $235,000.

Klapperich, Dave to Le, Thao, 4250 N 8th St. Cir, $360,500.

Kreifels, Douglas J & Michelle to Claridge, Rhoda, 4226 S 39th St., $325,100.

Kuhn, Wendy K Living Trust to Males, Daniel K, 18405 N 141st St. (Waverly), $500,000.

Li, Ming & Wang, Xiuwei to Bowles, Brandon & Corinne, 6144 S 93rd St., $445,000.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ho, Brian, 8900 S 32nd St., $88,000.

Logan, Mary K to Pham Properties LLC, 2001 S 53rd St., $237,300.

Loos, Everine E to Hargens Financial Services LLC, 931 Rockhurst Dr., $275,000.

Lopez, Roberto to Yamazaki, Kazuo & Makiko, 6111 S 97th St., $400,000.

McCammon, George Robert & Marlene Helen Joint Revocable Trust to Grosserode, Mitchell P, 9208 Keystone Dr., $305,000.

McLoughlin, James T & Sara H to Evans, Tyler & Katelyn, 6500 Pheasant Run Ct, $700,000.

Meridian Corporation to City Of Lincoln, address unspecified, $9,426.

Meridian Corporation to City Of Lincoln, address unspecified, $2,455.

Midgett, Joshua L & Tammy D to Lawrence, Ronald & Cheri, 7411 Union Hill Cir, $450,000.

Misle, Miriam Revocable Trust to Bubak, Chris & Natalie, 919 S Cotner Blvd, $380,300.

MK Builders Inc to Pickerel, Jeff & Dian, 4935 S 89 St., $120,000.

Mullins, John D to Pham Properties LLC, 2001 S 53rd St., $237,300.

Mullins, Mitchell A to Pham Properties LLC, 2001 S 53rd St., $237,300.

Niemann, Roger D & Patricia A to Johnson, Alan L & Stephen, Linda A, 3320 Cactus Ct, $390,000.

Nordstrom Family Trust to Bedke, Leonard, 6747 Teton Dr. (Unit #12), $189,950.

Patras, Rose Marie to Bernard, Andrew, 6044 Platte Ave, $140,000.

Pham Properties LLC to Herms, Jennifer Semmen, 900 Clark St., $210,000.

Pinyan Partnership LLC to Birdwell, Taylor E & Johnson, Grace A, 2010 Manor Ct, $294,500.

Ponce Properties LLC to Snyder, Mitchell L & Steinhoff, Renee L, 7344 Dempster Dr., $451,000.

Prairie Home Builders Inc to Johnson, Stephen M & Cheryl, 6030 S 87th St., $364,208.

Priess, David A to Schmal, Elijah J & Frank J Iii & Heidi B, 807 Daybreak Dr., $261,500.

Quiel, Joseph R to Becher, Tyler, 820 W Godfrey Dr., $240,000.

Quinn, Mackenzie to Nieman, Zachary & Heaton, Sydney, 2001 Surfside Dr., $270,000.

R C Krueger Development Company to J & A Homes LLC, 7650 Ponce Dr., $95,950.

R C Krueger Development Company to Pbs Properties Inc, 1400 Dahlberg Dr. (Unit #B), $535,000.

R C Krueger Development Company to Pbs Properties Inc, 1400 Dahlberg Dr. (Unit #A), $535,000.

Real Growth LLC to Wismer, Jonathan T, 6500 X St., $50,000.

Realty Works Development LLC to Oliver, Joshua & Kirsten, 2634 W B St., $285,000.

Region V Foundation to Schmidt, Nathan & Amy, 1711 N 56th St., $187,700.

Reidy, Matthew J & Kailey J to Carlson, Paul & Jennifer, 7100 Whitewater Ln, $335,000.

Rush, Danielle to Halley, Jackie L & Zachary R, 7501 S 32nd St., $375,000.

Scharton, Wesley & Kelsey to Law, Thaw & August, address unspecified, $272,000.

Scharton, Wesley & Kelsey to Law, Thaw & August, 7240 Colfax Ave, $272,000.

Schieman Family Trust, The to Zimmerman, Mary C, 8537 Ridge Hollow Dr., $260,000.

Schwanebeck, Brian L & Alexandra A Trust to Bowen, Amy L Revocable Trust, 11277 Aspen Canyon Rd., $1,900,000.

Semm, Dwayne Allen Estate to Berge, Martin B, 6536 Fremont St., $80,000.

Sheldon, Curtis & Tammy to Rasho, Pasha & Kareem, Abeer, 7330 Silverthorn Dr., $310,000.

Silver Attic Properties LLC to Catalyst Holdings LLC, 800 W Garfield St., $96,500.

Sleepy Hollow Creek LLC to Biel, Nathan & Elizabeth, 909 Fall Creek Rd., $642,500.

Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Garrison, Leilani, 335 Deep Water Dr., $384,999.

Smith, Lucille M Estate to Teti, Becky, 5526 Sea Mountain Rd., $165,000.

Snyder, Mitchell to Green, Eli & Sweeney, Rachel, 3007 NW 52nd St., $170,000.

Speth, Curtis Estate to Jones, Lydia J, 3327 N 60th St., $167,000.

Starview Dreams LLC to Smith, Brandon & Brandi, 1216 Starview Ln, $281,000.

States, Dain to Washington, Millicent A & Holland, Chris, 1600 W C St., $255,000.

Stewart, Christopher H & Mary Claire to Flanagain, Jessica N, 1132 Aldrich Rd., $760,000.

Stofferahn, Kenneth D & Diane C to Deinert, Ronald L & Ila M Family Trust, 221 Windflower Cir, $410,000.

Stonybrook Homes Inc to Blankenau, Thomas G & Lisa R, 7650 Aero Dr., $482,152.

Suarez, John Peter to Slonaker, Robert L & Wiese, Denise H, 2524 S 12th St., $264,500.

Suarez, Natalie J to Slonaker, Robert L & Wiese, Denise H, 2524 S 12th St., $264,500.

Sueper, Paul J & Jessica F to Vuran, Mehmet & Batur, Demet, 1841 St. Michaels Rd., $635,000.

Taletovic, Hamza to Alexander, John & Armstrong, Andria, 1900 SW 25th St., $265,000.

Terry, Clayton L & Melissa A to Geysun Style Homes Inc, 1003 Annabel Ave (Hickman), $72,000.

Tomasek Homes Inc to Blue Rock Investments LLC & Herbert Development Inc, 8911 Buckskin Ct, $89,000.

Troy Bugbee Homes LLC to Bakk, James O & Laverna D, 841 Regiment Rd., $508,000.

Vonrentzell, Mary L & Travis D to Fahr, James & Stephanie, address unspecified, $150,000.

Weinmaster, Zachary J to Engelbart, Roger & Toni, 2101 Clinton St., $205,500.

Wiedenbeck, Richard to B N M Family Trust, 3111 S 120th St. (Walton), $1,110,000.

Wiese, William F Family Trust to Weston Painting LLC, 2774 S St., $165,000.

Wismer, Connie S (Rem Int) to Brenner, Robert J & Victoria C, 22210 S 96th St. (Hickman), $285,000.

Witt, Larry A to Chavez, Luis Alejandro & Rebecca A, 5816 Fieldcrest Way, $339,000.

Yunge, Paula to Howard, Susan E, 3422 L St., $250,000.