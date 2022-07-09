Real estate records, 7/10

Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Forney, Natalie, 1230 Julesburg Dr., $400,950.
Schneider, Daniel G & Sharolyn C to McClelland, Doug & Conant, Laura, 4940 S 54th St., $276,000.
Schuler, Barbara E to Cjo LLC, 922 S 20th St., $36,000.
Schwartz, John & Forster, Laura to Sund, Chase B & Shelby A, 808 Autumn Rd. (Hickman), $395,000.
Schwerdtfeger, Xavier P to Bowes, Donna, 500 S 52nd St., $237,000.
Schwisow, Eldonna Revocable Trust to Oncenter Construction Inc, 6940 N 50th Pl, $70,000.
Schwisow, Eldonna Revocable Trust to Lukas Holmes Investments LLC, 7222 N 49th St., $173,000.
Schwisow, Eldonna Revocable Trust to Lukas Holmes Investments LLC, 7212 N 49th St., $173,000.
People are also reading…
Schwisow, Eldonna Revocable Trust to Lukas Holmes Investments LLC, 7237 N 50th St., $173,000.
Schwisow, Roger H Revocable Trust to Oncenter Construction Inc, 6940 N 50th Pl, $70,000.
Schwisow, Roger H Revocable Trust to Lukas Holmes Investments LLC, 7222 N 49th St., $173,000.
Schwisow, Roger H Revocable Trust to Lukas Holmes Investments LLC, 7212 N 49th St., $173,000.
Schwisow, Roger H Revocable Trust to Lukas Holmes Investments LLC, 7237 N 50th St., $173,000.
Scollard, Janet L to Kha Rentals LLC, 4310 N 11th St., $170,000.
Sealy, John Marcus & Stephenie to Zandinan, Dakheel & Jardo, Khokha, 1515 Blanca Dr., $335,000.
Servant Cab Company LLC to Come Home To Roost LLC, 3101 N 65th St., $195,000.
Shane Manion LLC to Widoe, James & Stephanie, 7417 Anselm Ln, $485,000.
Shattuck, Channing to Pearson, Haley, 2740 S 38th St., $40,000.
Shoecraft Investments LLC to Estrada, Hope, 2767 California Ct, $175,000.
Shoemaker, Frank to Hawkins, Bill, 2297 Holdrege St., $15,000.
Shumake, Steve & Lynn to Walters, Edward C, 3001 Agate Ct, $253,000.
Sierra Group Llc, The to Brynnco Properties LLC, 2120 Garfield St., $160,000.
Sis, Margaret Sue to Johnson, Mark & Kristin, 216 N 75th Ct, $228,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Kawamoto, Judy Ann, 9858 Del Rio Dr., $354,999.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Deaton, Allen B & Zeplin, Jean A, 9926 Keystone Dr., $359,823.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Collier, Brent W, 2744 Kings Corner Dr., $354,999.
Smith, Jonathan & Schwartz, Alexandra to Bendure, James, 1828 Garfield St., $192,000.
Smolik, Martin J Revocable Trust to Myers, Jeff & Natalie, address unspecified, $360,000.
Snb Construction II Inc to Dinslage, Jeremiah & Harmony, 7514 Augustine Ave, $449,600.
Snb Construction II Inc to Fisher, Edward & Kelly, 1532 E 12th St. (Hickman), $553,800.
Snow, Jeremy & Nichole to Howard, Andrew & Kathryn, 900 Ridge Rd. Pl (Hickman), $396,000.
Sorensen, Jacob H to Wilbeck, Trey T, 1810 N 23rd St., $175,000.
Sorensen, Ronald G to Wilbeck, Trey T, 1810 N 23rd St., $175,000.
Sorenson, Troy C & Marci Marie to Schafer, Danny & Kendra, 2425 N 98th St., $550,000.
Sound Properties LLC to Franssen, Valerie, 3920 S 18th St., $150,000.
Spencer, Margaret E to Wright, James & Jeanine, 15640 Panama Rd. (Panama), $425,000.
Springer, Daria L Revocable Trust to Bergholz, Chad & Sara, 8625 Oakmont Dr., $830,000.
Springer, Michael A Revocable Trust to Bergholz, Chad & Sara, 8625 Oakmont Dr., $830,000.
Stark, Joshua to Fusselman, Tyler & Grace, 6420 S St., $240,000.
Starostka-lewis LLC to Manion Construction Inc, 851 N 110th St., $89,900.
Starostka-lewis LLC to Manion Construction Inc, 845 N 110th St., $89,900.
Starostka-lewis LLC to Manion Construction Inc, 837 N 110th St., $89,900.
Starostka-lewis LLC to Manion Construction Inc, 855 Dartford Ln, $89,900.
Starostka-lewis LLC to Spring Valley Homes Incorporated, 3316 N 93 St., $73,900.
Starostka-lewis LLC to Crane, Tanner & Karissa, 3346 Renegade Blvd, $122,900.
Starostka-lewis LLC to Shuck, Sammy & Sonja, 7511 S 78th St., $485,000.
Stephan, Kirsten A Estate to Reynolds Enterprises LLC, 6031 Princess Margaret Dr., $130,000.
Stepp, Ryan Glenn & Kelly Jean to Comet Property Management LLC, 1501 W Silverado Dr., $407,503.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Graff, James & Jennifer, 9060 Red Sky Ln, $432,321.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Judd, Sean & Pepera, Abagail, 8736 S 81 St., $485,000.
Strombeck, Gretchen K Trust to Carpenter, Amy, 1605 Van Dorn St., $275,000.
Strombeck, Perry L Trust to Carpenter, Amy, 1605 Van Dorn St., $275,000.
Sund, Chase to Reese, Tonya, 809 Autumn Rd. (Hickman), $322,000.
Svoboda, Donna M to Warner, Sarah, 6036 Old Farm Cir, $274,500.
Tall Grass Horse Farm LLC to Giese, Tyler & Sandi, 8800 Martell Rd. (Hickman), $480,000.
Tejral, Carol A to Nider, Rick D, 5912 Pine Ridge Rd. (Unit #2), $127,500.
Thornton, Tami to Ludden, Keith J & Beverly Kay, 3131 N 70th St. (Unit #2), $225,000.
Thornton, Thomas J & Ashlei A to Spence, Christopher A & Sarah J, 910 Sunflower Dr. (Hickman), $330,000.
Tomasek Homes Inc to Parker, Jason & Janice, 901 N 105th St., $625,000.
Topil, Alfred H & Sharon K to Svendgard, Brady W & Staci L, 8701 Kathy Ln, $585,000.
Transformative Life Inc to Silver Gnomes Properties LLC, 135 N 31st St., $305,000.
Tru-built Holdings LLC to CJF Family LLC, 2382 Telluride Cir, $272,000.
Tru-built Holdings LLC to BHG Properties LLC, 2374 Telluride Cir, $816,000.
Tru-built Holdings LLC to BHG Properties LLC, 2366 Telluride Cir, $816,000.
Tru-built Holdings LLC to BHG Properties LLC, 2360 Telluride Cir, $816,000.
Tweedie, Dan E to Tweedie, Dan E & Hansen, Robin Rae, 211 Fairfield St., $122,150.
Ullman, Caleb to Martin, Madison, 6412 Dudley St., $170,000.
Valenta, Carissa to Pouliot, Nelson & Alana, 1965 Ryons St., $339,000.
Vallone, Christian A & Ashley to Schmit, Mary & Tom, 5821 Margo Dr., $277,000.
Van Cleef, Kirsten E & Mcgill, Ryan A to Mullins, Elizabeth & Hussain, Hodson, 4111 W Hub Hall Dr., $350,000.
Vector Properties LLC to Gadeken, John, 1415 S 10th St., $180,000.
Viktor Derun Construction Inc to Kohtz, James H Revocable Trust, 534 Deep Water Bay, $963,917.
Vorderstrasse, Bruce to Caporale, John & Lori, 6463 Boxelder Dr., $293,850.
Walz, Paul E to Biegler, John M, 431 B St., $62,000.
Wan, Tao to Baine, Jonathan & Li, Mingjie, 2549 N 89th St., $248,000.
Wandzilak, Brian T & Fiala, Brenda D to Chatelain, Maxwell & Kailey, 2410 Park Ave, $295,000.
Waterford Estates LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 350 N 104 St., $69,000.
Ways, Melanie E to 916 Properties LLC, 2621 Jacquelyn Dr., $290,000.
Ways, Melanie E to 916 Properties LLC, 2611 Jacquelyn Dr., $290,000.
Weber, Joseph Jr & Shear, Donna A Family Revocable Trust to McClendon, Michael, 6905 Forest Lake Blvd, $340,000.
Welsch, Samuel K & Spitzer, Patricia J to Knyawhtoo, James, 1021 D St., $220,000.
Whitmore, Matthew J & Juarez, Ricardo Rivera to Beta Homes LLC, 6440 S 28th St., $205,000.
Widoe, James F & Stephanie A to Kroeger, Andrew, 4131 Browning St., $285,000.