Real estate records, 6/5

Knecht, Joseph & Jennifer to Corman, Laura E Revocable Trust, 6151 Old Farm Ct, $429,500.
Knuth, Trevor & Caroline to Nave, Mark & Brooke, 5801 Abigail Dr., $450,000.
Kobes, Vicky L to Nelson, Justin L, 2905 Londonshire Ct, $190,500.
Koch, Royla to Sierra Group Llc, The, 2120 Garfield St., $115,000.
Koehn, Adam & Monica to Duden, David P, 2424 A St. (Unit #2424), $75,000.
Koehn, Ardis A to Koehn, David & Waldron, Trisha, 8010 N Hazelwood Dr., $150,000.
Koester, Clint B & Katherine L to Wiekamp, Adam & Julie, 4724 Birch Creek Dr., $504,000.
Kramer, Patricia to Amos, Timothy M & Hefley, Tana C, 2401 Winding Way, $265,000.
Krause, John R & Kaye M to G & H Investments LLC, 1011 Hartley St., $162,000.
Kringle, Byron & Ashley to Payne, Nathan & Amanda, 7389 Lilee Ln, $452,000.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Rhodes, Mark A, 9434 Merryvale Dr., $350,000.
Kucera, Donald D & Paula S to Huggins, Garry W & Kimberley, 3937 Woods Blvd, $149,000.
L A Real Estate LLC to Momepa Properties LLC, 3220 W St., $463,500.
Lancaster Manor Real Estate LLC to Ehc Lancaster Manor Real Estate LLC, 1001 S St., $21,682,500.
Lawrence, Matthew M & Logan K to Canarsky, Paul & Aubrey, 3323 Woods Ave, $235,000.
LBD Investments LLC to Mmjs Properties LLC, 2330 NW 8th St., $655,000.
LBD Investments LLC to Mmjs Properties LLC, 344 S 26th St., $655,000.
Le, Nang Thien to Hybrid Properties LLC, 2442 N 64 St., $140,000.
Le, Nang Thien to Hybrid Properties LLC, 6411 Adams St., $140,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Nguyen, John & Tran, Theresa, 1021 N 105th St., $369,256.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Lawrence, Rodney & Meghann, 10121 S 32nd Ct (Roca), $409,900.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Jackson, Laurie L & Behrens, Rex A, 8701 S 81st St., $390,008.
Legacy Model Properties LLC to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 3117 Marston Ln (Roca), $75,000.
Legacy Model Properties LLC to Russell Remodeling LLC, 3133 Marston Ln (Roca), $75,000.
Legacy Model Properties LLC to Snb Construction Ii Inc, 10600 S 32nd St. (Roca), $124,900.
Legacy Model Properties LLC to Mann Customs Inc, 3128 Marston Ln (Roca), $115,000.
Legacy Model Properties LLC to Nieman, Michael & Mason, Hillary, 3108 Marston Ln (Roca), $105,000.
Legacy Model Properties LLC to Wetta, Meghanne & Jeff, 3050 Bertram St. (Roca), $107,500.
Legacy Model Properties LLC to Don Johnson Homes Ii Inc, 3032 Walter Ter (Roca), $99,000.
Legacy Model Properties LLC to Murray Custom Homes LLC, 3024 Walter Ter (Roca), $107,500.
Legacy Model Properties LLC to Cuong, Shayne & Laura, 2940 Walter Ter (Roca), $105,000.
Legacy Model Properties LLC to Wasko Enterprises LLC, 2920 Walter Ter (Roca), $106,000.
Lembrick, Paul A & Caroline G to Ball, Jason M & Sandra L, 7044 Beaver Hollow Cir, $483,000.
Lemmon, Randy A to Rotschafer, Cory, 1710 Fairfield St., $195,000.
Lied Pl. LLC to Caleb, Earl D & Denise L, 1125 Q St. (Unit #1702), $777,545.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Geysun Style Homes Inc, 3475 Tree Line Dr., $135,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8707 S 51st St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 5069 Spire St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 5063 Spire St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 5057 Spire St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 5051 Spire St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 5045 Spire St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 5039 Spire St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 5033 Spire St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 5027 Spire St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 5021 Spire St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 5015 Spire St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 5007 Spire St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 5001 Spire St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 4949 Spire St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 4941 Spire St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 4933 Spire St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 4925 Spire St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 4917 Spire St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 4909 Spire St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8708 S 49th St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8710 S 51st St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8700 S 51st St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8650 S 51st St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8640 S 51st St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8630 S 51st St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8620 S 51st St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8610 S 51st St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8600 S 51st St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8601 S 51st St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8611 S 51st St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8621 S 51st St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 5074 Spire St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 5056 Spire St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8626 Highview Cir, $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8616 Highview Cir, $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8606 Highview Cir, $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8605 Highview Cir, $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8615 Highview Cir, $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8625 Highview Cir, $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 5030 Spire St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 5016 Spire St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8620 S 50th Ct, $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8610 S 50th Ct, $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8600 S 50th Ct, $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8601 S 50th Ct, $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8611 S 50th Ct, $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8621 S 50th Ct, $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 4936 Spire St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 4910 Spire St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8620 S 49th St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8610 S 49th St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8600 S 49th St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8709 S 49th St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8701 S 49th St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8651 S 49th St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8641 S 49th St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8631 S 49th St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8621 S 49th St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8611 S 49th St., $4,000,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Ponce Properties LLC, 8601 S 49th St., $4,000,000.
Livingston-Collier, Mary to Pieloch Developments LLC, 708 N 22nd St., $168,000.
Logsdon, Kimberly S & French, Ryan W to Logsdon, Connor D & Ryan, Ashley E, 1815 S 11th St., $130,000.
Long, Tyler & Cotton, Karisa to Missing Piece Trust, The, 715 Indian Hills Dr., $280,500.
Loos, Kirk D to Knudson, Brianna D, 4641 Valley Rd., $170,000.
Lostroh, Kevin & Julia J to Lostroh, Mark A & Ashton L, 13665 W Adams St., $1,000.
Lovegrove Homes to Lambert, Bethany & Doolittle, Daniel, 9440 Friedman St., $462,000.
LTK Investments LLC to Peak Investment Properties LLC, 4925 Randolph St., $188,000.
M&G Holdings LLC to Christensen, Joseph A & Krista J, 919 Titan Dr. (Hickman), $299,900.
Mack, James R Revocable Living Trust to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 3911 N 58th St., $249,000.
Mag1 LLC to 858 LLC, 923 N 30th St., $370,000.
Mag1 LLC to 858 LLC, 2817 Dudley St., $420,000.
Mag1 LLC to 858 LLC, 1621 Whittier St., $450,000.
Mag1 LLC to 858 LLC, 2121 S 19th St., $184,000.
Manion Construction Inc to Thomas, Craig & Amy, 7331 Anselm Ln, $429,375.
Manion Construction Inc to Kapperman, Deborah L & Megan M, 2649 Barnard Rd. (Roca), $452,950.
Maresh, Judy & Kenneth E to Clarke, Theresa, 3724 N 40th St., $155,000.
Marie & Philip Farms LLC to Benes, Nicholas R & Brittany P, address unspecified, $882,600.
Marxsen, Alicia to Grabast, Dennis R, 1834 Atlas Ave, $203,000.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 2414 Milrose Branch Rd., $656,180.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 2430 Milrose Branch Rd., $656,180.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 2500 Milrose Branch Rd., $656,180.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 2508 Milrose Branch Rd., $656,180.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 2516 Milrose Branch Rd., $656,180.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 2524 Milrose Branch Rd., $656,180.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 2532 Milrose Branch Rd., $656,180.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 2540 Milrose Branch Rd., $656,180.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 2548 Milrose Branch Rd., $656,180.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 2556 Milrose Branch Rd., $656,180.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 2545 Milrose Branch Rd., $656,180.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 9105 Whitmer Dr., $656,180.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 9045 Whitmer Dr., $656,180.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 9033 Whitmer Dr., $656,180.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 9021 Whitmer Dr., $656,180.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 2554 Big Timber Rd., $656,180.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 9140 Rock River Rd., $656,180.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 2511 Milrose Branch Rd., $656,180.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 9124 Whitmer Dr., $656,180.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 9116 Whitmer Dr., $656,180.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 9108 Whitmer Dr., $656,180.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 9100 Whitmer Dr., $656,180.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 9040 Whitmer Dr., $656,180.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 9030 Whitmer Dr., $656,180.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 9020 Whitmer Dr., $656,180.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 9010 Whitmer Dr., $656,180.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 9000 Whitmer Dr., $656,180.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, address unspecified, $177,049.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 2625 S 95th St., $177,049.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 2631 S 95th St., $177,049.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 2637 S 95th St., $177,049.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 2643 S 95th St., $177,049.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 2649 S 95th St., $177,049.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 2655 S 95th St., $177,049.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 2661 S 95th St., $177,049.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 9456 Swan Creek Rd., $177,049.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 9448 Swan Creek Rd., $177,049.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 9440 Swan Creek Rd., $177,049.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 9432 Swan Creek Rd., $177,049.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 9424 Swan Creek Rd., $177,049.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 9416 Swan Creek Rd., $177,049.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 9408 Swan Creek Rd., $177,049.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 9400 Swan Creek Rd., $177,049.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 9359 Swan Creek Rd., $177,049.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 9349 Swan Creek Rd., $177,049.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 9339 Swan Creek Rd., $177,049.
McCarter, Timothy M to Davenport, Jonathan & Mazza, Annalisa, 3717 S 20th St., $160,000.
McFarland, William A to Green, Dominique & Briana, 7931 Regent Dr., $270,000.
McLaughlin, Michael V to Rhbrrei LLC, 2845 Garfield St., $68,000.
Medinger, Joseph to Anderson, Craig & Jenny, 7410 Walker Ave, $261,100.
Meissel, Matthew David to Meissel, Matthew David & Arnold, Heather Nicole, 1530 W Big Sky Rd., $174,000.
Merry, Chandler to Hope Builders, 2934 S 13th St., $81,000.
Mh-lancaster LLC to Diamond Enterprises LLC, address unspecified, $1,475,000.
Mh-lancaster LLC to Diamond Enterprises LLC, 3501 W O St., $1,475,000.
Middleton, Gary D & Donna M to Schwartz, Marlyn D/B/A M D Schwartz Enterprises, 10101 Weeks Dr., $450,000.
Mitchell, Gary to Hoch, Reilly & Abigail, 6120 Normal Blvd, $272,000.
MJ Ranches Properties LLC to Pizza Ranch Inc, 8420 Lexington Ave, $1,300,000.
Mk Builders Inc to Tyler, David A & Carol J, 8873 Augusta Dr., $636,900.
Mohrman, Kade & Jamie to Dutton, Jonathan A & Angela M, 6615 Granite Ridge Ct, $585,000.
Montalto, Jennifer to Wager, Robin Maxwell, 1617 Burr St., $284,000.
Moon, Randall J & Sally Ann to Martens, John & Tanya, 600 W Jennifer Dr., $300,000.
Morgan, Nathanael & Rebekka to Monge, Brett Robert & Mercades D'nae, 2003 N Cotner Blvd, $217,000.
Moser Family LLC to Dorisdale LLC, 2816 N 52nd St., $191,400.
Moser Family LLC to Dorisdale LLC, 2037 S St., $170,400.
Moser, Bradley L & Mary to Rejcha, Martin A & Sharon S, address unspecified, $201,500.
Moser, Britt A to Kohl, Jered C & Taylor J, 16600 Cottonwood St. (Bennet), $558,000.
Mosier, Megan A to Mosier, Rebecca & Tyler, 2816 NW 7th St., $189,500.
Mousa, Soubhi to Abdallah, Hassan, 4008 Baldwin Ave, $120,000.
Moxie Dealer Services Inc to Bunn, Zeneya, 2003 NW 55th St., $225,000.
Munyon, Clair to Captain B Enterprises LLC, 3343 T St., $175,000.
Murray Custom Homes LLC to Keller, Beverlee & Kevin Revocable Trusts, 10601 Century Ln, $712,928.
Naprstek, Mary to Paulsen, Keith A & Lori, 1710 Surfside Dr., $800,000.
Nave, Mark & Brooke to Prescher, James & Beverly, 3721 Timberline Ct, $400,000.
Nelson, Kyle & Kathryn to White, Chad & Dewitt, Laura, 5431 Brandywine Cir, $340,750.
Nettland, Linda S to Dewey, Brad R A, 3510 X St., $164,500.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Flatland Resources LLC, 1606 SW 28 St., $228,834.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Al-garawi, Salah H, 2444 NW 57th St., $286,000.
Nguyen, Cuong D & Tha T to Tlas, Azzam Khaled & Tlaas, Nisreen Fouad, 868 S 28th St., $38,000.
Niven, Matthew D & Linda S to 51 Holdings LLC, 4940 S 89 St., $150,000.
Northern Lights LLC to Bayview Properties LLC, 2101 Northwoods Dr., $250,000.
Northern Lights LLC to Bayview Properties LLC, 2033 Northwoods Dr., $250,000.
Northern Lights LLC to Bayview Properties LLC, 2001 Northwoods Dr., $250,000.
Northup, Christopher L & Allyson G to Fecht, Michael John & Shalee Catherine, 9131 S 30th St., $495,000.
Novak, Deane A & Susan J Living Trust to Heffelfinger, Brad Louis & Andrea Jo, address unspecified, $455,625.
O'hanlon, Christopher & Deborah to York, Douglas Lloyd & Karen Elizabeth, 4249 Washington St., $260,000.
Oakview Builders Inc to Edmond, Elton & Victoria, 311 N 104 St., $576,178.
Oborny, Martin S & Karissa L to Hajee, Jehan & Noori, 2520 N Main St., $340,000.
Oncenter Construction Inc to Reeh, Jennifer M & Fern, Elizabeth A, 6901 N 50th Pl, $534,709.
Pankoke, Alison Renee to Sell, Jacob & Amy, 5300 Spruce St., $255,000.
Parra, Estevan E A & Battles, Julia E to Diallo, Abdoul, 2339 W Washington St., $242,500.
Pasco, Russell R & Diana M to Glasco, Neelee, 2633 Winthrop Rd., $250,000.
Pasewalk LLC to 858 LLC, 2820 S St., $205,000.
Pasewalk LLC to 858 LLC, 3260 Y St., $230,000.
Pasewalk LLC to 858 LLC, 3242 Y St., $230,000.
Paulsen, Keith A & Lori to Loeck, Daniel R, 2010 Surfside Dr., $475,000.
Pavlish, Chris to Bonilla, Anthony & Sylvie, 1536 W Lake Ct, $286,000.
Pille, Sean J & Hollie L to Schaad, Wade, 621 W Burt Dr., $267,800.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Richland Homes LLC, 9310 S 74th St., $79,950.
Po Enterprises to Vision Rentals LLC, 2560 N 27th St., $895,000.
Pozehl, Donna M to The Home Heroes LLC, 5838 Wolff Ln (Unit #527), $100,000.
Pozehl, Donna M to The Home Heroes LLC, 5860 Wolff Ln, $100,000.
Priefert, Ryan & Angela to Arens, Jack & Schilmoeller, Claire, 841 La Brea Ave, $235,000.
Pritchard, Jonathan to Kramer, Patricia, 1400 Buckingham Dr., $269,950.
Prokop, Gail L & Terry A to Hanish, Kyle & Carolyn, 7920 Upton Grey Ln, $380,000.
R C Krueger Development Company to Nashir, Fahima E & Fawad, 9651 S Andermatt Dr., $75,950.
Radcliffe, Jim L to Hedwig Land Holdings 16 LLC, 820 S 9th St., $317.
Railsback, Karin Annika to Dike, Duane P & Keelie N, 3760 S 40th St., $385,000.
Ramble Investments to Deanne LLC, 1615 S 20th St., $600,000.
Reynolds Rentals LLC to Reynolds Enterprises LLC, 1240 N 46th St., $175,000.
Rinne, Raymond E & Deborah K to Huntsman, Howard G & Holly M, 8036 S 34th St., $369,900.
Rlm Enterprises LLC to Geysun Brothers Builders Inc, 185 Kristi Ln (Hickman), $49,250.
Roberts Rentals LLC to Mccoy, Miles & Helt, Hillary, 5626 Walker Ave, $195,000.
Roberts, Ray H to Homemade Holdings LLC, 215 Fairfield St., $146,000.
Roemmich, Wilbert M & Linda L to Beshaler, Dallas, 2600 N 78th St., $340,000.
Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Woldesemayat, Merachew, 10234 S 77th St., $122,000.
Rozmiarek, Andrew J to Zhang, Maokang, 1929 Connor St., $242,000.
Rutledge, Susan S & Brad E to Rutledge, Neil S, 665 Sumner St., $132,000.
S&s Equity LLC to Vbc Investments LLC, 4945 Colfax Ave, $120,000.
Sabalka, Leslie D Estate to Sabalka, Thomas H, 2800 N Cotner Blvd, $90,000.
Salja, Mirsad & Sanela to Cruz, Francisca Rivera, 7631 W Rio Rd., $185,000.
Samani, Bryan & Sprunk, Tyler to Cole, Victor & Maryam, 812 W Belmont Ave, $227,000.
Santos, Thaddeus N & Kimberly D to Captain Chaos LLC, 1626 Torreys Dr., $356,765.
Scheel, Paul A & Deanne C to Warner, Benjamin, 14621 Eastbourne St. (Waverly), $305,000.
Scheve, Robert & Lois Joint Revocable Living Trust to Scheve, Deborah A, 3825 S 39th St., $172,000.
Schlabach, Brian Daniel & Bartels, Meggan Sue to Alberts, Douglas D & Stepan-alberts, Jenifer, 3601 C St., $290,000.
Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Buhr Homes Inc, 844 W El Alameda St., $68,500.
Schroeder, Darlene J to Schroeder, Chris & Judith E, 3400 S 112th St. (Walton), $62,500.
Schurman, Roger & Linda to Klug, Jordan & Katherine, 9635 Yankee Hill Rd. (Cheney), $260,000.
Schweitzer, Bret Boyd to Randazzo, Bradford J & Post, Rebecca L, 1805 SW 36th St., $300,000.
Schworer Motor Company to Lpr LLC, address unspecified, $350,000.
Scm 10x Lincoln 300 LLC to O St. Hotel Associates, 305 N 50 St., $686,300.
Sedam, James to New Era Real Estate LLC, 2534 D St., $115,000.
Shelter Mutual Insurance Co to Nhs 4848 Holdings LLC, 7001 Pioneers Blvd, $1,800,000.
Simons, Cody W to Perez, Edna, 5745 Gladstone St., $170,000.
Sims, Lauren M to Schoening, Creighton N & Ingalls, Sydney M, 7346 S 32nd St., $325,000.
Sizemore, Annie to Cox, Wanda J, 1135 Lamplighter Ln, $240,000.
Slack, Tonya M to Reese, Gary & Kathleen Living Trust, 800 Prairie Ct (Hickman), $255,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Watteyne, Shane & Hansen, Morgan, 10277 Wayborough Ln, $284,999.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Jedlicka, Jeff K & Hasegawa, Ana Paula Guedes Revocable Trusts, 2944 Sheila Ln, $284,350.