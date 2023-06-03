Rentals 4 U LLC to Beck, Douglas Lee, 1427 N 19th St., $120,000.
Rickman, Krista Y to Syde, Kristin Anna & Daniel Scott, 3101 Loveland Dr., $445,000.
Rivera, Edmundo & Stoneham, Trina to Kollmorgen, Kyle & Kristina, 3333 S 91st St., $330,000.
Rocker, Susan M Revocable Trust to Ingamells, Blake, address unspecified, $366,000.
Rocker, Susan M Revocable Trust to Ingamells, Blake, 9029 Truchard Rd., $366,000.
Rooney, Caitlin D to Apfel, Bonnie, 1630 Deweese Dr., $215,000.
Schildt, Wayne F Estate to Schweitzer, Milan H & Marjean M, 7909 NW 126th St. (Malcolm), $250,000.
People are also reading…
Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Bragg, Zachary & Nuss, Nicole, 525 S 88th St., $414,900.
Schneider, Timothy G to Valdez, Santos Lopez, 904 Peach St., $127,000.
Schwab, Philip G & Carrie to Turner, Anthony Jr & Sierra Rae, 3414 Smith St., $254,000.
Segrist, Mark J to Komesu, Ryudo Bruce & Sarah Marlene, 3118 P St., $245,000.
Shanahan, Seth & Greta to Apricity Homes LLC, 5330 W Partridge Ln, $247,000.
Shoecraft, Sheri to Bonnett, Jordan & Minchow, Kelsey, 7830 A St., $360,000.
Spale, David A to Zamrzla, Scott & Michelle, 825 Mahoney Dr., $138,000.
Svoboda, Carol A to Hughes, Sabra A, 2432 Cedar Cove Rd., $249,900.
Thompson, Raymond L & Lynn D to Niedbalski, Robert M & Margaret A, 6845 NW 7th St., $470,500.
Volmer, Alice Estate to Mart, Barbara K, 2200 Marigold Cir, $250,000.
Vrbicky, Joe & Tessa to Braaten, Kimberly L, 4235 Garfield St., $282,750.
Ward, Dustin R & Matia L to Noesen, Emily Jean, 1715 S 52nd St., $215,000.
Webb, Audrey J to Chin, Mun Yuk, 2919 J St., $255,000.
Wendelin, Todd to Niemann, Scott & Heather, 19745 SW 58th St. (Hallam), $110,000.
Whitworth, Gretchen to Ducey, Mary Ellen & Sughroue Conor G, 1041 Eastridge Dr., $245,000.
Williamson, Mark & Katherine to Grassi, Hannah & Wessley, 4120 Teri Ln, $285,000.
Wilson, Tim D & Teri R to Cramer, Randy & Zentner-cramer, Valorie, 25959 Ironhorse Ct (Firth), $651,000.
Wolff, Marty & Chloe to Salayandia, Victor & Ana, 2130 Devoe Dr., $320,000.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Elite Townhome Rentals LLC, 6221 SW Cortez St., $1,680,000.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Elite Townhome Rentals LLC, 6211 SW Cortez St., $1,680,000.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Elite Townhome Rentals LLC, 6201 SW Cortez St., $1,680,000.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Elite Townhome Rentals LLC, 6161 SW Cortez St., $1,680,000.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Elite Townhome Rentals LLC, 6155 SW Cortez St., $1,680,000.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Elite Townhome Rentals LLC, 6149 SW Cortez St., $1,680,000.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Dubas, Stephen & Karlee, 877 W Desert Vista Dr., $294,900.
1640 LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 1131 Julesburg Dr., $66,000.
5022 Leighton LLC to Fager, John D, 5022 Leighton Ave, $162,500.
Adamson, Todd P to Markey, William Jr & Glenda, 404 W Todd Cir, $190,000.
Ambrose, Ben & Whitney to Tlee Rentals LLC, 4842 Adams St., $515,000.
Anderson, Mckenzie to Nelson, Johnathon & Alyssa, 1925 Burnham St., $242,000.
Anderson, Morgan to Lorenz, Todd A & Jennifer J, 1958 Connor St., $245,000.
Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 10441 N 136 St. (Waverly), $2,225,000.
Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 244 N 31st St., $2,225,000.
Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 2815 Starr St., $2,225,000.
Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 2103 N 30th St., $2,225,000.
Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 5623 Morrill Ave, $2,225,000.
Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 7218 Morton St., $2,225,000.
Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 6251 S 48th St., $2,225,000.
Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 2207 S 15th St., $2,225,000.
Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 1515 S 15th St., $2,225,000.
Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 2244 S 13th St., $2,225,000.
Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 1029 C St., $2,225,000.
Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 1211 N 26th St., $2,225,000.
Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 1122 New Hampshire St., $2,225,000.
Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 1120 New Hampshire St., $2,225,000.
Aspen Builders Inc to Aspen Home Builders LLC, 11741 N 145th St. (Waverly), $66,000.
Aspen Builders Inc to Remington Homes LLC, 14409 Valentine St. (Waverly), $66,000.
Aspen Builders Inc to Remington Homes LLC, 14330 Valentine St. (Waverly), $68,000.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Johnson, Jeffery & Scherer, Theresa, 7045 Blanchard Blvd, $845,057.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Jarecke, Nathaniel & Danielle, 908 W Panorama Rd., $392,145.
Aspen Investments LLC to Nouveline LLC, 9300 Heritage Lakes Dr., $1,825,000.
Bales, Steven F & Denise K to Kroulik, Aubrey, 1725 S 48th St., $177,617.
Bassett, Jade J & Chase P to Neihardt, Derek J & Arguello, Karol A, 5224 Bison Dr., $382,000.
Bazan, Vladimir to Predmore Real Estate Pc, 510 Peach St. (Hallam), $39,000.
Boerger, Thomas Andrew & Kari to Dewerff, Michael J Revocable Trust, 530 White Cap Bay, $975,000.
Boyes, Mary Kathleen to Luethje, Jayne, 7801 Stonewall Ct, $270,000.
Brown, Jeffrey E & Kay L to Weston, Cole R, 3633 D St., $131,111.
Bu, Da & Gard, Naw to Nchouwat, Georges & Wabo, Estelle, 6815 N 9th St., $370,000.
Car Connection Inc, The to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 2201 S 10th St., $2,600,000.
Car Connection Inc, The to Taylor, Shametrish, 2150 S 9th St., $153,000.
Car Connection Inc, The to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 810 H St., $560,000.
Car Connection Inc, The to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 1235 S 22nd St., $1,100,000.
Cederburg, Courtney to Sandoval, Miguel & Christine, 2210 W Garfield St., $244,000.
Cervantes, David A to Just, Jesse & Roxanne, 1545 S 48th St., $193,000.
Chilton, Gwynne to Roman, Brooke, 4610 Bancroft Ave, $50,000.
Chrastil, Jeremy L to Dowding, Emery, 3614 Saint Marys Ave, $189,500.
City Of Lincoln to QNL LLC, 2201 S 84th St., $450,129.
Cox, Mollie & Salomova, Manizha to Thuilot, David & Erin, 8801 S 81 St., $575,000.
D’Amico, Joseph Brandon & Giavanna Marie to Taylor, Mikael Evan & Lauren, 9300 Blacksmith Rd., $430,000.
Decker, Nolan E Estate to Boyce, Sueann Elaine & Sheldon, Ardith Ellen, 3801 Cleveland Ave, $40,000.
Deterding, Dustin & Lacey to Richard, Ryan & Davis, Brianna, 5341 W Chancery Rd., $380,000.
Devish, Jon E Living Trust Agreement to Moreno, Marisa L, 730 Y St., $138,000.
Doescher, Trent C to Chenell, Karie, 3445 Touzalin Ave, $232,900.
Dominion S LLC to Spring Valley Homes Inc, 10510 Freedom Ln, $89,900.
Don Johnson Homes II Inc to Joel, Derrick & Kari, 300 Kristi Ln (Hickman), $526,414.
Echtenkamp, Kelley D to Kelsey, Joshua David & Richelle Brianne, 10321 N 143 St. (Waverly), $230,000.
Eckelkamp Revocable Trust to Sullivan, Patrick K & Ryann D, 7100 Oldpost Rd. #6, $305,000.
Element Homes LLC to Curtis, Kaleb & Rebecca, 8925 Rock River Rd., $89,000.
Emmons Family Revocable Trust to Clover, Dustin R & Baker, Ashley M, 4313 C St., $215,000.
Fagler, Roger Wayne Jr Estate to Tietz, Kyle & Kuppig, Vincent, 3300 S 54th St., $185,000.
Feeney, Holly R to Safe Harbour Eat-xxi LLC, 2526 Lafayette Ave, $256,900.
Finsand, Eric & Christine E to Munoz, Michael & Joan, 7433 S 48th St., $430,000.
Fredenburg, Cory A & Julie R to Vodicka, Dahlia, 5020 Martin St., $235,000.
Garcia, Samantha Marie to Pedersen, Connor & Jurgens, Madison, 3157 R St., $226,000.
GMTS Investments LLC to Koch, Brad, 900 Lamont Dr., $315,000.
Greisen, Sara J to Grieb, Brett & Brittany, 6262 S 82nd St., $656,500.
Hanshaw, Alisha to McClure, Douglas Ii & Natalie, 4061 Sheridan Blvd, $365,000.
Harms, Kyle to Forehead, Jeff & Sheryl, 4034 Lenox Ave, $190,000.
Haskins, Dorothy M Estate to Haskins, Katherine J, 820 Robert Rd., $312,000.
Hayes, Bridgett & Ojeda, Eric to Ward, Andrew J & Jennifer M, 2833 Lawson Dr., $360,000.
He, Ling to Fraser, Hannah Lynn & Truax, David Lee Jr, 737 Marshall Ave, $165,000.
Heikes, Charles & Hannah to Borden, Justin & Tara, 8837 Prairie Village Cir, $399,900.
Henn, Dennis K & Kristy A Family Trust to Johnson, Brandon & Cronin, Margaret Elizabeth, 5439 Stonecliffe Dr., $277,000.
Homemade Holdings LLC to Lukas Holmes Investments LLC, 2431 NW 9th St., $85,000.
Homemade Holdings LLC to Hollis, Aidan, 310 A St., $181,000.
Huang, Xiaocheng to Fraser, Hannah Lynn & Truax, David Lee Jr, 737 Marshall Ave, $165,000.
Hunt, Carla Marie to Perkins, Richard E & Kristy S, 1519 N 58th St., $246,000.
Ironwood Properties LLC to Thieman, Theodore & Kelly, 2556 Milrose Branch Rd., $119,000.
Janike, Mark & Charles, Sarah to Lang, Mauricio, 2210 Woodscrest Ave, $299,900.
Jarecke, Nathaniel E & Danielle C to Baxter, Jerry, 1624 SW Jordan St., $220,000.
Johnson, Elizabeth to Golliday, Patric & Courtney, 5031 Sherwood Dr., $192,500.
Jones, Jennifer A & Beins, Jonathon to Esebamen, Fidelis Akhibi & Ogbilih, Ewannehi Lucy, 5009 W Sparrow Ln, $271,000.
Kahler, Julie L to Memming, Jesse Lee, 2311 SW 18th St., $122,611.
Karl, Matthew L & Laura E to Fitzgerald, Jeanie M Trust, 9500 Calvert St., $2,600,000.
Kaspar, Joseph D to Spanel, Logan Alexander & Elaina Lundquist, 9015 Fremont St., $267,500.
Kensington Park LLC to Fowler, Mavis L, 2504 W Timber Lake Dr., $172,600.
Kent, John M to Kent, Brian A, 1231 Carlos Dr., $103,350.
Kett Properties LLC to Roberts, Richard Lee, 3537 B St., $120,000.
King Malcolm Barn LLC to Kuhlfunk Properties LLC, 126 W 2 St. (Malcolm), $215,000.
Koch Investments LLC to Lauenroth, Aniessa, 4644 Tipperary Trl, $177,900.
Koll Investment Properties LLC to Camacho, Javier Santin, 4915 Walker Ave, $455,000.
Koll Investment Properties LLC to Knight Rebels LLC, 1315 F St., $600,000.
Kuncl, Jeffrey R to T8 Investments LLC, 8700 Foxtail Dr., $369,000.
Kurtenbach, Jerrod & Cory to Wilson, Tim D & Teri R, 170 Kristi Ln (Hickman), $429,800.
Kurtzer, Betty to Bombers Garage Condo LLC, 3720 S 6th St. (Unit #E), $445,000.
Kurtzer, Gregory & Michelle to Bombers Garage Condo LLC, 3720 S 6th St. (Unit #E), $445,000.
Lamp, Nathan & April to Miller, Evan, 1711 Rancho Rd., $270,000.
Larson, Patrick D & Anna D to Palatsky, Mackenzie & Nathan, 2431 S 15th St., $225,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Sears, Travis A & Jacqueline M, 7530 Augustine Ave, $466,550.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Guo, Hongzhi & Liu, Aiyi, 7521 Aero Dr., $478,100.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Chrisp, Jacklyn & Corey, 7201 N 9th St., $478,661.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 1400 W Big Sky Rd., $85,000.
Littrell, Evan E & Abigail F to Kubik, David & Miranda, 2921 S 74th St., $300,000.
Lorenz, Todd A & Jennifer J to Nuismer, David J & Behrens-Nuismer, Carolyn A, address unspecified, $235,000.
Lounsbury, Loren K & Kristi L to Naf Cash LLC, 6180 Franciscan Dr., $445,000.
Loya, Gary J Trust to Demara, Keith C Trust, 5111 Pawnee St., $251,500.